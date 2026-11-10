HBCU football Week 11 brings title games, Celebration Bowl stakes

South Carolina State and North Carolina Central headline the chase for Atlanta, while Benedict and Virginia Union pursue conference titles and the SWAC races tighten.

South Carolina State and North Carolina Central headline the chase for Atlanta, while Benedict and Virginia Union pursue conference titles and the SWAC races tighten.

November’s stakes now come with a place and a date. For some HBCU teams, this week ends with a trophy presentation. For others, it offers a chance to keep the Celebration Bowl in Atlanta on the December calendar.

But first, in Georgia, Clark Atlanta visits Fort Valley State on Thursday in a rescheduled SIAC matchup, giving both teams one final opportunity to finish with a win. Albany State heads to Shorter on Saturday, seeking to turn its Fountain City Classic victory into a .500 season.

Benedict hosts Kentucky State for the SIAC title, while Virginia Union challenges defending champion Johnson C. Smith for the CIAA crown. Virginia State and Fayetteville State open the CIAA weekend on Friday in the conference’s inaugural Friday Night Blitz.