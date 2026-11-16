Sports Georgia HBCUs take their final bow as championship drama unfolds Clark Atlanta and Albany State finish with wins; Benedict and Virginia Union claim conference crowns; and the Celebration Bowl chase takes another turn. Share Students and alumni cheer after the halftime performance during the football game between Clark Atlanta University and Allen University on Oct. 17, 2026. (Brooke Leigh Howard/AJC)

AJC By Wilton Jackson – For The Atlanta Journal-Constitution 1 hour ago

For Georgia’s HBCUs, Week 11 offered a final chance to leave a lasting impression. Clark Atlanta, Fort Valley State and Albany State closed their seasons, while contenders elsewhere chased something November never promises — another Saturday. Conference crowns raised the stakes in Division II. Benedict and Kentucky State pushed the SIAC championship into overtime, while Virginia Union and Johnson C. Smith contested a CIAA title game that hinged on a single point. In the MEAC, the prize included a December trip to Atlanta, as South Carolina State and North Carolina Central met with a Celebration Bowl berth at stake. The SWAC’s hopefuls still had divisions to settle. Jackson State sought to protect its East lead against Alabama State; Prairie View A&M and Arkansas-Pine Bluff squared off for control of the West; and Southern tried to keep its championship hopes alive against Alcorn State.

Related Story From banned to Black national champions. The Albany State turnaround story. October 26, 2026 From season finales to championship celebrations, here are the moments that shaped Week 11 of HBCU football. Clark Atlanta beats Fort Valley State Trayvon Pinder rushed for 158 yards as Clark Atlanta scored 14 fourth-quarter points to defeat Fort Valley State 24-13 Thursday. The Panthers finished 3-7 overall and 3-5 in the SIAC, while the Wildcats closed at 2-8 and 1-7 in conference play. Albany State secures winning season

Albany State built a 28-0 halftime lead and defeated Shorter 37-14 Saturday in Rome to finish 6-5. The Golden Rams added a nonconference victory over a Conference Carolinas opponent to their SIAC resume after finishing league play at 5-3.

Benedict rallies past Kentucky State to win SIAC championship Benedict erased a 24-point third-quarter deficit and defeated Kentucky State 52-45 in overtime Saturday behind Glenn Foreman III’s 25-yard touchdown pass to Demetris McKelvey and a defensive stop. The Tigers secured their third SIAC championship in five years and the conference’s automatic NCAA Division II playoff berth, while Kentucky State fell to 8-3. Virginia Union edges Johnson C. Smith for CIAA championship

Ramon Brown’s 69-yard fourth-quarter touchdown run lifted Virginia Union past Johnson C. Smith 15-14 Saturday in the CIAA championship game. The Panthers held the Golden Bulls scoreless after halftime to claim the conference crown following an unbeaten CIAA regular season.

Related Story The 10 most memorable HBCU football teams that turned seasons into history October 8, 2026 Fayetteville State rallies past Virginia State in CIAA Friday Night Blitz Fayetteville State erased a 21-point deficit and defeated Virginia State 31-29 Friday on John Hernandez-Vargas’ 30-yard field goal with 1:47 remaining. The Broncos improved to 8-3 and won the inaugural CIAA Friday Night Blitz, the conference’s new championship weekend matchup between its No. 3 and No. 4 seeds. Edward Waters beats Chowan 35-29 on late touchdown pass

Tavion Faulk connected with Izaiah Jean-Baptiste for a 22-yard touchdown with 58 seconds remaining to lift Edward Waters past Chowan 35-29 on Saturday. The Tigers finished the regular season 7-4, adding a nonconference victory for the SIAC while their league record remained 5-3.

South Carolina State beats NCCU to clinch MEAC title, Celebration Bowl berth South Carolina State shut out North Carolina Central after halftime to turn a 24-24 tie into a 38-24 victory Saturday. The Bulldogs improved to 4-0 in MEAC play, secured their third consecutive conference championship and booked another trip to Atlanta for the Celebration Bowl. Howard beats Delaware State, ends Hornets’ MEAC title hopes Billy Roberson II rushed for a career-high 160 yards and three touchdowns as Howard defeated Delaware State 30-24 Saturday on Senior Day. The Bison pulled even with the Hornets at 2-2 in MEAC play and eliminated Delaware State from conference title contention.

Alabama State upsets Jackson State, shakes up SWAC East race Alabama State forced three turnovers and limited Jackson State to 68 rushing yards in a 20-13 victory Saturday in Montgomery. The result left both teams at 4-3 in SWAC play and dropped Jackson State behind Alabama A&M in the East Division race, leaving the Tigers needing help to reach the conference championship game. Alabama A&M beats Texas Southern, regains lead in SWAC East Kolton Nero rushed for 100 yards and two touchdowns, and Cornelious Brown IV accounted for three more scores as Alabama A&M defeated Texas Southern 35-6 Saturday. Combined with Jackson State’s loss, the victory gave the Bulldogs sole possession of first place in the SWAC East at 5-2 and control of their path to the conference championship game. Prairie View A&M edges Arkansas-Pine Bluff, takes SWAC West lead

Ethan Eddins kicked a 43-yard field goal as time expired to give Prairie View A&M a 13-10 victory over Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Saturday. The Panthers took sole possession of first place in the SWAC West at 5-2 and positioned themselves to clinch the division with a victory at Alabama State. Southern beats Alcorn State, keeps SWAC West title hopes alive Trey Holly rushed for 154 yards and three touchdowns as Southern defeated Alcorn State 41-28 Saturday, sealing the victory with an 89-yard touchdown drive that consumed nearly 12 minutes. The Jaguars joined the Braves at 4-3 in SWAC play and remained alive in the West Division race, while Alcorn lost its path to the conference championship game. Grambling State beats Bethune-Cookman to end Wildcats’ SWAC East hopes