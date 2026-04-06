2025-26 AJC Varsity high school boys basketball all-state teams

Alexander guard Gregory Dunson reacts after teammate Christian Moore dunked the ball against Woodward Academy at the end of fourth quarter during Class 5A Boys GHSA State Championship at the Macon Coliseum, Friday, March 13, 2026, in Macon. Alexander won 81-67 over Woodward Academy. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

Colben Landrew, Wheeler’s third all-classification player of the year since 2015, is headed to UConn next year.

Colben Landrew, Wheeler’s third all-classification player of the year since 2015, is headed to UConn next year.

Landrew is a UConn signee who joined NBA players Jaylen Brown and Isaiah Collier as recent Wheeler players of the year. Landrew led Wheeler to its 11th championship since 1994 while averaging 23.9 points, 6.5 rebounds and 3.2 assists. Landrew also is the Class 6A player of the year.

Colben Landrew, Wheeler’s third all-classification player of the year since 2015, leads this year’s AJC Varsity boys basketball all-state team.

The Class 5A player of the year is Alexander’s Gregory “Pop” Dunson, a Colorado signee who played on state championship teams as a freshman and a senior at his Douglas County school.

St. Pius guard Harris Reynolds is Class 4A’s player of the year. He is a Clemson signee who led St. Pius to an 33-0 finish and its first state title. He averaged 25 points, 6.3 rebounds and three assists.

Cross Creek’s Frashad Tisby in 3A, Morgan County’s Zeki Locus in 2A and Rabun County’s Huey Blalock of A Division I are classification players of the year after leading their teams to championships.

The Class A Division II player of the year is Chattahoochee County’s Curtis “Champ” Simpson, a Southwest Missouri signee. The Private player of the year is Mount Bethel Christian’s Peter Julius, a top-50 national recruit among sophomores.