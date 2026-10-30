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Albany State, Clark Atlanta seek a rebound as HBCU races tighten

Albany State heads to Clark Atlanta as Week 9 pairs homecoming traditions with conference clashes that could change the November outlook.
Members of the Mighty Marching Panthers marching band at Clark Atlanta University perform during halftime at homecoming against Allen University on Oct. 17, 2026. (Brooke Leigh Howard/AJC)
Members of the Mighty Marching Panthers marching band at Clark Atlanta University perform during halftime at homecoming against Allen University on Oct. 17, 2026. (Brooke Leigh Howard/AJC)
AJC
By Wilton Jackson – For The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

October’s final Saturday brings an all-Georgia matchup to Atlanta and an uncomfortable question across HBCU football: Who can afford another loss?

Albany State visits Clark Atlanta with both teams looking to recover from a bruising Week 8. Across the SIAC, Edward Waters and Central State meet with matching 5-1 conference records, while Benedict tries to keep its championship push moving against Savannah State.

In the MEAC, the urgency arrives before Halloween. Thursday night gives Morgan State a chance to answer its overtime collapse against Howard, but South Carolina State comes to Baltimore with an opportunity to put more distance between them. In a five-game MEAC race, October can leave a team chasing November before the month even begins.

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Johnson C. Smith knows how quickly the outlook can change. Days after Bowie State broke the Golden Bulls’ unbeaten conference run, CIAA leader Virginia State arrives to test their response. In the SWAC, Alabama A&M and Alabama State bring championship ambitions to their rivalry meeting, while Bethune-Cookman heads to Arkansas-Pine Bluff seeking to build on its win against Jackson State.

Three Week 9 questions

  • Can Johnson C. Smith keep its CIAA championship hopes alive against Virginia State? Bowie State changed the complexion of the CIAA race by stunning Johnson C. Smith 16-13 and handing the Golden Bulls their first conference loss. Now, JCSU faces unbeaten CIAA leader Virginia State in a game that could determine if the Golden Bulls remain in contention for one of the conference championship game’s top two spots or fall toward the Friday Night Blitz portion of championship weekend. Virginia State enters the final two weeks 6-0 in CIAA play, while JCSU sits at 5-1.
  • Can Morgan State recover before South Carolina State creates early separation in the MEAC? Morgan State entered conference play as one of the MEAC’s strongest teams but squandered a 14-point fourth-quarter lead in an overtime loss to Howard. South Carolina State opened league play by beating Norfolk State 22-7 and now has an opportunity to move to 2-0 in the conference while sending Morgan State to 0-2. With only five league games determining the MEAC champion, Thursday night already carries significantly more weight than the calendar might suggest.
  • Who takes control of the SIAC chase? Both teams enter Saturday at 5-1 in conference play after emphatic Week 8 victories, with Edward Waters routing Clark Atlanta 62-14 and Central State beating Miles 48-20. Kentucky State remains part of the championship picture while Benedict and Albany State are still within striking distance, but Saturday’s head-to-head matchup gives Edward Waters or Central State an opportunity to create meaningful separation entering the final week of the regular season.
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What games to watch in Week 9

NOTE: Kickoff times below are in ET. Cross-conference HBCU games appear once.

Georgia Division II HBCUs

Thursday, Oct. 29

  • Fort Valley State (2-5) at Miles (3-5), 7 p.m. — Sloan-Alumni Stadium, Fairfield, Alabama.

Saturday, Oct. 31

  • Edward Waters (6-2) at Central State (5-3), 1 p.m. — McPherson Stadium, Wilberforce, Ohio.
  • Albany State (3-5) at Clark Atlanta (2-6), 2 p.m. — CAU Panther Stadium, Atlanta.
  • Savannah State (1-7) at Benedict (7-1), 2 p.m. — Charlie W. Johnson Stadium, Columbia, South Carolina.
  • Morehouse (3-5) at Allen (2-6), 2 p.m. — Charles F. Bolden Stadium, Columbia, South Carolina.
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Other HBCU games of interest

Friday, Oct. 30

  • Virginia Union (7-1) vs. Lincoln (Pennsylvania) (1-7), 7 p.m. — Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia.

Saturday, Oct. 31

  • Virginia State (7-1) at Johnson C. Smith (6-2), 1 p.m. — Irwin Belk Complex, Charlotte, North Carolina.
  • Bluefield State (0-8) at Shaw (4-5), 1 p.m. — Durham County Memorial Stadium, Durham, North Carolina.
  • Bowie State (4-4) at Fayetteville State (5-3), 1 p.m. — Luther “Nick” Jeralds Stadium, Fayetteville, North Carolina.
  • Winston-Salem State (2-6) at Elizabeth City State (2-6), 1 p.m. — Roebuck Stadium, Elizabeth City, North Carolina.
  • Hampton (1-7) at Towson (0-8), 1 p.m. — Johnny Unitas Stadium, Towson, Maryland.
  • Elon (4-4) at North Carolina A&T (3-5), 1 p.m. — Truist Stadium, Greensboro, North Carolina.
  • Virginia University of Lynchburg (0-7) at Livingstone (2-6), 2 p.m. — Alumni Memorial Stadium, Salisbury, North Carolina.
  • Howard (4-4) at North Carolina Central (3-5), 2 p.m. — O’Kelly-Riddick Stadium, Durham, North Carolina.
  • Tennessee State (2-6) at Lindenwood (3-4), 2 p.m. — Hunter Stadium, St. Charles, Missouri.
  • Bethune-Cookman (5-3) at Arkansas-Pine Bluff (4-3), 3 p.m. — Simmons Bank Field, Pine Bluff, Arkansas.
  • Alcorn State (4-4) at Mississippi Valley State (3-5), 3 p.m. — Rice-Totten Stadium at Chuck Prophet Field, Itta Bena, Mississippi.
  • Southern (3-5) at Florida A&M (2-6), 3 p.m. — Ken Riley Field at Bragg Memorial Stadium, Tallahassee, Florida.
  • Delaware State (4-4) vs. Norfolk State (4-4), 3 p.m. — Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia.
  • Alabama A&M (6-2) vs. Alabama State (4-3), 3:30 p.m. — Legion Field, Birmingham, Alabama.
  • Tuskegee (4-4) at Lane (1-8), 5 p.m. — Lane Field, Jackson, Tennessee.
  • Grambling State (4-3) at Texas Southern (2-5), 8:30 p.m. — W.W. Thorne Stadium, Houston.

Week 9 byes

  • Kentucky State (7-2)
  • Jackson State (6-2)
  • Prairie View A&M (4-5)

Oct. 31 Homecomings

  • Allen University
  • Lane College
  • North Carolina A&T
  • Shaw University

HBCU Week 9 Top 10 Poll – Division II

1. Virginia State

2. Virginia Union

3. Benedict

4. Edward Waters

5. Kentucky State

6. Johnson C. Smith

7. Central State

8. Bowie State

9. Fayetteville State

10. Tuskegee

HBCU Week 8 Top 10 Poll – Division I

1. Alabama A&M

2. South Carolina State

3. Bethune-Cookman

4. Jackson State

5. Howard

6. Morgan State

7. Prairie View A&M

8. Alabama State

9. Grambling State

10. Arkansas-Pine Bluff