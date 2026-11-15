AJC Varsity All-region teams: QB McPherson named Player of Year in 2-6A Thomas County Central, Lee County, Houston County, Coffee and Tift are all well-represented on the all-region teams.
Quarterback Aidan McPherson warms up during practice at Thomas County Central in July. A. Wallace for the AJC
25 minutes ago
This is the all-region team for Region 2-6A as selected by coaches from that region.
AJC Varsity and Georgia High School Football Daily will publish all all-region teams that they receive. Coaches are strongly encouraged to include each player’s year in school. All-region players who are recognized as underclassmen have a better chance of being recruited and getting recognition on preseason all-area or all-state teams in 2026.
Region 2-6A Player of the year:
QB Aidan McPherson, Thomas County Central, Sr.
Offensive players of the year:
WR Jaden Upshaw, Lee County, Sr.
RB Austin Stinson, Houston County, Sr
Defensive players of the year:
DL Isaac Andrews, Thomas County Central, Sr.
DE Jasiah McRae, Coffee, Sr.
Special teams players of the year:
PK/P David Olguin, Tift County, Sr.
PK/P Harrison Ludwig, Houston County, Sr.
Athletes of the year:
Jordan Bush, Lee County, Sr.
Dai’jon Hayes, Tift County, Sr.
Tre Smith, Coffee, Sr.
Offensive linemen of the year:
Shavezz Dixon, Lee County, Sr.
Messiah Mack, Coffee, Sr
Defensive linemen of the year:
Prince Che, Thomas County Central, Jr.
Elijah Patmon, Northside (Warner Robins), Sr.
Coach of the year:
Justin Rogers, Thomas County Central,
First-team offense
QB - Cohen Lawson, Lee County, Jr.
QB - Ryan Maxwell, Houston County, Jr.
RB - Bobby Reynolds II, Coffee, Jr.
RB - Dominique Ball, Lee County, Sr.
RB - Jordan McNeil, Thomas County Central, Jr.
WR - Jabari Watkins, Thomas County Central, Sr.
WR - Jeffery Thomas, Houston County, Sr.
WR - Destin Bell, Lee County, Jr.
WR - JaNoah Hicks, Northside (Warner Robins), So.
TE - Carter Blackwell, Lee County, Sr.
TE - Joshua Pettigrew, Houston County, Sr.
TE - Lance Grant, Tift County, So.
FB/H-back - Dewayne Johnson Jr., Coffee, Jr.
OL - Horace Sanford, Houston County, Sr.
OL - Corey King Jr., Thomas County Central, Sr.
OL - Larry Jackson Jr., Lee County, Sr.
OL - Markez Curry, Coffee, So.
OL - Jeremiah Rozier, Northside (Warner Robins), Jr.
OL - James Carr, Tift County, Sr.
OL - Braylin Mills, Houston County, Sr.
First-team defense
DL - KJ Johnson , Lee County, Sr.
DL - Jakobe Bryant, Lee County, Sr.
DL - Kawaski Brand, Coffee, Sr
DL - Kato Hunter, Northside (Warner Robins), Sr.
DL - Deshandon Carter, Houston County, Sr.
LB - Zion Paul, Houston County, Sr.
LB - Tanner Fechner, Tift County, Sr.
LB - Jordan Solomon, Coffee, Sr
LB - Jace Murray, Lee County, Sr.
LB - Greg Batson, Lee County, Sr.
LB - Tyson Johnson, Thomas County Central, Sr.
DB - Kadrien Wooten, Coffee, Sr
DB - Kobe Carnage, Thomas County Central, Sr.
DB - Champ Brown, Lee County, Jr.
DB - Montravious Clay, Lee County, Jr.
DB - Deandra Andrews, Thomas County Central, Jr.
DB - Chris Stinson, Coffee, Jr.
First-team specialists
PK - Chris Hernandez, Coffee, Sr
PK - Graham Jackson, Thomas County Central, Sr.
P - Cam Minnifield, Coffee, Sr
LS - Josh Taylor, Tift County, So.
