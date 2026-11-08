Atlanta Hawks Reflections on the Hawks’ first 11 games of the season Atlanta is 7-4 and has won four straight to reach fourth place in the East. Share Hawks forward Jalen Johnson (left) celebrates with guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker during the second half against the Nets on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2026, in Atlanta. Johnson scored a game-high 30 points to go with seven rebounds and six assists. Walker scored 20 points. (Erik S. Lesser/AP)

By Lauren Williams 41 minutes ago

The Hawks have gotten through a tough stretch at the beginning of the season. Though the season doesn’t get easier from here, they’ve weathered a tough stretch where they played six of their first 11 games on the road, which also included seven games in an 11-day stretch. Related Story Hawks’ Johnson, Landale miss third straight game, team adds two to injury report November 6, 2026 But the Hawks went 7-4 in those first 11 games, winning five of their last six games. The first 11 games have not looked pretty, by any means, as their depth in the frontcourt has been tested. The Hawks had to bounce back from a three-game losing streak that included back-to-back losses to the Rockets followed by a loss to the Heat. Then they fell to the Pelicans in a blowout loss three days later.

But the Hawks have won four straight games, all of which included them fighting through opposing rallies or mounting a comeback. The Hawks moved to fourth place in the Eastern Conference after they downed a short-handed Pacers team on Monday. They’ve held onto that spot after wins in their next three games. They sit behind the 76ers, Celtics and Pistons. But the Hawks still have room for improvement.

“I love that we’ve won a couple in a row, but I’m also, it’s early in the year, and we just want to keep getting better,” Hawks coach Quin Snyder said. “We do that and win at the same time; that’s the best scenario. So I feel like having a chance to play a really difficult schedule to learn from some of those games, whether it’s playing against a team like Houston that squishes everything off the ball, and we applied that tonight.

Related Story Hawks overcome early game struggles to down Nets November 8, 2026 “Team that does more of that, seeing different coaches, having a few guys out where guys have started really to come together. The thing about our team is everybody’s got a role, and roles change not just in the game; they can change during the course of the game. And for us to be valuable with one another allows us, I think, to play to our strengths, adjust some of that responsibility.”