Atlanta Braves relief pitcher Brent Suter delivers during the sixth inning against the New York Mets at Truist Park in Atlanta on August 10, 2026. He won’t be returning to the Braves in 2027. (Jason Getz/AJC)

Reliever pitched in 13 games in the regular season and made two playoff appearances.

Reliever pitched in 13 games in the regular season and made two playoff appearances.

Relief pitcher Brent Suter, acquired via trade with the Angels, won’t be returning to the Braves in 2027. The left-hander has signed with the Yankees, according to multiple reports.

Suter pitched in 13 regular season games for the Braves and was 2-0 with a 1.63 ERA and 1.120 WHIP. He also made two appearances during the National League Division Series against the Dodgers, logging three scoreless innings.

The Braves, on Aug. 3, traded infielder Nacho Alvarez Jr., to the Angels for Suter. The 37-year-old was reportedly given a $4 million contract to pitch for the Yankees in 2027.

Suter is the first notable free agent from the Braves’ 2026 roster to sign elsewhere. Pitchers Tyler Mahle and Martín Pérez, infielder Mauricio Dubón and closer Raisel Iglesias are among those who remain free agents.