LS - Bobby Floyd, Thomas County Central, Sr.
LS - Garrett Berryhill , Houston County, Sr.
LS - Jackson Wall, Veterans, Sr
Second-team offense
QB - Keirion Tate, Northside (Warner Robins), So.
RB - Jamarion Paytee, Thomas County Central, Jr.
RB - JiShaun Robinson, Tift County, Jr.
RB - Tylan Glover, Veterans, Sr
TE - Christian Morris, Coffee, Sr
FB/H-back - Marqus Ross, Northside (Warner Robins), So.
FB/H-back - Tyler Henderson, Lee County, Sr.
WR - Quaneskia Smith, Tift County, Jr.
WR - Messiah Holiday, Houston County, Sr.
WR - DJ White, Thomas County Central, Jr.
WR - Jereion Wims, Northside (Warner Robins), Jr.
WR - Kaden Gutierrez, Veterans, Sr.
OL - Larry Mosley, Lee County, Sr.
OL - Jakarri Peterson, Thomas County Central, Jr.
OL - Devean Lindsey, Coffee, Jr.
OL - Caleb Simmons, Northside (Warner Robins), Sr
OL - Tyler O’Neal, Veterans, Jr.
OL - Eli Majors, Thomas County Central, Sr.
OL - Kaison Moore, Lee County, Sr.
Second-team defense
DL - Jatavious Wyche, Thomas County Central, Sr.
DL - Jayden Hamilton, Tift County, Jr.
DL - Bryce Robinson, Tift County, Sr.
DL - Jamere Graham, Coffee, Jr.
LB - Jeremiah Rich, Tift County, Jr.
LB - Travis Walker, Northside (Warner Robins), Jr.
LB - Jacoby Herring, Thomas County Central, Sr.
LB - Tobias Butler, Coffee, Jr.
LB - Preston Manriquez, Lee County, Sr.
DB – Kayden “KT” Turner, Northside (Warner Robins), So.
DB - Trey Bush, Lee County, Jr.
DB - Kelvin “KJ” Streeter, Lee County, Jr.
DB - Amauni Manning, Coffee, So.
DB - Rakeem Scott, Northside (Warner Robins), So.
DB - Tyson Guion, Thomas County Central, Jr.
DB - Tyler Merrill, Tift County, Jr.
DB - Deric Ingram Jr., Veterans, Sr
DB - Damieon Dixon, Tift County, Sr.
Second-team specialists
PK - Carson Morales, Thomas County Central, Jr.
P - Aron Diaz, Northside (Warner Robins), Sr
LS - Aiden Chancey, Coffee, Sr
Honorable mention: Coffee - Jamien Mack, Sr.; Greyson Lott, Sr.; King Lewis, Jr.; LJ Devine, Jr.; Xavien Littleton, So.; Cam Carswell, Sr. Houston County - Jordan Perkins , Sr.; Carson Mack, Sr.; Antonio Bridges, Sr.; Andrew Ecker, Jr.; Aiden Wiley, Jr.; Braylin Womack, Sr.; Jercorien McCoy, Sr.; De’Marion Morris, Sr. Northside (Warner Robins) - Broderick Humphrey III, Sr.; Desmond Jones, Sr.; Bryan Tuck, So.; Jacob Poth, So.; Bennie Solomon, Jr.; Tristan Harry, Jr.; Kyzier Frazier, Jr. Tift County - Kaden Harris, Sr.; Mason High, So.; Jontrez Woodard, Jr.; Ty Roberts, Jr.; Elcerrito Norris, Jr.; Grayson Golden, Jr.; Phillip Bowen, Jr.; Vandorian Simmons, Sr.; Armani Copeland, Jr. Veterans - Christian Chambliss , Sr; Jaden Durham, Sr; Honest Howell, Sr; Evan Hayes, Jr.; Tre Embry, So.; Davareon Lightning, Jr.; Traelen Porter, Jr.; Lee Stewart, Jr.; Tyler Brown, Jr.