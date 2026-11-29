Georgia running back Nate Frazier (left) runs for yards against Texas defenders Cole Brevard (right) and Michael Taaffe on Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025, at Sanford Stadium in Athens. Georgia won 35-10. (Jason Getz/AJC)

Bulldogs were underdogs last time they faced Longhorns in SEC title game.

Bulldogs were underdogs last time they faced Longhorns in SEC title game.

ATHENS — This time around, Georgia is favored to beat Texas in the SEC championship game.

The No. 1-ranked Bulldogs and No. 3-ranked Longhorns, two of the hottest teams in the nation in the second half of the season, will collide in the 35th and final SEC championship game Saturday.

Georgia (11-1) is a whopping 9½-point favorite to defeat Texas (10-2) in the 4 p.m. game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

It’s the fourth meeting between the Longhorns and Bulldogs in the past three seasons, including the previous time the teams met in the SEC championship game in 2024, when Texas was a 2½-point favorite.