Updates from Falcons’ home matchup against the Chiefs

The Falcons are in a funk.

They’ve lost four of their last five games, with the only win coming against the 49ers, a team many experts are calling a Super Bowl contender.

The potential is there, but the Falcons haven’t been able to put together consistent performances on offense and defense, and teams seem to have figured out how to stop Atlanta’s run game and stifle the passing attack.

The Chiefs (6-2) present another challenging matchup, and if the Falcons are going to salvage anything from this season, it would help to start in the friendly confines of Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Atlanta is 3-6 but only half game back in the NFC South.

Here is some pregame reading to get you caught up: