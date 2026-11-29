Georgia Bulldogs Georgia remains atop AP Top 25 while Alabama plummets Crimson Tide drop out of Top 10 after loss to rival Auburn. Share Georgia running back Bo Walker (left) celebrates his 18-yard rushing touchdown with quarterback Ryan Puglisi during the fourth quarter against Georgia Tech on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2026, at Sanford Stadium in Athens. Georgia won 63-0. (Jason Getz/AJC)

By Connor Riley 27 minutes ago

Conference championships FRIDAY Conference USA - Jacksonville State at Liberty, 7 p.m., CBSSN Sun Belt - Louisiana Tech at Georgia Southern, 7 p.m., ESPN Big 12 - Texas Tech vs. Utah (in Arlington, Texas), 8 p.m., ABC Pac-12 - San Diego State at Boise State, 8 p.m., CBS Mountain West - North Dakota State at New Mexico, 9 p.m., Fox

SATURDAY ACC – Miami vs. Wake Forest (in Charlotte), noon, ABC MAC - Toledo vs. Buffalo (in Detroit), noon, ESPN SWAC - Alabama A&M at Prairie View, 2 p.m., ESPN2 SEC – Georgia vs. Texas (in Atlanta), 4 p.m., ABC

Big Ten – Indiana vs. UCLA (in Indianapolis), 8 p.m., Fox American - North Texas at UTSA, 8 p.m., ABC ------ ATHENS — Thanks to a dominating performance over in-state opponent Georgia Tech, the Georgia Bulldogs retained their No. 1 ranking in the AP Top 25 rankings for Week 14.

Just behind Georgia is Utah at No. 2, Notre Dame at No. 3, Miami at No. 4 and Texas at No. 5.

The Top 5 is also the same for this week’s Coaches Poll rankings. Related Story How CFP rankings should look — Alabama, Oregon losses expand bubble November 29, 2026 There was a shake-up near the top of the polls after Alabama lost 30-23 at home to rival Auburn on Saturday. The Crimson Tide had just 3 points after halftime and are now in serious jeopardy of missing the College Football Playoff for the second time in three seasons under Kalen DeBoer. Alabama fell from No. 6 to No. 13.

With the win Saturday, Georgia is safely in the College Football Playoff field. But before the final College Football Playoff rankings are announced Dec. 6, Georgia has some business to take care of in Atlanta. The Bulldogs will take on the Texas Longhorns in what will be the final SEC championship game. Texas is coming off a 16-6 win over rival Texas A&M on Friday. This will be the fourth time in the last three seasons that these two schools have met. Georgia has won all three of those previous games, including the 2024 SEC championship game.

“Every time we’ve played, it’s been a classic, and I’m excited to be able to play in another one,” Georgia tight end Lawson Luckie said. “Especially in the SEC championship, which we take that game so seriously. We love it. I can’t believe it’s the last year of it. I mean, it’s one of our favorite games. Some of my best memories in college have been the SEC championship, and some of my worst, too, my freshman year. So it’s a chance to go out there and keep building this team.” Georgia has won the previous two SEC championship games. With a win Saturday, Georgia would join Florida and Alabama as the only programs to win three consecutive SEC championships. Georgia has not won three consecutive SEC titles since the Bulldogs did so from 1980 through 1982 when Herschel Walker led the team.