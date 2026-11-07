GHSA football playoff brackets 2026 for all 8 classifications

The Worth County Rams compete against the Toombs County Bulldogs during the second half of a Class A Division I state championship game Tuesday, Dec. 16, 2025 at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium. (Daniel Varnado/For the Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

The GHSA will post brackets on a rolling schedule on Saturday.

Ask Which team is the best in Georgia? Who are this year's Super 11 Players? When are the state championships?

Coaches and admin will meet with the GHSA via Zoom at scheduled times, and once the calls are complete and the brackets are finalized, the GHSA will post the brackets.

The GHSA stated that all brackets will be made publicly available no later than 4:30 p.m. Saturday.

AJC Varsity will update this story with brackets as they are announced.

As of 10:20 a.m., no brackets have been publicly released by the GHSA. Schools who participated in the morning Zoom call session know their first-round opponents and are beginning to announce them on their team social media channels.