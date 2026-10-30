October’s final Saturday brings an all-Georgia matchup to Atlanta and an uncomfortable question across HBCU football: Who can afford another loss?
Albany State visits Clark Atlanta with both teams looking to recover from a bruising Week 8. Across the SIAC, Edward Waters and Central State meet with matching 5-1 conference records, while Benedict tries to keep its championship push moving against Savannah State.
In the MEAC, the urgency arrives before Halloween. Thursday night gives Morgan State a chance to answer its overtime collapse against Howard, but South Carolina State comes to Baltimore with an opportunity to put more distance between them. In a five-game MEAC race, October can leave a team chasing November before the month even begins.
Johnson C. Smith knows how quickly the outlook can change. Days after Bowie State broke the Golden Bulls’ unbeaten conference run, CIAA leader Virginia State arrives to test their response. In the SWAC, Alabama A&M and Alabama State bring championship ambitions to their rivalry meeting, while Bethune-Cookman heads to Arkansas-Pine Bluff seeking to build on its win against Jackson State.
Three Week 9 questions
- Can Johnson C. Smith keep its CIAA championship hopes alive against Virginia State? Bowie State changed the complexion of the CIAA race by stunning Johnson C. Smith 16-13 and handing the Golden Bulls their first conference loss. Now, JCSU faces unbeaten CIAA leader Virginia State in a game that could determine if the Golden Bulls remain in contention for one of the conference championship game’s top two spots or fall toward the Friday Night Blitz portion of championship weekend. Virginia State enters the final two weeks 6-0 in CIAA play, while JCSU sits at 5-1.
- Can Morgan State recover before South Carolina State creates early separation in the MEAC? Morgan State entered conference play as one of the MEAC’s strongest teams but squandered a 14-point fourth-quarter lead in an overtime loss to Howard. South Carolina State opened league play by beating Norfolk State 22-7 and now has an opportunity to move to 2-0 in the conference while sending Morgan State to 0-2. With only five league games determining the MEAC champion, Thursday night already carries significantly more weight than the calendar might suggest.
- Who takes control of the SIAC chase? Both teams enter Saturday at 5-1 in conference play after emphatic Week 8 victories, with Edward Waters routing Clark Atlanta 62-14 and Central State beating Miles 48-20. Kentucky State remains part of the championship picture while Benedict and Albany State are still within striking distance, but Saturday’s head-to-head matchup gives Edward Waters or Central State an opportunity to create meaningful separation entering the final week of the regular season.
What games to watch in Week 9
NOTE: Kickoff times below are in ET. Cross-conference HBCU games appear once.
Georgia Division II HBCUs
Thursday, Oct. 29