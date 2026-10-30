Members of the Mighty Marching Panthers marching band at Clark Atlanta University perform during halftime at homecoming against Allen University on Oct. 17, 2026. (Brooke Leigh Howard/AJC)

Albany State heads to Clark Atlanta as Week 9 pairs homecoming traditions with conference clashes that could change the November outlook.

Albany State heads to Clark Atlanta as Week 9 pairs homecoming traditions with conference clashes that could change the November outlook.

October’s final Saturday brings an all-Georgia matchup to Atlanta and an uncomfortable question across HBCU football: Who can afford another loss?

Albany State visits Clark Atlanta with both teams looking to recover from a bruising Week 8. Across the SIAC, Edward Waters and Central State meet with matching 5-1 conference records, while Benedict tries to keep its championship push moving against Savannah State.

In the MEAC, the urgency arrives before Halloween. Thursday night gives Morgan State a chance to answer its overtime collapse against Howard, but South Carolina State comes to Baltimore with an opportunity to put more distance between them. In a five-game MEAC race, October can leave a team chasing November before the month even begins.