Conference championships
FRIDAY
Conference USA - Jacksonville State at Liberty, 7 p.m., CBSSN
Sun Belt - Louisiana Tech at Georgia Southern, 7 p.m., ESPN
Big 12 - Texas Tech vs. Utah (in Arlington, Texas), 8 p.m., ABC
Pac-12 - San Diego State at Boise State, 8 p.m., CBS
Mountain West - North Dakota State at New Mexico, 9 p.m., Fox
SATURDAY
ACC – Miami vs. Wake Forest (in Charlotte), noon, ABC
MAC - Toledo vs. Buffalo (in Detroit), noon, ESPN
SWAC - Alabama A&M at Prairie View, 2 p.m., ESPN2
SEC – Georgia vs. Texas (in Atlanta), 4 p.m., ABC
Big Ten – Indiana vs. UCLA (in Indianapolis), 8 p.m., Fox
American - North Texas at UTSA, 8 p.m., ABC
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ATHENS — Thanks to a dominating performance over in-state opponent Georgia Tech, the Georgia Bulldogs retained their No. 1 ranking in the AP Top 25 rankings for Week 14.
Just behind Georgia is Utah at No. 2, Notre Dame at No. 3, Miami at No. 4 and Texas at No. 5.
The Top 5 is also the same for this week’s Coaches Poll rankings.
There was a shake-up near the top of the polls after Alabama lost 30-23 at home to rival Auburn on Saturday. The Crimson Tide had just 3 points after halftime and are now in serious jeopardy of missing the College Football Playoff for the second time in three seasons under Kalen DeBoer. Alabama fell from No. 6 to No. 13.
With the win Saturday, Georgia is safely in the College Football Playoff field. But before the final College Football Playoff rankings are announced Dec. 6, Georgia has some business to take care of in Atlanta.
The Bulldogs will take on the Texas Longhorns in what will be the final SEC championship game. Texas is coming off a 16-6 win over rival Texas A&M on Friday.
This will be the fourth time in the last three seasons that these two schools have met. Georgia has won all three of those previous games, including the 2024 SEC championship game.
“Every time we’ve played, it’s been a classic, and I’m excited to be able to play in another one,” Georgia tight end Lawson Luckie said. “Especially in the SEC championship, which we take that game so seriously. We love it. I can’t believe it’s the last year of it. I mean, it’s one of our favorite games. Some of my best memories in college have been the SEC championship, and some of my worst, too, my freshman year. So it’s a chance to go out there and keep building this team.”
Georgia has won the previous two SEC championship games. With a win Saturday, Georgia would join Florida and Alabama as the only programs to win three consecutive SEC championships. Georgia has not won three consecutive SEC titles since the Bulldogs did so from 1980 through 1982 when Herschel Walker led the team.
The penultimate College Football Playoff rankings come out Tuesday night. Georgia’s game against Texas is scheduled for a 4 p.m. kickoff at Mercedes-Benz Stadium and will be televised by ABC.
AP Poll Top 25 rankings for Week 14
- Georgia
- Utah
- Notre Dame
- Miami
- Texas
- Tennessee
- Wake Forest
- Texas Tech
- BYU
- Indiana
- Iowa
- USC
- Alabama
- Arizona
- UCLA
- Houston
- Oklahoma
- Florida
- Washington
- Ohio State
- Oregon
- Liberty
- Boise State
- Ole Miss
- Auburn