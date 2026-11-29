ATHENS — This time around, Georgia is favored to beat Texas in the SEC championship game.
The No. 1-ranked Bulldogs and No. 3-ranked Longhorns, two of the hottest teams in the nation in the second half of the season, will collide in the 35th and final SEC championship game Saturday.
Georgia (11-1) is a whopping 9½-point favorite to defeat Texas (10-2) in the 4 p.m. game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.
It’s the fourth meeting between the Longhorns and Bulldogs in the past three seasons, including the previous time the teams met in the SEC championship game in 2024, when Texas was a 2½-point favorite.
The Bulldogs, who have won all three meetings since the Longhorns joined the SEC, beat Texas 30-15 as a 4½-point underdog in Austin in 2024 and 35-10 as a 4½-point favorite in Athens last season.
These 2026 Longhorns have the longest active win streak in the SEC at six games after starting the season ranked No. 1 in the preseason and have the highest estimated roster payroll in the league, per a report in the Athletic.
The Bulldogs, however, have won five games in a row, outscoring opponents 214-42, including Saturday night’s 63-0 win over Georgia Tech.
Here’s a look at the betting lines for all of the upcoming conference championship games, per FanDuel Sportsbook:
Friday
Conference USA: Liberty (-13½) vs. Jacksonville State
Sun Belt: Georgia Southern (-3½) vs. Louisiana Tech
Big 12: Utah (-2½) over Texas Tech
Pac-12: Boise State (-16½) vs. San Diego State
Mountain West: New Mexico (-6½) vs. North Dakota State
Saturday
ACC: Miami (-3½) over Wake Forest
MAC: Toledo (-7½) over Buffalo
SEC: Georgia (-9½) over Texas
Big Ten: Indiana (-13½) over UCLA
American: UTSA (-7½) over North Texas