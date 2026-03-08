AJC Varsity UConn signee leads No. 1 Wheeler back to championship game Wildcats outlast Cobb rival McEachern 56-52 in pursuit of third title in four years. The Wildcats celebrate their 56-52 win over McEachern in a GHSA Class 6A semifinal playoff game Saturday, March 7, 2026 at Georgia State’s Convention Center. (Daniel Varnado for the AJC)

By Stan Awtrey

Colben Landrew made a pretty good case for being named Mr. Georgia Basketball on Saturday when he helped lead No. 1 Wheeler back to the Class 6A championship game. Landrew, a 6-foot-5 guard who has signed with UConn, scored 22 points to help the Wildcats outlast Cobb County rival McEachern 56-50 in the semifinal showdown at the Georgia State Convocation Center.

Wheeler (26-6), the defending state champion, advances to play Pebblebrook, another Cobb County team, on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. at the Macon Coliseum. The Wildcats are going for their third championship in four seasons. “I’ve had this on my mind since the season started,” Landrew said. “From the first game.” Whenever the Wildcats needed a big play, Landrew was there to provide. There was that time in the second quarter when he scored on a dunk, took a half-second to flex and raced downcourt to break up a fast break. There was the defensive play where he stood under the basket and went straight up to stuff McEachern’s Emmanuel Alofe as he rose up for a monster slam. And there were a pair of momentum-changing 3-pointers that just beat the shot clock.

Landrew deflected the credit to his teammates and their preparation for what was viewed as day’s marquee game. Wheeler was No. 1 in the state and ranked No. 13 in the nation by MaxPreps. McEachern was 25-4 and entered the game on a 13-game winning streak.

“I just feel like my team was mentally ready and we were focused and locked in starting in warmups,” Landrew said. Wheeler also got nine points each from Jaron Saulsberry and Kevin Savage III. McEachern was led by four-star junior Chase Lumpkin with 18 points and Alofe with nine. “It really sucks that somebody had to lose,” Wheeler coach Larry Thompson said. “There were two heavyweights out there tonight.” The first half was exactly what was expected by the boisterous crowd that filled the bottom bowl of the Convocation Center and forced the arena to open the upper level.