2025-26 AJC Varsity high school boys basketball all-state teams
Colben Landrew, Wheeler’s third all-classification player of the year since 2015, is headed to UConn next year.
Alexander guard Gregory Dunson reacts after teammate Christian Moore dunked the ball against Woodward Academy at the end of fourth quarter during Class 5A Boys GHSA State Championship at the Macon Coliseum, Friday, March 13, 2026, in Macon. Alexander won 81-67 over Woodward Academy. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)
Colben Landrew, Wheeler’s third all-classification player of the year since 2015, leads this year’s AJC Varsity boys basketball all-state team.
Landrew is a UConn signee who joined NBA players Jaylen Brown and Isaiah Collier as recent Wheeler players of the year. Landrew led Wheeler to its 11th championship since 1994 while averaging 23.9 points, 6.5 rebounds and 3.2 assists. Landrew also is the Class 6A player of the year.
The Class 5A player of the year is Alexander’s Gregory “Pop” Dunson, a Colorado signee who played on state championship teams as a freshman and a senior at his Douglas County school.
St. Pius guard Harris Reynolds is Class 4A’s player of the year. He is a Clemson signee who led St. Pius to an 33-0 finish and its first state title. He averaged 25 points, 6.3 rebounds and three assists.
Cross Creek’s Frashad Tisby in 3A, Morgan County’s Zeki Locus in 2A and Rabun County’s Huey Blalock of A Division I are classification players of the year after leading their teams to championships.
The Class A Division II player of the year is Chattahoochee County’s Curtis “Champ” Simpson, a Southwest Missouri signee. The Private player of the year is Mount Bethel Christian’s Peter Julius, a top-50 national recruit among sophomores.
All-classification player of the year: Colben Landrew, Wheeler
Class 6A
Player of the year: Colben Landrew, Wheeler
Coach of the year: Gregory Moultrie, Hillgrove
First team
G Marcus Curry Jr., Grayson, 6-5, Jr.
F/G Colben Landrew, Wheeler, 6-6, Sr.
G Chase Lumpkin, McEachern, 6-5, Jr.
F Asa Montgomery, Hillgrove, 6-7, Jr.
G Kevin Savage III, Wheeler, 6-0, Jr.
Second team
G Zyree Brown, Pebblebrook, 6-0, Sr.
F Will Dopfer, Lambert, 6-6, Sr.
G Bryson Jatta, Hillgrove, 6-2, So.
G Dwayne Lawton, Central Gwinnett, 6-3, Sr.
G Braylon Luster, Cherokee, 6-3, Jr.
Next 11
G Sean Alicea, Meadowcreek, 6-2, Sr.
F Emmanuel Alofe, McEachern, 6-7, Sr.
G Ar’Tavian Brown, Lowndes, 6-3, So.
F/G Johnquell Garner, Westlake, 6-6, So.
F/W Amare James, Wheeler, 6-6, Sr.
G Lamarrion Lewis, Wheeler, 6-1, Sr.
G Will Myles, Etowah, 5-10, Sr.
F Max Patterson, North Gwinnett, 6-6, Jr.
G Brandon Pemberton, Parkview, 6-6, Jr.
F Jayvon Rampersant, Berkmar, 6-9, Sr.
G Malik Rideout, Grayson, 6-2, Sr.
Class 5A
Player of the year: Gregory “Pops” Dunson, Alexander
Coach of the year: Jason Slate, Alexander
First team
G/F Tobias Brinkley II, Decatur, 6-7, Sr.
G Gregory “Pops” Dunson, Alexander, 6-2, Sr.
G Jarvis Hayes Jr., Woodward Academy, 6-6, Jr.
G Tre Keith, Tri-Cities, 6-3. Jr.
G Jerrin Samuel, Winder-Barrow, 6-5, Sr.
Second team
F Solomon Bratton, Milton, 6-8, Jr.
G Malik Gillespie, Houston County, 6-0, Sr.
W Tatum Holmes, Johns Creek, 6-5, Sr.
G Jahmar Maurice, Woodstock, 5-11, So.
F Jalan Wingfield, Tri-Cities, 6-8, Sr.
Next 11
G Ja’Caiden Cone, Statesboro, 6-3, Sr.
G Jayden Crawford, Alexander, 6-1, Sr.
G Addison Dyer, Hughes, 6-1, Sr.
F Charlie Gersmehl, Gainesville, 6-8, Sr.
G Myles Hayes, Woodward Academy, 6-5, So.
F Bentley Lusakueno, Woodward Academy, 6-9, So.
F Maddox Melancon, Dutchtown, 6-6, Sr.
G Christopher Perry, Bradwell Institute, 6-8, Sr.
