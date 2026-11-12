Hawks guard CJ McCollum will have a new role this season. The veteran guard will join “NBA on Prime” as a player contributor. —
McCollum will appear in studio programming throughout the 2026-27 NBA season, beginning Friday on “NBA Nightcap.”
“My degree was in journalism, and I have been lucky to have hands-on media experience throughout my NBA career,” McCollum said in a statement.
“So much has changed about how fans experience the game, and I’m excited to join Prime Video to share something only a player can: what’s really going on in the locker room, on the floor, and in the league right now. I’m still a player first, but this was too good an opportunity to pass up.”
McCollum worked as an NBA analyst for ESPN. He also hosted a weekly podcast, “Pull Up with CJ McCollum.”
Over a career spanning more than a decade, McCollum has scored 17,000 points, averaging 20 or more points per game for 12 consecutive seasons. He earned the NBA’s Most Improved Award in 2016.
He also served as president of the National Basketball Players Association from 2021-2025.
“We’re thrilled to have CJ join NBA on Prime,” Amina Hussein, Prime Video head of on-air talent and development, said in a statement.
“As a 14-year veteran and former NBPA president, he brings a unique insight that our viewers want to hear. His ability to connect with fans and give his perspective on a specific play, or the reason behind a certain outcome, makes him a perfect fit for our second season of NBA on Prime.”
The Hawks recently struck a deal with Prime Video as their streaming partner for all local games (nonnational exclusive broadcasts).
The deal made all local games available to stream for in-market fans with an Amazon Prime membership, without needing another subscription. The Hawks’ regional television territory covers five states: Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina and Mississippi.