AJC Varsity Cross Creek prevails against Augusta-area rival to win third state title The Cross Creek basketball team celebrates its Class 3A state championship. The Razorbacks defeated rival Harlem 56-51 in the title game, March 11, 2026, at the Macon Coliseum.

By Stan Awtrey 11 minutes ago link copied

MACON - It was only fitting that Dontrell Jackson ended up making the final big play for Cross Creek. He had been doing it all night. Jackson, a senior guard, scored 25 points to help the Razorbacks outlast Augusta-area rival Harlem 56-51 on Wednesday to win the Class 3A championship at the Macon Coliseum.

Ahead by three points, Jackson was properly stationed under the basket to retrieve a missed 3-pointer from Harlem’s A.J. Williams that would have tied the game. Jackson grabbed the rebound – his seventh – was immediately fouled and walked to the other end to knock down a pair of free throws with 9.9 seconds left to put the win way. “We just had to come together,” Jackson said. “We were down most of the game, so we just had to keep it going.” Coach Lawrence Kelly wasn’t surprised to get the effort from the athletic guard, who remains uncommitted to a college. Kelly has seen it the entire season. “He’s a leader for us,” Kelly said. “He’s going to do whatever we need for him to do to win. That kid is going to do whatever it takes, whether he’s got to go out there and get 10 assists or get 20 points. He’s going to do whatever it takes for us to win.”

While Jackson was celebrating, Williams was inconsolable. The junior had carried his team with 28 points, six rebounds, two assists and two blocks.

Cross Creek (27-5) also got 16 points from Frashad Tisby, who had two 3-pointers and scored 11 in the fourth quarter. The Razorbacks also got 11 points from Derrick Shine. Harlem (23-10) also got 12 points from Christian Gandy. It was the third championship for Kelly, whose team also won it all in 2020 and 2021. Cross Creek defeated Harlem twice during the regular season – 82-72 and 60-57 – and won the Region 4 title game 74-50. Harlem has not beaten Cross Creek since 2008. “When you play a team four times, you’re familiar with each other,” Kelly said. “I mean, you’re going to have games like this.”

The low-scoring first half featured some high-spirited defense, which kept the shooting percentages low. Cross Creek shot 40.7% and Harlem shot 40% from the floor. Only Jackson (14 points) and Williams (12 points) were able to break through. Williams hit a late 3-pointer to stake Harlem a 38-32 lead going into the fourth quarter. Cross Creek took advantage of Harlem’s poor free throw shooting – 4-for-8 in the first four minutes – and tied the game on a 3-pointer by Frisby at 3:48. Cross Creek took the lead for good on Jackson’s three-point play at 2:58 and was never caught. “We started off slow, but we know we’re going to get in a rhythm,” Jackson said. Cross Creek – 12-12-8-24--56