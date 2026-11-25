Georgia Bulldogs How to watch Georgia vs. Georgia Tech football: TV channel, streaming info The Bulldogs are heavy favorites for another win over the rival Yellow Jackets. Share Georgia wide receiver Isiah Canion scores on a 12-yard touchdown reception during the second quarter against Missouri at Sanford Stadium, Saturday, Nov. 14, 2026, in Athens. (Jason Getz/AJC)

By Connor Riley 8 minutes ago

Kickoff time The game starts at 3:30 p.m. Saturday. Odds, point spread, over/under Georgia is a 35.5-point favorite against Georgia Tech, according to VegasInsider. The over/under for the game is 55.5.

Georgia is 9-2 against the spread this season. What Georgia football coach Kirby Smart said about Georgia Tech On facing Georgia Tech:

“Big rivalry game. One that a lot people in this state watch and look forward to. I know Brent well. I’ve known him a long time. Really good football coach. I know they haven’t had the kind of season that they want to have, but I also know that records can be thrown out the window when it comes to this game.

The physicality in this game’s unmatched. I think that’s what you look for in a rivalry game. You look over the history of the last three, four, five years, it’s really been one of the most physical games we’ve played. They’re physical at the point of attack. They believe in running the ball just like we do, so both teams are built very similarly in terms of the culture and the way they want to strike people and block people. So our guys will be focused on this game.” On familiarity with running back Justice Haynes:

“His toughness, yards after contact. He’s a really good receiver, can catch the ball out of the backfield. Pass pro. He’s been in three programs, so he’s learned a lot of offense. He’s very intelligent. He can pick things up really well. He’s running really well. He’s lined up at Wildcat and done some things, so he’s a talented football player.” On Vinnie Sunseri’s path: “Just really happy for his success. He was so much fun to coach. Coach’s kid like I was. His dad was on staff. He played right there in Tuscaloosa, and I forget what year they moved there, but he didn’t grow up his whole life there. He came in and played some of his high school career there.

“I always remember (Alabama coach) Nick (Saban) standing on the table for him when you have recruiting decisions to make. There’s kids all over the country that you can recruit, and he hand-picked Vinnie and said, ‘This spot is mine. We’re taking this kid. He’s going to be something.’ At the time, you’re recruiting these 5-stars, the best player in the country at every position. Here’s a kid that’s probably overlooked locally, and he’s a dang good football player. “I learned a lot from Nick in regards to that because he stood on the table for Vinnie, and it paid off. He was a really good football player for us, played in the National Football League, and he’s a good coach now. I’m really happy for watching him go through the coaching profession. His dad and his family have all been good friends to my family.”