G Abel Trotman, Sprayberry, 5-11, Jr.
G Kevin White, Gainesville, 5-8, Sr.
G/F Judge Wilbanks, Habersham Central, 6-7, Sr.
Class 4A
Player of the year: Harris Reynolds, St. Pius
Coach of the year: Will Cloyd, St. Pius
First team
F/C Hayden Clay, Pace Academy, 6-9, Sr.
W Carter Higdon, Cambridge, 6-8, Sr.
G Harris Reynolds, St. Pius, 6-6, Sr.
G AJ Williams, Eagle’s Landing Christian, 6-2, So.
G Justin Wise, North Oconee, 6-4, Jr.
Second team
F D’Marley Elliott, St. Pius, 6-6, Sr.
G Thomas Glanton III, Southwest DeKalb, 5-11, Sr.
G Calvin Goss, Jonesboro, 6-1, So.
F Banks Pourchier, North Oconee, 6-8, Sr
G Jack Sparks, Mays, 6-2, Sr.
Next 11
G Zade Elshihabi, Westminster, 6-0, Sr.
G Deston Foote, Cedar Shoals, 6-1, Sr.
F Gavin Fountain, Pace Academy, 6-6. Jr.
F/C Christian Gatewood, Eastside, 6-6, Jr.
G Tyler Griffin, Starr’s Mill, 6-1, Jr.
G/W Tyler Jones, Locust Grove, 6-6, Sr.
G Tiago Lee, Mays, 6-5, Jr.
G Chace North, Central-Carrollton, 6-3, Sr.
G Nico Searl, Westminster, 6-2, Sr.
G Dwayne Smith, Wayne County, 6-2, Sr.
G Jakobe Williams, Tucker, 6-0, Sr.
Class 3A
Player of the year: Frashad Tisby, Cross Creek
Coach of the year: Jeffrey Williams, Harlem
First team
G Karez Demory, Baldwin, 6-0, Sr.
F/G Manny Green, Cedar Grove, 6-7, Sr.
G Dontrell Jackson, Cross Creek, 6-3, Sr.
G Frashad Tisby, Cross Creek, 6-7, Jr.
G Jeffrey “AJ” Williams, Harlem, 6-2, Jr.
Second team
G Malachi Edgell, Douglass, 6-6, Jr.
F Braydon Langston, East Hall, 6-6, Jr.
G Antonio Rivers, Sandy Creek, 5-10, Sr.
G Ty Shine, Harlem, 6-2, Jr.
C/F Javonte Floyd, Cedar Grove, 6-11, Sr.
Honorable mention
G Jalen Brown, Troup, 6-2, Sr.
F Brayden Burns, Monroe, 6-5, Sr.
G/W Keelan Day, Spalding, 6-2, Jr.
G Cooper Glover, Cherokee Bluff, 6-5, Sr. 12
G Trace Hawkins, Calhoun, 6-1, So.
W/F Ian Leverette, Cross Creek, 6-4, Sr.
G Jy’Son Mallard, Long County, 6-4, Jr.
F Cameron Niles, Douglass, 6-6, Sr.
G McCord Purdy, Pickens, 6-2, Sr.
G Gunner Spain, North Hall, Sr.
F/W Gregory Williams, Westover, 6-4, Sr.
Class 2A
Player of the year: Zeki Locus, Morgan County
Coach of the year: Cody Anderson, Morgan County
Next 11
F Duor Duor, South Atlanta, 6-9, Sr.
G Kwamane Bridges, Butler, 6-2, Sr.
G Zeki Locus, Morgan County, 6-0, Sr.
F Tobiaz Tolbert, Carver-Columbus, 6-8, Sr.
F Morion “MJ” McWhorter, Therrell, 6-6, Jr.
Second team
F Galen Roberts, KIPP Atlanta Collegiate, 6-7, Jr.
G De’Cori Fleming, Butler, 6-3, Jr.
G Kurston Curry, Hart County, 6-1, Jr.
G Markevion Jones, Thomson, 6-3, Sr.
G De’Quavian Lovette, Burke County, 6-2, So.
Next 11
F Dashawn Canty, Spencer, 6-4, Sr.
F Carlin Jacobs, Columbia, 6-4, Sr.
W Kobi Jefferies, Morgan County, 6-6, Sr.
F King Jones, KIPP Atlanta Collegiate, 6-3, Sr.
F Vincent Kray, Drew Charter, 6-7, Sr.
G Caden Lofton, Crisp County, 6-3, Jr.
G Amare Medhin, Redan, 6-3, Fr.
G La’Quinton Morgan, Burke County, 6-2, Sr.
