AJC Varsity

GHSA’s 2027 seeding model would have been disappointing for basketball in 2026

The GHSA will use a math model to pick and seed playoff teams starting in 2026-27 designed to reward the better teams and keep them from meeting too early in the tournament.
Wheeler head coach Larry Thompson instructs during the first half in Class 6A Boys GHSA State Championship at the Macon Coliseum, Saturday, March 14, 2026, in Macon. Wheeler won 62-52 over Pebblebrook. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)
Wheeler head coach Larry Thompson instructs during the first half in Class 6A Boys GHSA State Championship at the Macon Coliseum, Saturday, March 14, 2026, in Macon. Wheeler won 62-52 over Pebblebrook. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)
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The Georgia High School Association will qualify playoff teams unconventionally next academic year by employing a math model to seed teams 1-32 while mostly ignoring region finish.

The goal is to keep better teams from playing each other too soon and to reward stronger regions by giving them higher seeds, much the way the NCAA does with March Madness.

If the new GHSA format had been in place for the recent state basketball tournament, it would have nearly eliminated first-round matchups between top-10 teams, according to AJC research. That’s a good thing, as the GHSA wants to see elite teams facing off later in the tournament.

But the plan would have fared no better in delaying high-leverage matchups after the first round, according to AJC analysis.

Starting with the second round, the old and the new plans each produced 40 potential matchups that could be called premature based on the teams’ rankings in a consensus human poll.

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Those human polls — from the AJC, Score Atlanta and Sandy’s Speil — proved more accurate than the GHSA’s computer model, called the Post Season Rankings (PSR), which would have generated some plain-to-see miscalculations.

The most glaring would have been Wheeler’s boys, Georgia’s highest-ranked team nationally at No. 11 in MaxPreps. The GHSA model would have seeded Wheeler No. 8 in its own GHSA classification, 6A. The Class 6A boys runner-up, Pebblebrook, also was also conspicuous at No. 12, much lower than its No. 5 human rank.

To assess how the GHSA’s new model would have performed overall, the AJC created the consensus poll to identify what are considered the best teams entering the tournament, those the GHSA would prefer not to meet until later in the tournament.

In this year’s actual first round, there were seven first-round games between top-10 teams from this consensus poll. Using the GHSA’s 2027 format, there would have been only one: No. 7 Eagle’s Landing Christian vs. No. 5 Southwest DeKalb in Class 4A boys.

One of this year’s actual first-round matchups — No. 9 Milton at No. 4 Decatur in Class 5A boys — demonstrates how the new format is designed to work.

Milton finished third in its region tournament this year. The GHSA’s traditional format forces third-place finishers to play second-place finishers on the road in the first round, regardless of team or region strength. Milton’s first-round opponent happened to be another top-10 opponent, Decatur, which beat Milton 68-64 in overtime.

Using the GHSA’s new model, Milton would have been seeded No. 4 overall (instead of what amounts to a 17-24 seed) and been guaranteed home-court advantage until the semifinals. Decatur would have been seeded No. 7 overall.

But after the first round, the new GHSA model would not have delivered on its mission to reduce what might be called premature matchups — defined as top-eight teams playing in the second round, top-four teams playing in the quarterfinals and top-two teams playing in the semifinals.

It’s a coincidence that both models would have produced 40 potential premature matchups, as they are not the same 40 games.

Some of them did match, though. Both would have failed to prevent No. 2 Newton vs. No. 3 Buford in the Class 6A girls second round and No. 1 St. Pius vs. No. 2 North Oconee in the Class 4A boys quarterfinals.

The new format also would have had No. 2 McEachern playing No. 4 Hillgrove in the 6A boys quarterfinals. Both made the semifinals this season.

In theory, if the PSR were perfect, it would produce no premature high-leverage matchups. In seeded draws, the No. 1 team cannot face a top-eight opponent until the quarterfinals, or a top-four opponent until the semifinals, or the No. 2 seed until the final.

But the PSR proved less accurate than the human rankings.

The 64 teams that made this year’s semifinals are ranked higher, on average, in the human polls than in the PSR. That’s despite the PSR’s top-10 seeds getting more favorable draws than the human polls’ top-10 teams.

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Only 15 of the 64 semifinalists had higher rankings in the PSR. Fifteen had the same. The other 34 teams had higher rankings in human polls.

The same pattern was found in the quarterfinals and finals. The teams that performed the best in the tournament were rated higher by the human polls from the start.

The PSR’s struggles with Wheeler and Pebblebrook are largely the PSR’s handling of out-of-state games. Wheeler lost six games, making its winning percentage unspectacular for a top-10 team or even a state champion. But five losses came against out-of-state teams. The other was a forfeited victory against a Georgia team as a penalty for overscheduling.

Four of the GHSA’s eight classifications — 3A, 2A, A Division I and Private — used the PSR this season, but with automatic playoff berths and seeding preference based on region finish.

In 2026-27, region finish won’t matter except to guarantee region winners a top-16 seed. Otherwise, teams in all classes will be seeded strictly on PSR.

Sports that use the PSR are football, softball, volleyball, basketball, baseball, soccer and tennis.

Below is how the 2026 basketball draws would have fallen using 2027 rules. The GHSA calculated the PSR seeds and provided them to the AJC.

Teams are shown with their GHSA-assigned seed and their top-10 ranking in the consensus poll.

Simulated 2026 boys playoff brackets using PSR

Class 6A

Class 5A

Class 4A

Class 3A

Class 2A

Class A Division I

Class A Division II

Class 3A-A Private

Simulated 2026 girls playoff brackets using PSR

Class 6A

Class 5A

Class 4A

Class 3A

Class 2A

Class A Division I

Class A Division II

Class 3A-A Private

About the Author

Todd Holcomb covers high school sports across the state. He rejoined The Atlanta Journal-Constitution in 2025 and has worked with the AJC in varying capacities since 1985. He is a co-founder and editor of Georgia High School Football Daily.

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