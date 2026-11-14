Atlanta Braves Former Braves’ draft pick Evan Phillips ‘couldn’t be more excited’ to be back in Atlanta Relief pitcher resides in city during the offseason. Share Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Evan Phillips at Dodgers Stadium in Los Angeles, Oct. 11, 2022. Phillips was traded by Atlanta, released by Baltimore and waived by Tampa Bay before he found the right situation for himself as an ace reliever for the Dodgers. (Kyle Grillot/The New York Times)

By Chad Bishop 10 minutes ago

Eleven years ago, Evan Phillips made a post on his Instagram page — the very first post he ever made with his account. “Officially a part of the Atlanta Braves organization,” the caption reads. “Couldn’t be happier.” On Thursday, after appearing in 281 career games (only four of those with the Braves during the 2018 season), Phillips inked a three-year, $35-million deal to return to the team who drafted him nearly a dozen years ago. Related Story Braves sign right-handed relief pitcher Evan Phillips to three-year deal November 13, 2026 “Yeah, gosh, I mean, looking back to who that person was and the journey that it’s taken to get to this point, it really just doesn’t even feel real yet. It doesn’t feel like it would be possible,” Phillips said Friday. “Lots of ups and downs along the way, trades, (designated for assignments), releases, new opportunities. Brief stint in Tampa, right?

“Like, there’s no way I could have possibly thought this was going to happen. For it to truly come full circle like that is certainly a surprise. But we are just over the moon. Excited to showcase what this version of Evan Phillips can do in Atlanta, and hopefully help us win a lot of games and chase championships.” More seasoned, more experienced, a two-time World Series champion, Phillips joins a Braves’ bullpen that was one of the best in the National League and all of baseball in 2026. His ability to pitch in high-leverage situations will give the Braves some options on how to use the right-hander in 2027. With closer Raisel Iglesias now on the free agent market, and with setup man and former All-Star closer Robert Suárez perhaps ready to fill that void as he enters the second season of a three-year contract, Phillips could be asked to be the team’s new setup man. Or, with young righty Didier Fuentes likely moving back into the starting rotation, Phillips could slide into the late-innings spot Fuentes occupied last year.

Related Story Chris Sale finishes third in NL Cy Young Award voting November 12, 2026 Phillips himself has experience as a closer, totaling 42 saves over the 2023 and 2024 seasons.

Reliant on a four-seam fastball (that averages a tick under 97 mph) and a sweeper, Phillips said he has already heard from Braves’ catchers Drake Baldwin and Sean Murphy and is looking forward to working with the other arms in the Braves’ bullpen.

“I’ve always kind of admired what the Braves have been able to do from across the field, and specifically watching those guys in the bullpen,” Phillips said. “It really feels like I’m going to just fit in really well with those guys and hopefully be someone that they can rely on in whatever role is needed. “Be a guy that can help bring along the younger group of relievers to make them key parts of what the Braves are going to try to do in the coming years. I certainly see myself just fitting in well, and being back in a familiar place is really exciting.” Related Story Braves could use an offensive lift in 2027 November 13, 2026 Phillips, an Atlanta resident in the offseason, spent two-plus seasons with the Orioles (whom he said were his favorite team as a child since he was born in Maryland) before being released in August of 2021. In the 11 days that followed he was signed as a free agent by the Rays then claimed off waivers by the Dodgers.

It was in Los Angeles where Phillips began to thrive. Over the last five seasons, he had a 17-10 with a 2.31 ERA and 0.94 WHIP in 225 appearances as a member of the Dodgers. He also recovered from Tommy John surgery in 2025 to make 31 appearances in 2026. In the postseason, Phillips has pitched in five games in 18 1/3 innings of work. In October, he got one out against the Braves in the opening game of the NLDS and then another out in the second game of the series.

Phillips threw 2 1/3 more scoreless innings in the playoffs against the Brewers, the last pitches he would throw for the NL West champs before his agent called and told him the Braves were very much interested in his services. Related Story Braves in early stages of discussing Jurickson Profar’s future with team November 12, 2026 “When (my wife and I) first moved (to Atlanta), we talked about how crazy it would be to be back. But it’s never something you really explore or think about,” Phillips said. “Heading into free agency, her and I kind of looked at each other when the season ended and said, ‘Hey, I wonder what might come our way?’ First day free agency opened up, my agent calls and says, ‘(Braves president of baseball operations) Alex Anthopoulos is on us and seems really interested and had a good conversation.’ So all these things that made us feel really excited about that possibility maybe really coming into fruition here for us. “But, man, it accelerated quickly. I tell you what, I didn’t really know how it was going to go. This is my first real crack at free agency. Braves were right there at the top of our list, alongside a couple others, and it went the way it did and we couldn’t be more excited.”