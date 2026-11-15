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AJC Varsity

All-region teams: QB McPherson named Player of Year in 2-6A

Thomas County Central, Lee County, Houston County, Coffee and Tift are all well-represented on the all-region teams.
Quarterback Aidan McPherson warms up during practice at Thomas County Central in July. A. Wallace for the AJC
Quarterback Aidan McPherson warms up during practice at Thomas County Central in July. A. Wallace for the AJC
Todd Holcomb
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This is the all-region team for Region 2-6A as selected by coaches from that region.

AJC Varsity and Georgia High School Football Daily will publish all all-region teams that they receive. Coaches are strongly encouraged to include each player’s year in school. All-region players who are recognized as underclassmen have a better chance of being recruited and getting recognition on preseason all-area or all-state teams in 2026.

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Region 2-6A

Player of the year:

QB Aidan McPherson, Thomas County Central, Sr.

Offensive players of the year:

WR Jaden Upshaw, Lee County, Sr.

RB Austin Stinson, Houston County, Sr

Defensive players of the year:

DL Isaac Andrews, Thomas County Central, Sr.

DE Jasiah McRae, Coffee, Sr.

Special teams players of the year:

PK/P David Olguin, Tift County, Sr.

PK/P Harrison Ludwig, Houston County, Sr.

Athletes of the year:

Jordan Bush, Lee County, Sr.

Dai’jon Hayes, Tift County, Sr.

Tre Smith, Coffee, Sr.

Offensive linemen of the year:

Shavezz Dixon, Lee County, Sr.

Messiah Mack, Coffee, Sr

Defensive linemen of the year:

Prince Che, Thomas County Central, Jr.

Elijah Patmon, Northside (Warner Robins), Sr.

Coach of the year:

Justin Rogers, Thomas County Central,

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First-team offense

QB - Cohen Lawson, Lee County, Jr.

QB - Ryan Maxwell, Houston County, Jr.

RB - Bobby Reynolds II, Coffee, Jr.

RB - Dominique Ball, Lee County, Sr.

RB - Jordan McNeil, Thomas County Central, Jr.

WR - Jabari Watkins, Thomas County Central, Sr.

WR - Jeffery Thomas, Houston County, Sr.

WR - Destin Bell, Lee County, Jr.

WR - JaNoah Hicks, Northside (Warner Robins), So.

TE - Carter Blackwell, Lee County, Sr.

TE - Joshua Pettigrew, Houston County, Sr.

TE - Lance Grant, Tift County, So.

FB/H-back - Dewayne Johnson Jr., Coffee, Jr.

OL - Horace Sanford, Houston County, Sr.

OL - Corey King Jr., Thomas County Central, Sr.

OL - Larry Jackson Jr., Lee County, Sr.

OL - Markez Curry, Coffee, So.

OL - Jeremiah Rozier, Northside (Warner Robins), Jr.

OL - James Carr, Tift County, Sr.

OL - Braylin Mills, Houston County, Sr.

First-team defense

DL - KJ Johnson , Lee County, Sr.

DL - Jakobe Bryant, Lee County, Sr.

DL - Kawaski Brand, Coffee, Sr

DL - Kato Hunter, Northside (Warner Robins), Sr.

DL - Deshandon Carter, Houston County, Sr.

LB - Zion Paul, Houston County, Sr.

LB - Tanner Fechner, Tift County, Sr.

LB - Jordan Solomon, Coffee, Sr

LB - Jace Murray, Lee County, Sr.

LB - Greg Batson, Lee County, Sr.

LB - Tyson Johnson, Thomas County Central, Sr.

DB - Kadrien Wooten, Coffee, Sr

DB - Kobe Carnage, Thomas County Central, Sr.

DB - Champ Brown, Lee County, Jr.

DB - Montravious Clay, Lee County, Jr.

DB - Deandra Andrews, Thomas County Central, Jr.

DB - Chris Stinson, Coffee, Jr.

First-team specialists

PK - Chris Hernandez, Coffee, Sr

PK - Graham Jackson, Thomas County Central, Sr.

