HBCU football Week 11 brings title games, Celebration Bowl stakes

November’s stakes now come with a place and a date. For some HBCU teams, this week ends with a trophy presentation. For others, it offers a chance to keep the Celebration Bowl in Atlanta on the December calendar.
But first, in Georgia, Clark Atlanta visits Fort Valley State on Thursday in a rescheduled SIAC matchup, giving both teams one final opportunity to finish with a win. Albany State heads to Shorter on Saturday, seeking to turn its Fountain City Classic victory into a .500 season.
Benedict hosts Kentucky State for the SIAC title, while Virginia Union challenges defending champion Johnson C. Smith for the CIAA crown. Virginia State and Fayetteville State open the CIAA weekend on Friday in the conference’s inaugural Friday Night Blitz.
The Celebration Bowl could gain its first participant Saturday when South Carolina State hosts North Carolina Central. Across the SWAC, Jackson State will seek to protect its newly regained control of the East Division, while Prairie View A&M, Arkansas-Pine Bluff and Alcorn State enter another weekend tied atop the West.
Three Week 11 questions worth following
- Can Benedict and Virginia Union turn their strong seasons into conference championships? Benedict will host Kentucky State in the SIAC championship after surviving Central State’s comeback, while Virginia Union meets defending champion Johnson C. Smith for the CIAA title. The Tigers and Panthers enter with matching 9-1 records, but both face 8-2 challengers with an opportunity to claim the weekend’s biggest prizes. Virginia State and Fayetteville State open the CIAA festivities Friday in the league’s inaugural Friday Night Blitz.
- Who takes command of the MEAC race in Orangeburg? South Carolina State hosts North Carolina Central with both teams unbeaten in conference play. Their meeting gives the winner sole possession of first place entering the final week, bringing the Celebration Bowl pathway into clearer focus. Delaware State, one game behind the leaders, visits Howard with an opportunity to remain in contention before closing at South Carolina State.
- How much separation will Saturday create in the SWAC races? Prairie View A&M visits Arkansas-Pine Bluff with both teams tied alongside Alcorn State at 4-2 in conference play. The Braves travel to Southern, giving the SWAC West two games that could reshape its championship outlook. In the East, Jackson State visits Alabama State while Alabama A&M hosts Texas Southern, with the Tigers and Bulldogs trying to break their own 4-2 tie atop the standings.
Games to watch in Week 11
NOTE: Kickoff times below are in ET. Cross-conference HBCU games appear once.
Georgia Division II HBCUs
- Clark Atlanta (2-7) at Fort Valley State (2-7), Thursday, Nov. 12, 6 p.m. — Wildcat Stadium, Fort Valley, Georgia. SIAC. Rescheduled from Oct. 10.
- Albany State (5-5) at Shorter (3-7), Saturday, Nov. 14, 1 p.m. — Barron Stadium, Rome, Georgia. SIAC/Conference Carolinas.