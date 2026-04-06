AJC Varsity

2025-26 AJC Varsity high school boys basketball all-state teams

Colben Landrew, Wheeler’s third all-classification player of the year since 2015, is headed to UConn next year.
Alexander guard Gregory Dunson reacts after teammate Christian Moore dunked the ball against Woodward Academy at the end of fourth quarter during Class 5A Boys GHSA State Championship at the Macon Coliseum, Friday, March 13, 2026, in Macon. Alexander won 81-67 over Woodward Academy. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)
Alexander guard Gregory Dunson reacts after teammate Christian Moore dunked the ball against Woodward Academy at the end of fourth quarter during Class 5A Boys GHSA State Championship at the Macon Coliseum, Friday, March 13, 2026, in Macon. Alexander won 81-67 over Woodward Academy. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)
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Colben Landrew, Wheeler’s third all-classification player of the year since 2015, leads this year’s AJC Varsity boys basketball all-state team.

Landrew is a UConn signee who joined NBA players Jaylen Brown and Isaiah Collier as recent Wheeler players of the year. Landrew led Wheeler to its 11th championship since 1994 while averaging 23.9 points, 6.5 rebounds and 3.2 assists. Landrew also is the Class 6A player of the year.

The Class 5A player of the year is Alexander’s Gregory “Pop” Dunson, a Colorado signee who played on state championship teams as a freshman and a senior at his Douglas County school.

St. Pius guard Harris Reynolds is Class 4A’s player of the year. He is a Clemson signee who led St. Pius to an 33-0 finish and its first state title. He averaged 25 points, 6.3 rebounds and three assists.

Cross Creek’s Frashad Tisby in 3A, Morgan County’s Zeki Locus in 2A and Rabun County’s Huey Blalock of A Division I are classification players of the year after leading their teams to championships.

The Class A Division II player of the year is Chattahoochee County’s Curtis “Champ” Simpson, a Southwest Missouri signee. The Private player of the year is Mount Bethel Christian’s Peter Julius, a top-50 national recruit among sophomores.

All-classification player of the year: Colben Landrew, Wheeler

Class 6A

Player of the year: Colben Landrew, Wheeler

Coach of the year: Gregory Moultrie, Hillgrove

First team

Second team

Next 11

Class 5A

Player of the year: Gregory “Pops” Dunson, Alexander

Coach of the year: Jason Slate, Alexander

First team

Second team

Next 11

Class 4A

Player of the year: Harris Reynolds, St. Pius

Coach of the year: Will Cloyd, St. Pius

First team

Second team

Next 11

Class 3A

Player of the year: Frashad Tisby, Cross Creek

Coach of the year: Jeffrey Williams, Harlem

First team

Second team

Honorable mention

Class 2A

Player of the year: Zeki Locus, Morgan County

Coach of the year: Cody Anderson, Morgan County

Next 11

Second team

Next 11

Class A Division I

Player of the year: Huey Blalock, Rabun County

Coach of the year: David Adcock, Rabun County

First team

Second team

Next 11

Class A Division II

Player of the year: Curtis “Champ” Simpson, Chattahoochee County

Coach of the year: Terrence George, Clinch County

First team

Second team

Next 11

Class 3A-A Private

Player of the year: Devin Hutcherson, Holy Innocents’

Coach of the year: Nathan West, Darlington

First team

Second team

Next 11

About the Author

Todd Holcomb covers high school sports across the state. He rejoined The Atlanta Journal-Constitution in 2025 and has worked with the AJC in varying capacities since 1985. He is a co-founder and editor of Georgia High School Football Daily.

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