Hawks guard CJ McCollum — pictured speaking during media day in September — is averaging 13.6 points and 3.9 points through 12 games, down from his averages of 18.7 and 4.1 last season. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

The 14-year veteran will debut on the streaming service Friday on ‘NBA Nightcap.’

The 14-year veteran will debut on the streaming service Friday on ‘NBA Nightcap.’

Hawks guard CJ McCollum will have a new role this season. The veteran guard will join “NBA on Prime” as a player contributor. —

McCollum will appear in studio programming throughout the 2026-27 NBA season, beginning Friday on “NBA Nightcap.”

“My degree was in journalism, and I have been lucky to have hands-on media experience throughout my NBA career,” McCollum said in a statement.

“So much has changed about how fans experience the game, and I’m excited to join Prime Video to share something only a player can: what’s really going on in the locker room, on the floor, and in the league right now. I’m still a player first, but this was too good an opportunity to pass up.”