G Armond Smith, Salem, 5-8, Jr.
W Garrett Ward, Morgan County, 6-2, So.
G TJ Woodson, Carver-Columbus, 6-1, So.
Class A Division I
Player of the year: Huey Blalock, Rabun County
Coach of the year: David Adcock, Rabun County
First team
G Huey Blalock, Rabun County, 5-10, Sr.
F Hayes Free, Rabun County, 6-7, Sr.
G Chase Dupree, Southwest, 6-4, Sr.
G Caron “CJ” Howard, Southwest, 6-0, Sr.
G Rashad Brown, Vidalia, 6-4, Sr.
Second team
G J’Mari Greene, Putnam County, 6-2, Sr.
G Kolton Kaylor, Fannin County, 6-7, Jr.
G Bryson Denson, Model, 6-1, Jr.
G Jeffery Hicks, Fitzgerald, 6-2, Sr.
G/F Kyler Johnson, Dodge County, 6-6, Sr.
Next 11
G Trace Adcock, Rabun County, 6-4, Fr.
G/W AJ Brown, Elbert County, 6-0, Sr.
G Brycen Burns, Vidalia, 5-8, So.
F/G Alex Butts, Southwest, 6-4, Jr.
G Victor Copeland, Fitzgerald, 5-10, Sr.
G Xion Evans, B.E.S.T. Academy, 6-2, Jr.
G Cam Latimer, Heard County, Sr.
G Essien Lockleer, Commerce, 6-0, Jr.
G LJ Morgan, Swainsboro, 6-3, Sr.
F/C Parker Stanley, Toombs County, 6-7, Sr.
G Tamaud Woodson, Putnam County, 5-11, Sr.
Class A Division II
Player of the year: Curtis “Champ” Simpson, Chattahoochee County
Coach of the year: Terrence George, Clinch County
First team
G Zayland Allen, Bowdon, 6-2, So.
G Kamarion Johnson, Clinch County, 6-1, Jr.
G Traviian Miller, Clinch County, 6-2, So.
G Curtis “Champ” Simpson, Chattahoochee County, 6-2, Sr.
G Michael Wright Jr., Wheeler County, 6-3, Jr.
Second team
G Zach King, Seminole County, 6-2, Sr.
G Mar’Tavies Rice, Savannah, 6-4, Jr.
G/F LeVez Roper, Screven County, 6-4, Sr.
G David Thomas, Portal, 6-3, Jr.
C/F Aayden Wayman, Washington-Wilkes, 6-3, So.
Next 11
G Antwan Edmonds, Mitchell County, 6-1, Jr.
G Darius Edwards, Bryan County, 6-1, Sr.
G Curtis Grant, Turner County, 6-0, Sr.
G Josiah Ingram, Hancock Central, 6-2, Jr.
F Jimmy Jones, Early County, 6-5, Sr.
F/C Demarion Moore, Seminole County, 6-4, Sr.
G Jakyri Posley, Clinch County, 6-2, Jr.
G A’nyzhon Purnell, Chattahoochee County, 6-0, So.
G Tyrion Smith, Randolph-Clay, 6-2, Sr.
F Tim Johnson, Bowdon, 6-10, Jr.
G KJ Wylie, Washington-Wilkes, 5-9, So.
Class 3A-A Private
Player of the year: Devin Hutcherson, Holy Innocents’
Coach of the year: Nathan West, Darlington
First team
G Darrell Dickens III, Mount Vernon, 6-5, Sr.
G CJ Harper, Paideia, 6-3, Sr.
G KD Hernandez, Walker, 6-0, So.
G Devin Hutcherson, Holy Innocents’, 6-5, Sr.
C Peter Julius, Mount Bethel Christian, 6-9, So.
Second team
C Xavier Butler, North Cobb Christian, 6-8, Jr.
G Shane Goines, Mount Paran Christian, 6-4, So.
G DJ Hall, Darlington, 6-0, Jr.
G Jaden McCullough, Holy Innocents’, 6-3, So.
W Cam Selig, Darlington, 6-8, Sr.
Next 11
G Gabe Alterman, Mount Vernon, 5-9, Sr.
F Baer Bailey, Greater Atlanta Christian, 6-8, So.
Todd Holcomb covers high school sports across the state. He rejoined The Atlanta Journal-Constitution in 2025 and has worked with the AJC in varying capacities since 1985. He is a co-founder and editor of Georgia High School Football Daily.
Todd Holcomb covers high school sports across the state. He rejoined The Atlanta Journal-Constitution in 2025 and has worked with the AJC in varying capacities since 1985. He is a co-founder and editor of Georgia High School Football Daily.