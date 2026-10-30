Sports A rough Saturday in Georgia, a restless week across HBCU football Albany State, Clark Atlanta and Fort Valley State fall as rivals trade late blows and the road to November grows more complicated. Share Spectators watch Morris Brown College’s homecoming parade from a pedestrian bridge during on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2026. (Natrice Miller for The AJC)

AJC By Wilton Jackson – For The Atlanta Journal-Constitution 28 minutes ago

October is almost out of Saturdays. HBCU football is nowhere near out of twists. With Halloween approaching and November waiting on the other side, losing streaks ended. Teams searching for traction found it, while others saw their paths toward a championship grow more difficult in Week 8 action. The MEAC offered its first conference results, giving the league race some substance beyond what September suggested. The SWAC took another turn as Bethune-Cookman gained ground and Jackson State absorbed another setback. In the SIAC, contenders kept winning, though some left considerably more breathing room than others. The CIAA generated its own disruption, with Bowie State reminding the league that an unbeaten conference record offers no protection on the next Saturday.

Around it all, the yard kept its rhythm. Southern’s Human Jukebox brought Sade into the fifth quarter, North Carolina A&T’s Blue and Gold Marching Machine gave Joyce Wrice’s “Hot Minute Interlude” a brass-powered turn, and Florida A&M’s Marching 100 carried the pageantry through Tallahassee’s streets. As November comes into view, Week 8 provided a little more drama and sets the stage for one of the most epic months of college football to come. Related Story Albany State, Clark Atlanta seek a rebound as HBCU races tighten Bethune-Cookman delivers late sting to Jackson State’s SWAC hopes Bethune-Cookman answered Jackson State’s late lead with a 75-yard touchdown drive, beating the Tigers 24-21 on Tyler Jefferson’s 19-yard pass to Rickie Shaw II with 40 seconds remaining. The Wildcats held Jackson State to 33 rushing yards and recorded 10 tackles for loss, supplying the defensive muscle behind their first victory against the Tigers since joining the SWAC. Bethune-Cookman improved to 3-1 in conference play while handing Jackson State its second SWAC loss.

Howard turns rivalry heartbreak into overtime glory vs. Morgan State

Howard erased a 14-point fourth-quarter deficit before Ben Chandler IV returned an interception 87 yards for the winning touchdown in a 26-20 overtime victory against rival Morgan State. Isaiah Freeman fueled the comeback with a rushing touchdown and a 4-yard scoring pass to Billy Roberson II that tied the game with 3:09 remaining. Chandler then delivered the rivalry’s decisive moment, giving the Bison a 1-0 MEAC start without their offense taking an overtime snap. Bowie State turns homecoming into a CIAA reckoning for Johnson C. Smith Bowie State turned a day of offensive frustration into a homecoming celebration when Joshuah Keith found John Thompson for a 7-yard touchdown with 34 seconds remaining to beat Johnson C. Smith 16-13. The Bulldogs surrendered 383 yards but repeatedly tightened near the goal line, keeping the Golden Bulls within reach despite completing only four passes themselves. Their 85-yard winning drive handed Johnson C. Smith its first CIAA loss and gave Bowie State a signature response to the previous week’s 48-7 defeat against Virginia Union.

Kentucky State saves SIAC championship hopes with last-minute escape

Kentucky State escaped Savannah State 27-24 when Juan Gainous connected with A’iyon Carter for a 48-yard touchdown with 21 seconds remaining, answering the Tigers’ second go-ahead score of the fourth quarter. Gainous threw for 283 yards and three touchdowns, while Lawrence McConnell supplied two interceptions, including an 84-yard touchdown return. Savannah State controlled possession for more than 38 minutes and outgained the Thorobreds 481-309, but Kentucky State preserved its championship pursuit with a finish worthy of senior day. Related Story Albany State, Clark Atlanta seek a rebound as HBCU races tighten Texas Southern puts homecoming on a freshman’s foot to beat Southern Freshman Miguel Arana drilled a 46-yard field goal as time expired to give Texas Southern a 24-21 homecoming victory against Southern and end a five-game losing streak. Athean Renfro rushed for 135 yards and a touchdown, helping the Tigers build a 21-7 lead before the Jaguars rallied to tie the game with 4:24 remaining. Texas Southern answered with the final scoring possession, securing its first SWAC victory of the season. Arkansas-Pine Bluff runs through Florida A&M’s homecoming winning streak

Arkansas-Pine Bluff spoiled Florida A&M’s homecoming with a 31-28 victory, ending the Rattlers’ seven-game winning streak in the annual celebration. The Golden Lions outrushed Florida A&M 211-75 and scored on all five red-zone possessions, turning four into touchdowns. Tylan Cole added two sacks and three tackles for loss as UAPB improved to 2-2 in SWAC play.

Tavion Faulk’s seven touchdowns headline Edward Waters’ homecoming rout Tavion Faulk accounted for seven touchdowns as Edward Waters overwhelmed Clark Atlanta 62-14, giving the Tigers’ homecoming crowd an offensive showcase. Faulk completed 19 of 22 passes for 367 yards and five touchdowns, then added two scores on the ground as Edward Waters piled up 600 total yards of offense. Tylon Williams contributed 171 receiving yards, helping the Tigers improve to 5-1 in the SIAC ahead of a pivotal meeting with Central State. Lane claims first win on Fort Valley State’s homecoming stage Lane broke through after eight consecutive losses to open the season, beating Fort Valley State 16-6 on the Wildcats’ homecoming. Tametrius Pogue found Landon Wilson for an 8-yard fourth-quarter touchdown to finish a 14-play, 72-yard drive that consumed more than nine minutes and gave the Dragons breathing room. Lane converted four of five fourth-down attempts, making its limited offensive production count while Fort Valley State managed only one touchdown.

Gino Addison gives North Carolina Central a fresh start in the MEAC Freshman Gino Addison rushed for a career-high 214 yards and two touchdowns as North Carolina Central defeated Delaware State 31-12 in its MEAC opener. The Eagles answered an early 6-0 deficit with 31 consecutive points, piling up 427 total yards and ending a four-game losing streak. After a difficult nonconference stretch, NCCU left Dover with a 1-0 league record and a running back capable of carrying a heavy workload. Benedict kicker Zane Spires raises the bar twice against Albany State Zane Spires broke Benedict’s field goal record twice in one quarter, connecting from 53 and 54 yards before halftime in a 29-8 victory against Albany State. He added a 48-yarder after the break, while David Smith rushed for 113 yards and JaHaven Phillips returned a fumble 30 yards for a touchdown. Benedict held the Golden Rams to 152 total yards, pairing record-setting range with defensive control to remain firmly in the SIAC title race.

Central State strengthens its SIAC title case with rout of Miles Jackson Wasik threw four touchdown passes and ran for another as Central State defeated Miles 48-20 to improve to 5-1 in the SIAC. Joe Hudson led the defensive effort with three sacks, four tackles for loss and a forced fumble, helping the Marauders build pressure to match their scoring production. Central State now carries that momentum into a meeting with Edward Waters, another contender with one conference loss. South Carolina State defense keeps Norfolk State out of the end zone South Carolina State denied Norfolk State an offensive touchdown in a 22-7 homecoming victory to open MEAC play. Mason Pickett-Hicks rushed for two scores and Jett Jackson made three field goals, while Norfolk State managed its only points on Jason Wonodi’s 47-yard punt return. The Bulldogs improved to 6-2 overall, establishing an early place among the MEAC leaders through defensive control. Related Story Clark Atlanta’s late heroics headline an HBCU weekend worth staying for Band/culture moments North Carolina A&T made a hot minute last a little longer

North Carolina A&T’s Blue and Gold Marching Machine put its own stamp on Joyce Wrice’s “Hot Minute Interlude” during the Capitol Battle of the Bands. The arrangement gave the smooth R&B cut more weight and brass without losing the laid-back feel that makes the original glide. Southern put some Sade into the fifth quarter Southern’s Human Jukebox reached into Sade’s catalog with “Kiss of Life” during the fifth quarter against Texas Southern. FAMU turned the homecoming parade into its own stage Florida A&M’s Marching 100 carried the sound and pageantry of homecoming through the streets during the school’s 2026 parade. The 100 reminded everyone that the weekend’s show does not begin when the football game does.