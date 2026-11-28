Atlanta Falcons Why Falcons feel rookie Avieon Terrell can be ‘one of the better corners’ in NFL Healthy scratch last game hasn’t subdued team’s confidence in second-round pick. Share Atlanta Falcons defensive back Avieon Terrell (12) participates in the first day of training camp at the Atlanta Falcons Training Facility, Wednesday, July 29, 2026, in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Jason Getz/AJC)

By Daniel Flick 1 hour ago

FLOWERY BRANCH — Avieon Terrell didn’t expect to be there. Not as a second-round pick, not as a player who, in his own words, has “done my job” when thrust into action. But there he was, the Falcons’ rookie corner, watching from the sidelines in street clothes while the team’s secondary allowed five passing touchdowns in a 35-13 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Nov. 15. Terrell was a healthy scratch for the first time in his young career. “Of course it was hard to watch,” Terrell told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Wednesday when asked if it was a challenging viewing experience. “But I was supporting my team.”

Falcons coach Kevin Stefanski described the decision as a “numbers-type thing with special teams in mind.” The team promoted safety Jammie Robinson and linebacker TJ Quinn from the practice squad to the active roster the day before, and both played special teams snaps. Terrell, conversely, has played only 18 special teams snaps this season. Rookie years, Falcons defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich says, are always interesting. They’re full of growth opportunities and learning moments. Being a healthy scratch — even when it’s not performance-related and comes merely as a byproduct of roster management — brings another chance to learn and grow. Terrell’s first professional season has been a mixed bag. When he’s played, he’s been stout. In 150 coverage snaps, he’s allowed only six catches for 43 yards on 11 targets, according to Next Gen Stats. His 7.3% target rate is the lowest among Atlanta’s cornerbacks, as is his 63.8 passer rating allowed.

In short: Terrell isn’t often targeted, but when he is, the play doesn’t go very far.

But the Falcons haven’t found a consistent role for Terrell. He’s played in the slot. He’s played as an outside corner. He didn’t play at all against the Chiefs. And he also missed the Falcons’ Week 7 win over the San Francisco 49ers because of an illness.

Toss in a hamstring injury that disrupted his participation in OTAs, and the foundation for Terrell to build upon hasn’t exactly been stable. The Falcons, however, are pleased with how he’s navigated the situation. “I think he’s been through a lot of injuries and bouncing back,” Stefanski said. “So, he’s handling it well. And like every rookie, there’s some weeks that don’t go your way, weeks that do go your way. He’s doing a nice job focusing on what’s important, and what’s important is really this week and where his feet are.” Chicago Bears wide receiver Luther Burden III (10) makes a catch between Atlanta Falcons defenders Jessie Bates (3) and Avieon Terrell (12) during the second half of an NFL football game in Atlanta, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2026. (Mike Stewart/AP) The Falcons don’t expect the rockiness to affect Terrell. He’s not unflappable — secondary coach Justin Hood says nobody is — but he’s quite close for a 21-year-old.

Consider this, Ulbrich says. When most rookies are told they’re going to get an uptick in snaps, or they’re going to start, as Terrell has heard at times this season, there’s often a visual response of either excitement or apprehension.

Terrell has neither. He’s stoic. He’s poised. He doesn’t say much, but he’s rarely fazed and often carries a small, sly smile underscoring his confidence. Ulbrich and Hood both acknowledged that Terrell’s confidence and swagger are rare for a young corner, a particularly important trait at a position where players are often isolated, put in harm’s way and face elite athletes on a routine basis. “From that standpoint, you’ve got to be built to the right stuff,” Ulbrich said. “It’s as much mental and emotional as it is physical. He checks all those boxes, so his future is bright. It is.” Terrell also grew up in an environment conducive to developing those characteristics. He watched his brother, Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell, develop from Westlake High School star to Clemson standout to first-round draft pick.

Hood, who’s coached A.J. since 2024 and is now seven months into his time with Avieon, feels the latter’s mindset formed in large part because he had a front-row seat to the former’s ascension.

“Being the younger sibling, I think you always dream of that — putting yourself in that position,” Hood said in late October. “I also think some of what makes Avieon special, or a really good football player, (is) he saw his brother do it, but also he’s got a chip on his shoulder in a sense of, he’s got that, ‘I can also do that,’ mentality. “And I think some of it is, he came in, he’s like, ‘Whatever role I earn, whatever you guys give me, I’m going to handle it.’ So, his motivation is a little bit different, and I think that’s been good for him. He’s done a really good job.” Ulbrich tries to stay away from comparing the two brothers. He feels it’s unfair to both. But he can’t help himself. Their approach to playing corner, he says, is “very unique” — largely because it’s not particularly corner-esque. It’s why A.J., a second-team All-Pro in 2021 and two-time team captain, is poised to make his 100th career start when the Falcons face the Minnesota Vikings at 1 p.m. Sunday in U.S. Bank Stadium. And it’s why Ulbrich feels Avieon has a similarly successful future ahead of him. “They both have a linebacker approach,” Ulbrich said. “From the perspective of tackling, from the perspective of humility, wanting to be coached and pushed and challenged, 100%. Both of them are thumb pointers. When things go wrong, it’s never, ‘I have palms up, it’s the safety, or it’s the backer; it’s this or that.’ It’s like, ‘What could I do better?’

“Because of that, he’s going to have a chance to be really good.” Atlanta Falcons defensive backs and brothers Avieon Terrell (12) and A.J. Terrell Jr. (24) participates in the first day of training camp at the Atlanta Falcons Training Facility, Wednesday, July 29, 2026, in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Jason Getz/AJC) And no matter the murkiness of Terrell’s rookie season, the Falcons do, in fact, have a plan for his future. A.J. Terrell is under contract through 2028, as is C.J. Henderson, who’s become a starter at field corner and signed an extension worth up to $20 million on Nov. 13. The Falcons have appreciated Avieon Terrell’s versatility. Before this year, Ulbrich said he only had one player — Dee Alford, who spent 2022-25 in Atlanta — who proved he could play both nickel and corner at a high level. Terrell has joined the club. Nicknamed “Fox” in high school because of his small, slender build but unrelenting competitiveness, Terrell has grown to stand 5-foot-11 and 180 pounds. Some pundits during the pre-draft process penciled him in as a nickel because of his size, and Ulbrich believes Terrell has the instincts, toughness and run-defending prowess to “thrive” in the slot.