With Georgia basketball season now underway, here’s a look at some of the top talent across the state.
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The dozen players include several who have earned all-state recognition, won state championships and are highly rated prospects.
North Oconee’s Justin Wise won two state championships in his first three seasons, while Cross Creek’s Frashad Tisby earned Class 3A Player of the Year honors. Wheeler’s Kevin Savage III, Woodward Academy’s Jarvis Hayes Jr. and Myles Hayes, and Grayson’s MJ Curry are among the other players to watch after earning preseason recognition from Sandy’s Spiel. Several are Power 4 signees, including Wise (Georgia), Tisby (South Carolina), Chase Lumpkin of McEachern (Alabama) and Asa Montgomery of Hillgrove (Duke).
MJ Curry, Grayson
Curry is one of the top returning players for a Grayson team ranked No. 1 in Sandy’s Spiel’s preseason Class 7A rankings. The 6-foot-5 senior was a first-team AJC Varsity all-state selection last season and is rated among the top 100 prospects in the 2027 class. Curry opened his senior season with 20 points, six rebounds and three assists against Hillgrove, showcasing why he is a 4-star prospect. He signed with George Mason on Nov. 11.
Jarvis Hayes Jr., Woodward Academy
Hayes is the No. 1-ranked shooting guard in the 2027 class. The 6-foot-5, 4-star prospect averaged 17.2 points, 6.7 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game and surpassed 1,000 career points during his junior season at Woodward. He scored 14 points in Woodward’s state championship loss. Hayes was selected to Sandy’s Spiel’s Class 6A preseason first team alongside his younger brother, Myles. Hayes’ mother, Illia Miles, is a former Georgia sprinter and his father, Jarvis, is a current Georgia assistant coach and was the No. 10 pick in the 2003 NBA draft. Hayes signed with the Bulldogs on Nov. 12.
Myles Hayes, Woodward Academy
Hayes is one of three juniors on this list. The 6-foot-5 shooting guard averaged 14.4 points, 6.3 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.4 blocks per game last season. He was selected to Sandy’s Spiel’s Class 6A preseason first-team alongside his older brother, Jarvis. Hayes remains uncommitted but holds offers from several high-major programs, including Georgia, Georgia Tech, Auburn and Florida State.
Tre Keith, Tri-Cities
Keith is one of the state’s top returning guards after averaging 20.2 points, 4.1 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.4 steals per game last season. The 6-foot-2 senior was an AJC Varsity first-team all-state selection and helped lead Tri-Cities to the Class 6A Final Four. He will look to lead the Bulldogs on another deep postseason run. Keith signed with Boston College earlier this month.
Peter Julius, Eagle’s Landing Christian
Julius is one of the top-ranked centers in the 2028 recruiting class. The 6-foot-10, 230-pound 4-star prospect transferred to Eagle’s Landing Christian from Mt. Bethel Christian Academy. He was named to Sandy’s Spiel’s preseason first team. Ranked the No. 53 prospect nationally by 247Sports, Julius has attracted significant interest, holding offers from programs including Georgia, Texas A&M, Tennessee and Mississippi State.
Chase Lumpkin, McEachern
Lumpkin was a Class 6A all-state selection in each of the last two seasons for McEachern. The 4-star prospect averaged 19.4 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game as a junior in 2025-26. He signed with Alabama in November and is already off to an exceptional start to his senior season, scoring 41 points in McEachern’s season opener against Wilson Academy.
Jahmar Maurice, Woodstock
Maurice emerged as one of Georgia’s top young scorers last season, averaging 24.4 points per game as a sophomore. Listed at 5-foot-9, the junior was named to Sandy’s Spiel’s preseason Class 6A all-state first team and has drawn multiple Division I offers. Maurice was also included on the Metro Atlanta Player of the Year watch list ahead of his junior season.
Asa Montgomery, Hillgrove
Montgomery averaged 18.9 points and 10.3 rebounds per game last season at Hillgrove. The 4-star prospect was an AJC Varsity Class 6A first-team all-state selection as a junior. Rated the No. 14 prospect by 247Sports, the 6-foot-7 forward committed to Duke in late October. Montgomery helped the United States win gold in the FIBA U-17 World Cup, averaging 9.7 points and 4.4 rebounds.
Kevin Savage III, Wheeler
Savage is a key piece of a Wheeler team looking to win its third consecutive state championship. The 4-star prospect is one of the top-ranked players in Georgia’s 2027 class. The 5-foot-11 point guard was a first-team all-state selection last season and signed with Purdue on Nov. 11.
Frashad Tisby, Cross Creek
Tisby averaged 17.4 points, 11.1 rebounds, 4.5 assists, 3.2 steals and 1.7 blocks per game last season while earning Class 3A Player of the Year honors. The 6-foot-6 small forward led Cross Creek to its third state championship in six seasons. The 4-star Class of 2027 prospect has signed with South Carolina.
AJ Williams, Eagle’s Landing Christian
Williams is the only 5-star prospect on this list. Rated the No. 5 prospect in the 2027 class by 247Sports, Williams averaged 31.8 points and 12.7 rebounds as a sophomore last season for Eagle’s Landing Christian. The 6-foot-7 forward reclassified in August, making this his final high school season. He was voted first-team all-state in Class 4A last season. Williams remains uncommitted despite holding numerous Power 4 offers.
Justin Wise, North Oconee
The Georgia basketball signee leads a North Oconee team that has won two state titles in three seasons. In his sophomore season, the 4-star prospect was voted AJC Class 4A player of the year. Last season, he averaged 20.8 points per game, en route to a first-team all-state selection. Wise is rated the No. 65 prospect and No. 4 shooting guard by 247Sports.