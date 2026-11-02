Sports Weekend Reflections: Good chance Dream will be back in Finals next year Also: Inconsistent offense is problem for Falcons, and Georgia Tech is good at nothing. Share Atlanta Dream's Rhyne Howard (from left), Jordin Canada and Naz Hillmon came very close to winning the WNBA championship. They most likely will be back in the Finals next season. (Brynn Anderson/AP)

By Michael Cunningham 1 hour ago

The Dream led Game 7 of the WNBA Finals with 16 minutes to go. They tied the score three times in the fourth quarter. That’s how close they came to winning it all in San Francisco. The Valkyries finished stronger to claim the championship. It was a missed opportunity for the Dream, but there’s a good chance they’ll make it back to the Finals in 2028. Related Story The Dream lost, but here’s why Atlanta won November 2, 2026 Six of the seven Dream players who logged the most minutes in the playoffs are under contract for next season. The exception is veteran DeWanna Bonner, who signed with the Dream in August after securing a buyout from Phoenix.

“I said it last year that we were going to be back, and I meant it,” Dream point guard Jordin Canada said. “We got to this point, and again I’m going to say it again: We will be back. This is not the end of us.” The Dream had a formidable starting five this season with Canada, Allisha Gray, Angel Reese, Rhyne Howard and Naz Hillmon. The team should be significantly deeper next year. Forward Brionna Jones was an All-Star for the Dream in 2025. She played in just nine games this year before suffering a season-ending injury to her left leg. Jones began the season late because she was recovering from right knee surgery.

Rookie guard Isobel Borlase became an important rotation player by the end of the season. Rookie center Madina Okot didn’t play significant minutes during the playoffs, but she’s likely to improve in Year 2 because she’s a latecomer to basketball.

Related Story What do the Dream have to figure out as they look to take next step November 2, 2026 The Dream’s core group of veteran players could get at least two more cracks at winning championships. Gray, Howard, Jones and Hillmon are under contract through 2028.

Reese is eligible to become a restricted free agent after next season. She helped the Dream become contenders after arriving in an offseason trade. Reese has repeatedly said she enjoys playing with her teammates and for the team’s coaches. Canada will be an unrestricted free agent after next season. After Game 7, she said there was never any doubt she would re-sign this season and credited the organization for saving her career. “I’m excited (about) this group,” Canada said. “We’re going to be together for a couple years. So, like I said, we’ll be back. This is not the end of us.”

The oddsmakers agree. The opening odds for the 2027 WNBA championship have the Dream getting the third-shortest odds (4-1) behind the Lynx and Aces. Inconsistent offense is problem for Falcons The Falcons have played six games with quarterback Michael Penix Jr. this season. The offense was good in three games, bad in two and terrible during the 16-0 loss Sunday in Tampa Bay.

That’s not a recipe for sustainable winning, even in the weak NFC South. The problem with blaming the poor weather conditions for Penix’s career-worst day against the Bucs is that three of his four interceptions were picked off by defenders he apparently didn’t see. “I’ve got to protect the ball,” Penix said. “(The Bucs) didn’t do anything special.”

The problem with blaming Penix alone for the failure to score is that Atlanta’s supposedly strong running game sputtered for 99 yards while the Buccaneers rumbled for a team record 324 yards. Said Bijan Robinson: “We do pride ourselves in running the football, and they did a good job on their side, but now it’s just (on) us to go back to the drawing board and, like we always say, ‘our identity’ and it takes all 11 of us.”

The Falcons lost even though the Bucs didn’t complete a pass. Tampa Bay is just the second team to have zero completions in a game during the Super Bowl era. The Falcons play the Bengals in Madrid next weekend. Cincinnati gave up 440 yards during its 43-36 overtime victory over the Titans on Sunday. Tennessee is one of the worst offensive teams in the NFL. That doesn’t necessarily mean the Falcons will score a bunch of points against the Bengals. It’s a week-to-week thing for their offense. Related Story Falcons’ Michael Penix Jr. struggles through tough Tampa homecoming November 2, 2026 Georgia Tech is good at nothing AJC Georgia Tech beat writer Fletcher Page asks a good question: What do the Yellow Jackets do well? It’s hard to come up with an answer.

Alberto Mendoza had been a bright spot, but he got benched during Tech’s 34-11 loss at Pitt on Saturday. The Panthers rejuvenated their flagging offense against Tech’s awful defense. It’s a lost season for Tech (2-6, 1-4 ACC). Rock bottom might be deeper. The Jackets will be heavy underdogs in their final four games: vs. Louisville, at Clemson, vs. Wake Forest and at Georgia. Coach Brent Key’s program has been in free fall since losing at home to Pitt last season with an ACC championship game on the bid. The Jackets have lost nine of their past 10 games against FBS opponents. At least they were competitive against two good teams, Georgia and BYU, to end last season. Only one of Tech’s defeats this season was against a ranked opponent (Tennessee). The Jackets have been outscored 117-62 in their past three games. They didn’t lead after halftime in any of those games.

Tech is a bad team that isn’t good at anything. My Weekend Predictions were 6-5 Denver’s dramatic victory over the Chiefs got me just over the winning line. That breaks a three-week losing streak. I was on the right side in the Georgia and Falcons games. I’ve watched Georgia Tech’s defense get shredded for weeks but thought the group would get right against Pitt’s injury-riddled offense. The Panthers set a season-high for yards (462) vs. Power Four opponents. I’m done trusting the Jackets. Three quick thoughts The Panthers fired defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero and passing game coordinator Jonathan Cooley after losing at Green Bay on Thursday night. Coach Dave Canales told media that team owner Dave Tepper, general manager Dan Morgan and front office executive Brandt Tilis “were involved in the process the whole time — ultimately, this is my decision.” Sounds like Carolina has a stable, well-run operation. Florida coach Jon Sumrall started Aaron Philo against Georgia, then benched him for Trammell Jones Jr. after four possessions. Sumrall said he was called for a sideline interference penalty after one of Philo’s interceptions because, “I wanted to run out and make the freaking tackle.” Sounds like Florida has a stable, well-run operation, The smallish Hawks are even smaller with their only true center on the injured list. Jock Landale left Saturday’s loss at New Orleans with a hip injury and has been ruled out for Monday’s game against the Pacers. Per Cleaning the Glass (garbage time excluded), the Hawks are allowing the highest percentage of shots at the rim among NBA teams after they allowed the fourth-highest percentage last season.