Falcons sign veteran QB Andy Dalton, release Cooper Rush

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Cooper Rush attempts a pass in the first half of an NFL game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Sunday, Sept. 20, 2026. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

FLOWERY BRANCH — The Falcons swapped veteran quarterbacks on their 53-man roster Monday, signing Andy Dalton and releasing Cooper Rush, a team source confirmed to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Dalton will take over as the Falcons’ No. 3 quarterback and likely emergency signal caller on game days, the same role Rush has held the past four weeks. The Falcons still have four quarterbacks on their active roster, as Dalton joins Michael Penix Jr., Tua Tagovailoa and Jack Strand.

Rush, who the Falcons signed on the first day of training camp, started the first two games of this season after injuries to Penix and Tagovailoa. Rush went 22-for-39 passing for 229 yards, one touchdown and four interceptions to go along with one lost fumble.