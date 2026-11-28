The Falcons have released quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, a source with knowledge of the situation told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Saturday.
Veteran quarterback Andy Dalton will be the Falcons’ backup moving forward. Dalton took reps with the second-team offense in 7-on-7 this week, a source told the AJC.
Tagovailoa, 28, signed with the Falcons this spring after starting 76 games across six seasons with the Miami Dolphins. He spent this summer competing with Michael Penix Jr. for the team’s starting quarterback job, and with Penix not fully cleared for Week 1, the Falcons tabbed Tagovailoa as their starter to begin the season.
But an oblique injury suffered in practice three days before Atlanta’s Week 1 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers rendered Tagovailoa inactive, and he missed the next game, too. Penix and Tagovailoa both returned in Week 3, and the Falcons gave Penix the reins to their offense.
When Penix took a hard hit and injured his ribs late in the fourth quarter of the Falcons’ 30-23 overtime loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Oct. 11, Tagovailoa entered the game. He completed his first two passes for 34 yards before throwing a game-ending interception on Atlanta’s second offensive play in overtime.
That was the last time Tagovailoa took a snap for the Falcons.
The team signed Dalton on Oct. 19, and he’s been the team’s emergency third quarterback in the four games since.
Jack Strand, an undrafted rookie from Division II Minnesota State-Moorhead, figures to assume the No. 3 quarterback role. The Falcons are fond of his ceiling and are giving him this season to development.
The Falcons (3-7) will play their first game without Tagovailoa at 1 p.m. Sunday, when they face the Minnesota Vikings (7-3) inside U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.