P - Cam Minnifield, Coffee, Sr

LS - Josh Taylor, Tift County, So.

LS - Bobby Floyd, Thomas County Central, Sr.

LS - Garrett Berryhill , Houston County, Sr.

LS - Jackson Wall, Veterans, Sr

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Second-team offense

QB - Keirion Tate, Northside (Warner Robins), So.

RB - Jamarion Paytee, Thomas County Central, Jr.

RB - JiShaun Robinson, Tift County, Jr.

RB - Tylan Glover, Veterans, Sr

TE - Christian Morris, Coffee, Sr

FB/H-back - Marqus Ross, Northside (Warner Robins), So.

FB/H-back - Tyler Henderson, Lee County, Sr.

WR - Quaneskia Smith, Tift County, Jr.

WR - Messiah Holiday, Houston County, Sr.

WR - DJ White, Thomas County Central, Jr.

WR - Jereion Wims, Northside (Warner Robins), Jr.

WR - Kaden Gutierrez, Veterans, Sr.

OL - Larry Mosley, Lee County, Sr.

OL - Jakarri Peterson, Thomas County Central, Jr.

OL - Devean Lindsey, Coffee, Jr.

OL - Caleb Simmons, Northside (Warner Robins), Sr

OL - Tyler O’Neal, Veterans, Jr.

OL - Eli Majors, Thomas County Central, Sr.

OL - Kaison Moore, Lee County, Sr.

Second-team defense

DL - Jatavious Wyche, Thomas County Central, Sr.

DL - Jayden Hamilton, Tift County, Jr.

DL - Bryce Robinson, Tift County, Sr.

DL - Jamere Graham, Coffee, Jr.

LB - Jeremiah Rich, Tift County, Jr.

LB - Travis Walker, Northside (Warner Robins), Jr.

LB - Jacoby Herring, Thomas County Central, Sr.

LB - Tobias Butler, Coffee, Jr.

LB - Preston Manriquez, Lee County, Sr.

DB – Kayden “KT” Turner, Northside (Warner Robins), So.

DB - Trey Bush, Lee County, Jr.

DB - Kelvin “KJ” Streeter, Lee County, Jr.

DB - Amauni Manning, Coffee, So.

DB - Rakeem Scott, Northside (Warner Robins), So.

DB - Tyson Guion, Thomas County Central, Jr.

DB - Tyler Merrill, Tift County, Jr.

DB - Deric Ingram Jr., Veterans, Sr

DB - Damieon Dixon, Tift County, Sr.

Second-team specialists

PK - Carson Morales, Thomas County Central, Jr.

P - Aron Diaz, Northside (Warner Robins), Sr

LS - Aiden Chancey, Coffee, Sr

Honorable mention: Coffee - Jamien Mack, Sr.; Greyson Lott, Sr.; King Lewis, Jr.; LJ Devine, Jr.; Xavien Littleton, So.; Cam Carswell, Sr. Houston County - Jordan Perkins , Sr.; Carson Mack, Sr.; Antonio Bridges, Sr.; Andrew Ecker, Jr.; Aiden Wiley, Jr.; Braylin Womack, Sr.; Jercorien McCoy, Sr.; De’Marion Morris, Sr. Northside (Warner Robins) - Broderick Humphrey III, Sr.; Desmond Jones, Sr.; Bryan Tuck, So.; Jacob Poth, So.; Bennie Solomon, Jr.; Tristan Harry, Jr.; Kyzier Frazier, Jr. Tift County - Kaden Harris, Sr.; Mason High, So.; Jontrez Woodard, Jr.; Ty Roberts, Jr.; Elcerrito Norris, Jr.; Grayson Golden, Jr.; Phillip Bowen, Jr.; Vandorian Simmons, Sr.; Armani Copeland, Jr. Veterans - Christian Chambliss , Sr; Jaden Durham, Sr; Honest Howell, Sr; Evan Hayes, Jr.; Tre Embry, So.; Davareon Lightning, Jr.; Traelen Porter, Jr.; Lee Stewart, Jr.; Tyler Brown, Jr.