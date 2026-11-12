Atlanta Braves pitcher Chris Sale (51) delivers to a Philadelphia Phillies batter during the eighth inning of Game 3 of a MLB National League Wild Card playoff series between the Atlanta Braves and the Philadelphia Phillies, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2026, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz/AJC)

Iglesias, Fuentes and Lee garner votes for reliever of the year award

Iglesias, Fuentes and Lee garner votes for reliever of the year award

Braves’ left-handed starting pitcher Chris Sale finished third in Cy Young Award voting among National League pitchers, the Baseball Writers’ Association of America announced Wednesday.

Sale finished one point behind Phillies’ left-handed starter Cristopher Sánchez. Jacob Misiorowski of the Brewers was the unanimous winner with 30 first-place votes.

Now a three-time Cy Young Award finalist, the 37-year-old Sale won the award in 2024, his first season with the Braves, and has now finished among the top six in voting six other times.

Related Story Walt Weiss finishes second in NL manager of the year vote November 11, 2026

In 2026, Sale went 14-9 with a 2.16 ERA and 0.984 WHIP, both his lowest marks since 2018. He struck out 200 batters in 162 2/3 innings pitched over 27 starts.