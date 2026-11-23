Sports 6 HBCU teams reach the D-II playoffs. None survive the first round. A year after Albany State’s quarterfinal run, the SIAC and CIAA exit early as South Carolina State awaits its Celebration Bowl opponent in Atlanta. Share South Carolina State University head football coach Chennis Berry and his Bulldogs are heading back to the Celebration Bowl on Dec. 12. (Courtesy of South Carolina State University Athletics)

AJC By Wilton Jackson – For the Atlanta Journal-Constitution 14 minutes ago

The SIAC and CIAA entered Saturday with a combined record six teams in the NCAA Division II playoffs. However, after Saturday’s contests, there were six exits, and not a single ticket to the second round of the playoffs. A year ago, Albany State carried the SIAC into the national quarterfinals. This time, every CIAA and SIAC representative lost by at least 17 points. Elsewhere, Michael Vick finally secured his first MEAC victory to close his second season at Norfolk State. Chennis Berry finished his third regular season at South Carolina State, taking a 15-0 MEAC record and another championship into the Bulldogs’ preparations for the Celebration Bowl.

Related Story Georgia HBCUs take their final bow as championship drama unfolds November 16, 2026 In the SWAC, Sam Shade needed only two seasons to take Alabama A&M from rebuilding to booking a ticket to the conference championship game. Prairie View A&M earned a second consecutive trip to the title game and something extra for Panther fans this time around. The championship will come to their campus. Jackson State left “The Reservation” with Soul Bowl bragging rights, even as its SWAC title hopes expired. Arkansas-Pine Bluff closed with a statement of its own, giving Alonzo Hampton seven wins and the Golden Lions their best victory total since their 2012 championship season. Here are the moments that shaped Week 12 of HBCU football. Edward Waters’ first NCAA playoff trip ends at Valdosta State Edward Waters surrendered 477 rushing yards, including 223 to Matt Wilson, in a 56-26 loss at Valdosta State Saturday in Georgia. The Tigers finished 7-5 after their first NCAA Division II playoff appearance, joining the SIAC’s three other qualifiers in a first-round exit.

Related Story HBCU football Week 11 brings title games, Celebration Bowl stakes November 10, 2026 Benedict’s SIAC title run meets a playoff wall against Newberry Benedict threw three interceptions and failed to score a touchdown as Newberry defeated the top-seeded Tigers 38-3 Saturday in Columbia, South Carolina. The SIAC champions finished 10-2, ending their national championship pursuit despite entering the playoffs as Super Region Two’s No. 1 seed.

Carson-Newman runs past Kentucky State in Division II playoffs Carson-Newman rushed for 453 yards and six touchdowns without attempting a pass in a 42-14 victory against Kentucky State Saturday. The SIAC runner-up Thorobreds finished 8-4 after scoring on only one of four red-zone trips and going scoreless after halftime. Central State loses second-half lead as UNC Pembroke advances Central State led midway through the third quarter, but UNC Pembroke capitalized on two second-half interceptions to defeat the Marauders 42-23 Saturday. The loss ended Central State’s season at 6-5 and contributed to an opening-round sweep of the SIAC’s four playoff teams. Virginia Union’s CIAA title season ends against California (Pa.) Virginia Union took a 14-7 halftime lead, but California (Pa.) scored 24 unanswered third-quarter points to defeat the Panthers 31-14 Saturday at Hovey Field. The CIAA champions finished 10-2 as the conference lost both of its NCAA Division II playoff representatives in the opening round. Fayetteville State falls to Kutztown as CIAA playoff hopes fade Fayetteville State fell behind 20-0 at halftime and lost 34-13 to Kutztown Saturday, despite a touchdown pass and rushing score from Jamir Dismukes. The Broncos finished 8-4, and their defeat, combined with Virginia Union’s loss, left the CIAA without a team in the second round.

South Carolina State beats Delaware State, completes MEAC sweep South Carolina State rushed for 193 yards and two touchdowns, while Keely Watson added 211 passing yards and a score in a 26-16 victory against Delaware State Saturday. The Celebration Bowl-bound Bulldogs finished the regular season 10-2 and unbeaten in MEAC play at 5-0, while the Hornets closed at 6-6 and 2-3.

Norfolk State routs Howard, ends MEAC losing streak Jalyn Daniels rushed for 183 yards, and Norfolk State returned two fourth-quarter interceptions for touchdowns to defeat Howard 35-7 Saturday. The win marked head coach Michael Vick’s first MEAC victory in his two-year coaching tenure with the program. The Spartans snapped a 10-game conference losing streak and finished 1-4 in MEAC play, while Howard closed at 2-3 as both teams ended the season 5-7 overall. Alabama A&M clinches SWAC East behind Kolton Nero’s four touchdowns Kolton Nero rushed for 204 yards and four touchdowns as Alabama A&M scored 28 unanswered fourth-quarter points to defeat Mississippi Valley State 51-19 Saturday. The Bulldogs clinched the SWAC East at 6-2 in conference play and advanced to face Prairie View A&M in the Dec. 5 championship game. Prairie View A&M routs Alabama State to bring SWAC championship home Prairie View A&M rushed for 251 yards and four touchdowns in a 45-10 victory against Alabama State Saturday in Montgomery. The Panthers finished 6-2 in SWAC play, clinched the West Division and earned the right to host Alabama A&M in the Dec. 5 conference championship game. Jackson State wins Soul Bowl, falls short of SWAC East title Jared Lockhart threw for 289 yards and three touchdowns as Jackson State built a 28-0 lead and held off Alcorn State 54-40 Saturday in the Soul Bowl. The Tigers finished 8-3 overall and 5-3 in SWAC play, but Alabama A&M’s victory eliminated their East Division hopes, while Alcorn closed at 6-6 and 4-4.