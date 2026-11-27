AJC Varsity 12 boys basketball players to look out for this season Top-rated prospects, state champions are among some of the most notable talent in the state. Share Eagle’s Landing Christian Academy guard AJ Williams attempts a free throw against Union Grove on Tuesday, Jan. 27, 2026, at ELCA in McDonough. Williams averaged 31.8 points and 12.7 rebounds as a sophomore last season. (Jason Getz/AJC)

AJC By Carter Braun for the AJC 1 hour ago

With Georgia basketball season now underway, here’s a look at some of the top talent across the state. Ask Which team is the best in Georgia? Who are this year's Super 11 Players? When are the state championships? The dozen players include several who have earned all-state recognition, won state championships and are highly rated prospects. North Oconee’s Justin Wise won two state championships in his first three seasons, while Cross Creek’s Frashad Tisby earned Class 3A Player of the Year honors. Wheeler’s Kevin Savage III, Woodward Academy’s Jarvis Hayes Jr. and Myles Hayes, and Grayson’s MJ Curry are among the other players to watch after earning preseason recognition from Sandy’s Spiel. Several are Power 4 signees, including Wise (Georgia), Tisby (South Carolina), Chase Lumpkin of McEachern (Alabama) and Asa Montgomery of Hillgrove (Duke).

Related Story 2025-26 AJC Varsity high school boys basketball all-state teams April 6, 2026 MJ Curry, Grayson Curry is one of the top returning players for a Grayson team ranked No. 1 in Sandy’s Spiel’s preseason Class 7A rankings. The 6-foot-5 senior was a first-team AJC Varsity all-state selection last season and is rated among the top 100 prospects in the 2027 class. Curry opened his senior season with 20 points, six rebounds and three assists against Hillgrove, showcasing why he is a 4-star prospect. He signed with George Mason on Nov. 11. Jarvis Hayes Jr., Woodward Academy Hayes is the No. 1-ranked shooting guard in the 2027 class. The 6-foot-5, 4-star prospect averaged 17.2 points, 6.7 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game and surpassed 1,000 career points during his junior season at Woodward. He scored 14 points in Woodward’s state championship loss. Hayes was selected to Sandy’s Spiel’s Class 6A preseason first team alongside his younger brother, Myles. Hayes’ mother, Illia Miles, is a former Georgia sprinter and his father, Jarvis, is a current Georgia assistant coach and was the No. 10 pick in the 2003 NBA draft. Hayes signed with the Bulldogs on Nov. 12. Myles Hayes, Woodward Academy Hayes is one of three juniors on this list. The 6-foot-5 shooting guard averaged 14.4 points, 6.3 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.4 blocks per game last season. He was selected to Sandy’s Spiel’s Class 6A preseason first-team alongside his older brother, Jarvis. Hayes remains uncommitted but holds offers from several high-major programs, including Georgia, Georgia Tech, Auburn and Florida State. Related Story At a small school best known for basketball, a football milestone is within reach September 18, 2026 Tre Keith, Tri-Cities Keith is one of the state’s top returning guards after averaging 20.2 points, 4.1 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.4 steals per game last season. The 6-foot-2 senior was an AJC Varsity first-team all-state selection and helped lead Tri-Cities to the Class 6A Final Four. He will look to lead the Bulldogs on another deep postseason run. Keith signed with Boston College earlier this month.

Peter Julius, Eagle’s Landing Christian Julius is one of the top-ranked centers in the 2028 recruiting class. The 6-foot-10, 230-pound 4-star prospect transferred to Eagle’s Landing Christian from Mt. Bethel Christian Academy. He was named to Sandy’s Spiel’s preseason first team. Ranked the No. 53 prospect nationally by 247Sports, Julius has attracted significant interest, holding offers from programs including Georgia, Texas A&M, Tennessee and Mississippi State.

Chase Lumpkin, McEachern Lumpkin was a Class 6A all-state selection in each of the last two seasons for McEachern. The 4-star prospect averaged 19.4 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game as a junior in 2025-26. He signed with Alabama in November and is already off to an exceptional start to his senior season, scoring 41 points in McEachern’s season opener against Wilson Academy. Related Story GHSA’s 2027 seeding model would have been disappointing for basketball in 2026 March 20, 2026 Jahmar Maurice, Woodstock Maurice emerged as one of Georgia’s top young scorers last season, averaging 24.4 points per game as a sophomore. Listed at 5-foot-9, the junior was named to Sandy’s Spiel’s preseason Class 6A all-state first team and has drawn multiple Division I offers. Maurice was also included on the Metro Atlanta Player of the Year watch list ahead of his junior season. Asa Montgomery, Hillgrove Montgomery averaged 18.9 points and 10.3 rebounds per game last season at Hillgrove. The 4-star prospect was an AJC Varsity Class 6A first-team all-state selection as a junior. Rated the No. 14 prospect by 247Sports, the 6-foot-7 forward committed to Duke in late October. Montgomery helped the United States win gold in the FIBA U-17 World Cup, averaging 9.7 points and 4.4 rebounds. Kevin Savage III, Wheeler Savage is a key piece of a Wheeler team looking to win its third consecutive state championship. The 4-star prospect is one of the top-ranked players in Georgia’s 2027 class. The 5-foot-11 point guard was a first-team all-state selection last season and signed with Purdue on Nov. 11.

Related Story Stephon Castle has been owning big moments since his Georgia high school days June 10, 2026 Frashad Tisby, Cross Creek Tisby averaged 17.4 points, 11.1 rebounds, 4.5 assists, 3.2 steals and 1.7 blocks per game last season while earning Class 3A Player of the Year honors. The 6-foot-6 small forward led Cross Creek to its third state championship in six seasons. The 4-star Class of 2027 prospect has signed with South Carolina.