Atlanta Falcons Atlanta Falcons release QB Tua Tagovailoa The veteran quarterback played in one game as backup this season. Share Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, shown throwing a pass before their game against the Kansas City Chiefs, signed with the Falcons this spring after starting 76 games across six seasons with the Miami Dolphins. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

By Daniel Flick 51 minutes ago

The Falcons have released quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, a source with knowledge of the situation told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Saturday. Veteran quarterback Andy Dalton will be the Falcons’ backup moving forward. Dalton took reps with the second-team offense in 7-on-7 this week, a source told the AJC. Tagovailoa, 28, signed with the Falcons this spring after starting 76 games across six seasons with the Miami Dolphins. He spent this summer competing with Michael Penix Jr. for the team’s starting quarterback job, and with Penix not fully cleared for Week 1, the Falcons tabbed Tagovailoa as their starter to begin the season.

Jack Strand, an undrafted rookie from Division II Minnesota State-Moorhead, figures to assume the No. 3 quarterback role. The Falcons are fond of his ceiling and are giving him this season to development.