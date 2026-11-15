Quarterback Aidan McPherson warms up during practice at Thomas County Central in July. A. Wallace for the AJC

Thomas County Central, Lee County, Houston County, Coffee and Tift are all well-represented on the all-region teams.

Thomas County Central, Lee County, Houston County, Coffee and Tift are all well-represented on the all-region teams.

This is the all-region team for Region 2-6A as selected by coaches from that region.

AJC Varsity and Georgia High School Football Daily will publish all all-region teams that they receive. Coaches are strongly encouraged to include each player’s year in school. All-region players who are recognized as underclassmen have a better chance of being recruited and getting recognition on preseason all-area or all-state teams in 2026.

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Region 2-6A

Player of the year:

QB Aidan McPherson, Thomas County Central, Sr.

Offensive players of the year:

WR Jaden Upshaw, Lee County, Sr.

RB Austin Stinson, Houston County, Sr