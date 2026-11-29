Atlanta Falcons Falcons fall to Vikings as Penix commits four turnovers Falcons lose their sixth game in the last seven tries. Share Minnesota Vikings tight end T.J. Hockenson (second from right) celebrates his touchdown against the Atlanta Falcons during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2026, in Minneapolis. (Abbie Parr/AP)

By Daniel Flick 13 minutes ago

MINNEAPOLIS — After everything, the Falcons had a chance. Injury-ravaged with three starters and two role players out. Allowing a kickoff return touchdown on the first play of the game. Letting the Vikings’ offense score a touchdown on the opening drive for the first time all season. And, of course, already facing an uphill climb against a team four games better, in a raucous road environment. Tied at 14 with possession of the ball early in the fourth quarter, stars could have aligned for the Falcons to march downfield, score and seize control. Instead, they spiraled. Related Story Falcons trying to ‘get the best version’ of Michael Penix Jr. November 29, 2026 After three drives, three turnovers from quarterback Michael Penix Jr. — two interceptions and a fumble on a backward pass — and subsequent capitalization from the Vikings, Atlanta’s once-validated optimism crumbled to smithereens.

The Falcons (3-8) suffered a 28-14 loss to the Vikings on Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium, their fourth consecutive loss and sixth in their last seven games. In a game that pitted Penix against Kirk Cousins, his mentor the past two seasons and a player forever intertwined in his career, the protégé had an afternoon to forget. Penix finished 14-for-21 passing for 175 yards, one rushing touchdown and four turnovers — three interceptions and the aforementioned backward pass. Related Story Falcons prep for familiar face in Vikings’ Kirk Cousins: ‘Looks like himself’ November 29, 2026 Meanwhile, as “Higher” by Creed played over the speakers during the two-minute warning, Vikings fans serenaded Cousins, who went 19-for-29 passing for 186 yards, one touchdown and one interception. The Vikings needed until the final three minutes of regulation to eclipse 100 rushing yards.

All told, Atlanta’s defense did enough. Minnesota finished with 291 yards, the second-fewest by any opponent against the Falcons’ defense this season. But a special teams touchdown, short fields and a fourth quarter collapse by Atlanta’s offense proved too much to overcome.

The Falcons, as they’ve grown prone to experiencing this season, had too many self-inflicted wounds. They were penalized 12 times for 65 yards. Their defense jumped offside four times in the first half. Twice, they followed a Vikings penalty with an infraction of their own. They lost the turnover battle, four to one.