AJC Varsity Justin Wise has signed with UGA. But first, he’s eyeing a third state title. Georgia announced Wednesday that Justin Wise had signed with the program. Share North Oconee guard Justin Wise (2) attempts a three point shot during the second half against Pace Academy in the GHSA Boys 4A State Championship at the Macon Centreplex, Thursday, March, 6, 2025, in Macon, Ga. North Oconee won 60-51. (Jason Getz/AJC)

AJC By Carter Braun for the AJC 7 minutes ago

BOGART, Ga. – Justin Wise has been a central figure to North Oconee basketball’s success over the last three years. In his first two seasons, he was part of back-to-back state championships, winning MVP in both games. Last season, the 4-star prospect was an AJC Varsity all-state selection and averaged 20.8 points per game. Ask Which team is the best in Georgia? Who are this year's Super 11 Players? When are the state championships? And with his younger brother Brayden back with him in the starting lineup, North Oconee is even Wise-r. While Justin, a Georgia basketball signee, is preparing for his final high school season, the younger Wise is looking to establish his own reputation as one of the state’s rising young players. Both Wise brothers earned Sandy’s Spiel’s preseason all-state selections.

“He’s definitely put me on the right track to be successful, and he’s really set the path on what I want to accomplish in high school,” Brayden said of his older brother. Related Story 2025-26 AJC Varsity high school boys basketball all-state teams April 6, 2026 Justin has embraced the opportunity to play next to his younger brother, even if their relationship on the court sometimes comes with added expectations. “It feels good because I can kind of mold him into whatever I feel like we need, and I can be a little harder on him than I can the other guys,” Justin said. “So I expect a lot from him.” Brayden, who was voted 4A Freshman of the Year last season, describes himself as a player who can make an impact in multiple ways, pointing to his shooting, passing and ability to deliver in important moments.

“I’m pretty clutch. I know what to do in the final seconds of the game,” Brayden said.

Related Story Georgia basketball lands commitment from top-40 prospect Jarvis Hayes Jr. October 5, 2026 Their connection has also been evident to North Oconee head coach Rick Rasmussen, who said coaching the two has been a rewarding experience. “They are fun. They have good personalities, they care about each other and they care about the team,” Rasmussen said. While Justin has already established himself as one of the state’s top players, Rasmussen said Brayden has developed his own confidence through the work he has put into his game. “He believes in himself. He’s got his own self-confidence. It doesn’t come from anything except what he’s done and the work he’s put in,” Rasmussen said. “He’s not in the shadow or trying to live up to anything. He’s his own young man and we love that.”

The brothers will enter the season with expectations of their own as North Oconee — which begins its season Nov. 17 against Apalachee — looks to return to the state championship picture. After winning consecutive state titles in 2024 and 2025, the Titans fell in the quarterfinals last season to the eventual state champions, St. Pius X.

North Oconee returns several players who will help anchor the Titans’ lineup. Junior guard Collin White, the son of UGA men’s basketball coach Mike White, is expected to take on an expanded role this season. Seniors Tyler Blouin and William Patterson also bring valuable experience after making their mark during summer tournament play. Rasmussen emphasized the importance of maintaining consistent standards as the Titans pursue another championship. “I think it’s really about habits and standards, and we have to make every minute be important,” Rasmussen said. “Every possession is important. Every day is important and everything we do in practice is important.” The Titans have an opportunity to capture their fourth consecutive region championship, something Rasmussen said would put the program in a strong position for another postseason run.

“We really want to win another state championship,” Rasmussen said. “Justin could be one of very few people to win three in four years.”