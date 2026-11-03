Sports Georgia rivals turn toward classic as HBCU football enters defining November Albany State regains its footing against Clark Atlanta, Fort Valley State falls short at Miles and contenders across SIAC, SWAC and CIAA scramble championship picture. Share Morehouse College House of Funk’s Maroon Mystique Colorguard performs ahead a first-look screening of Netflix’s “A Different World” in Atlanta in September. The Morehouse football team lost 26-23 to Allen on Saturday in Columbia, S.C., and is 3-6 on the season. (Natrice Miller for the AJC)

AJC By Wilton Jackson – For The Atlanta Journal-Constitution 28 minutes ago

Before Albany State and Fort Valley State turn Columbus into a gathering of school colors, old classmates and yearlong bragging rights, October left each side with something to carry into the reunion. The Golden Rams found a little breathing room by ending a two-game skid against Clark Atlanta. The Wildcats came away from Miles with the sting of a fourth-quarter comeback they could not finish. Now comes the Fountain City Classic, where the records help frame the stakes, but never quite capture what beating the other side means. Related Story Albany State, Clark Atlanta seek a rebound as HBCU races tighten October 30, 2026 Across HBCU football, the weekend also flipped expectations, breathed new life into championship hopes and left others facing a tougher road into November.

The Magic City Classic delivered another tense chapter in Birmingham, Arkansas-Pine Bluff jolted a Bethune-Cookman team that had been building momentum, Southern found some much-needed traction in Tallahassee and Texas Southern needed extra football to settle matters with Grambling State in the SWAC. Johnson C. Smith complicated the CIAA picture with an overtime statement against Virginia State, while Benedict, Kentucky State and Central State entered November tied atop the SIAC at 6-1 in conference play. In the MEAC, South Carolina State strengthened its position, North Carolina Central answered with authority and Delaware State kept pushing its way into the conversation. November has arrived with different teams facing different stakes. Going forward, a loss can turn a championship path into a math problem, while a rivalry win or an overtime possession can pull a contender from the edge of the race directly into the middle of it. Albany State finds answer before Fountain City Classic Albany State snapped a two-game losing streak with a 21-17 road victory against Clark Atlanta as Jeffery Davis threw two touchdown passes to Cameran Loyd. Loyd finished with nine catches for 108 yards as the Golden Rams survived despite Clark Atlanta holding the advantage in total offense. The victory did not return Albany State to the crowded SIAC title race, but it provided momentum before the Golden Rams meet Fort Valley State in the Fountain City Classic.

Miles survives Fort Valley State’s furious fourth-quarter push

Related Story A rough Saturday in Georgia, a restless week across HBCU football October 30, 2026 Miles held off Fort Valley State 35-28 after the Wildcats erased a 14-point fourth-quarter deficit before Miles answered with the decisive 80-yard touchdown drive. Fort Valley State produced 573 yards, but Miles swung the game with touchdowns on a 97-yard kickoff return and a 70-yard blocked-field-goal return. The result kept both programs outside the SIAC’s leading group as Benedict, Kentucky State and Central State entered November tied atop the conference at 6-1. Alabama A&M grabs control of SWAC East Alabama A&M beat Alabama State 31-28 in the 85th Magic City Classic, ending a four-game losing streak in the rivalry and improving to 7-2. Kolton Nero broke a 61-yard run and scored from 4 yards out late in the fourth quarter before the Bulldogs held off Alabama State’s final push. Alabama A&M improved to 4-1 in SWAC play and emerged from the weekend atop the SWAC East with three conference games remaining. Johnson C. Smith survives OT chaos, reshapes CIAA race Johnson C. Smith beat Virginia State 39-33 in overtime after the Trojans piled up 614 yards and rallied to extend the game. The Golden Bulls stopped Virginia State’s overtime possession before Fabian Duncan ended the game with a 19-yard touchdown run, part of a 203-yard rushing performance. JCSU improved to 6-1 in CIAA play and pulled even with Virginia State, leaving unbeaten Virginia Union alone atop the conference entering the final week.

Central State wins SIAC matchup vs. Edward Waters

Central State strengthened its championship case with a 35-28 victory against Edward Waters after building a 35-13 lead through three quarters and surviving a late rally. Jackson Wasik threw three touchdown passes, while Isaiah Thompson rushed for 154 yards for the Marauders. Central State moved to 6-1 in SIAC play and joined Benedict and Kentucky State in a three-way tie at the top of a crowded SIAC title race. Delaware State steals spotlight Delaware State erased a 33-19 fourth-quarter deficit and scored the final 17 points to beat Norfolk State 36-33 at Lincoln Financial Field. Marqui Adams threw for 243 yards and four touchdowns as DeSean Jackson’s Hornets completed the comeback against Michael Vick’s Spartans. Delaware State improved to 1-1 in MEAC play and kept itself in the championship conversation, while Norfolk State fell to 0-2 in the conference. S.C. State makes MEAC statement

South Carolina State turned a competitive first half into a 51-10 rout of Morgan State by scoring the game’s final 37 points. The Bulldogs amassed 509 yards, held Morgan State to 150 and limited the Bears to minus-12 rushing yards. South Carolina State improved to 2-0 in MEAC play and remained in control of its championship path ahead of a looming November showdown with North Carolina Central. N.C. A&T gives 100th GHOE a finish worthy of stage North Carolina A&T celebrated the 100th Greatest Homecoming on Earth with a 13-10 victory against Elon after Asher Holland kicked the go-ahead field goal with 2:18 remaining. The Aggies sealed the win with a late sack and fumble recovery, completing a comeback from a 10-3 second-half deficit. A&T improved to 4-5 overall and 3-2 in CAA play, keeping meaningful conference positioning at stake during the season’s final stretch. N.C. Central shuts the door on Howard

North Carolina Central overwhelmed Howard 34-0 while outgaining the Bison 472-114 and holding them to 44 passing yards. Mehki Wall provided the explosive play with an 88-yard touchdown reception and finished with 145 receiving yards. The Eagles moved to 2-0 in MEAC play and remained alongside South Carolina State at the center of the conference championship race. Virginia Union rolls toward CIAA championship Virginia Union dismantled Lincoln 62-0 to improve to 8-1 overall and extend its winning streak to eight games. The Panthers posted their third shutout of the season and allowed only 112 total yards. At 7-0 in CIAA play, Virginia Union owns the conference’s lone unbeaten record entering a pivotal regular-season finale against Virginia State. Arkansas-Pine Bluff erupts for 63 points Arkansas-Pine Bluff stunned Bethune-Cookman 63-21 one week after the Wildcats upset Jackson State, racing to a 49-0 halftime lead and scoring the game’s first 56 points. UAPB intercepted five passes, returned two for touchdowns and rushed for 333 yards. The Golden Lions improved to 3-2 in SWAC play and entered a three-way tie with Alcorn State and Prairie View A&M atop the SWAC West. Fayetteville State stages comeback win