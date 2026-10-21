Sports Clark Atlanta’s late heroics headline an HBCU weekend worth staying for The Panthers rescued homecoming with 15 seconds left as rallies, upsets and the sounds of the yard gave October another memorable chapter. Share Students and alumni cheer after the halftime performance on Oct. 17, 2026. (Brooke Leigh Howard/AJC)

AJC By Wilton Jackson – For The Atlanta Journal-Constitution 1 hour ago

The yard has its own rhythm. A familiar cadence brings another generation back in step. An outfit deserves a second look. A song reaches the stands, and the people who know their cue need no invitation. Then somebody checks the scoreboard. Week 7 of HBCU football made room for all of it, though the celebrations sometimes had to wait. From Huntsville to Jackson to Atlanta, early confidence gave way to anxious afternoons before teams gave their home crowds a reason to exhale. Related Story Homecoming tests HBCU football’s contenders in Week 7 In the SWAC, comeback wins kept the East contenders close, while another narrow finish added tension to the West race. The MEAC watched Morgan State stumble against Tennessee State with conference play approaching. Benedict tightened the SIAC championship chase, and late heroics elsewhere made that league’s afternoon even less predictable. In the CIAA, Virginia State kept raising the standard for anyone hoping to interrupt its march.

Meanwhile, Alabama A&M’s Marching Maroon and White welcomed Brandy with “A Different World,” while Florida A&M’s Marching 100 carried Erykah Badu’s “On & On” into the fifth quarter. At Jackson State, former drum major Desi Jenkins stepped back into formation with the alumni band. At Howard, the Mecca wore its own main attraction. There was plenty worth coming back for and a good reason to stay until the end. On the field, though, the next few weeks could get harder to predict. Related Story October arrived and suddenly, HBCU football looked like a different world Alabama A&M pummels Grambling State Alabama A&M erased a 17-3 deficit with 44 unanswered points to defeat Grambling State 61-31 on Saturday, improving to 6-2 overall and 3-1 in the SWAC. Cornelious Brown IV passed for 417 yards and five touchdowns and rushed for another score, while Jaylan Bean caught 10 passes for 240 yards and four touchdowns. The Bulldogs scored 35 third-quarter points and outgained Grambling 669-241, dropping the Tigers to 4-3 overall and 2-2 in conference play. Prairie View A&M edges Alcorn State in SWAC West thriller Ethan Eddins booted a 37-yard field goal with 1:56 remaining to give Prairie View A&M a 41-38 victory over Alcorn State on Saturday, moving the Panthers to 3-2 in SWAC play and dropping the Braves to 2-2. Prairie View quarterback Tevin Carter accounted for four touchdowns, passing for 150 yards and rushing for 80. Alcorn lost despite Jaylon Tolbert’s 356 passing yards and five touchdown passes.

Related Story The 10 most memorable HBCU football teams that turned seasons into history Tennessee State upsets Morgan State Tennessee State ended Morgan State’s four-game win streak with a 25-16 homecoming victory Saturday, giving Reggie Barlow his 100th regular-season head-coaching win across college and professional football. Daylin Lee passed for 220 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 63 yards, while Cam Bulluck caught six passes for 105 yards and a score. Rymen Mosley intercepted two passes as the Tigers improved to 2-5 and dropped the Bears to 5-2 in the nonconference matchup.

Benedict overwhelms Edward Waters to tighten SIAC race Benedict built a 35-3 halftime lead and defeated No. 21 Edward Waters 45-24 on Saturday, moving into a tie for first place in the SIAC. David Smith rushed for 106 yards and two touchdowns, Chris Butler returned a kickoff 76 yards for a score and Benedict’s defense recorded four sacks. Benedict improved to 6-1 overall, while Edward Waters fell to 5-2, leaving both teams 4-1 in conference play. Clark Atlanta stuns Allen with touchdown in final seconds Dae’Jeaun Dennis scored on a 2-yard run with 15 seconds remaining to give Clark Atlanta a 17-14 homecoming victory against Allen on Saturday, capping a 10-play, 88-yard drive. Cedric Oglesby kicked a 52-yard field goal, and Trayvon Pinder rushed for 96 yards and a touchdown. The Panthers ended a four-game losing streak and improved to 2-5 overall and 2-3 in the SIAC. Tuskegee’s late touchdown deals Albany State a SIAC setback Bryson McGrew connected with Ean Nation on a tipped 13-yard touchdown pass with 2:51 remaining Saturday as Tuskegee defeated Albany State 17-14 for interim coach Keith Higdon’s first victory. The Golden Tigers answered with a six-play, 75-yard drive after Albany State erased a 10-0 halftime deficit and took the lead with 5:37 left. Both teams finished 3-4 overall and 3-2 in the SIAC, complicating Albany State’s pursuit of a return to the conference championship game. Jackson State rallies past Florida A&M to stay in SWAC East hunt Jackson State scored 15 unanswered fourth-quarter points and forced four turnovers to defeat Florida A&M 27-17 on Saturday, improving to 3-1 in SWAC play and dropping the Rattlers to 1-2. Jared Lockhart’s 25-yard touchdown pass to Jabari Jones and Nate Blount IV’s 2-yard scoring run helped the Tigers avoid a second conference loss and maintain their position in the East Division race. Bethune-Cookman stays in SWAC East chase behind Jaden Davis Jaden Davis intercepted three passes and returned a fumble 61 yards for a touchdown as Bethune-Cookman defeated Mississippi Valley State 34-14 on Saturday, improving to 2-1 in the SWAC and dropping Valley to 2-2. Tyler Jefferson accounted for four touchdowns as the Wildcats kept pace in the East Division race ahead of their matchup with Jackson State.

Virginia State remains unbeaten in CIAA with rout of Shaw Virginia State overwhelmed Shaw 76-13 on Saturday to improve to 6-0 in the CIAA, maintaining its position atop the standings, ahead of fellow conference unbeatens Virginia Union and Johnson C. Smith. Rahsaan Matthews Jr. passed for 305 yards and five touchdowns and added a rushing score as the Trojans amassed 598 yards and dropped Shaw to 2-4 in conference play. Alabama State’s late interception adds pressure to SWAC West race Ta’Shaun Sims intercepted a pass with less than a minute remaining to preserve Alabama State’s 21-15 victory against Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Saturday, handing the Golden Lions a second SWAC loss and dropping them to 1-2 in conference play. Jareese Howard rushed for 70 yards and two touchdowns as the Hornets ended a two-game skid ahead of their next matchup against Alabama A&M. Fort Valley State earns first SIAC win at Savannah State Fort Valley State scored 14 unanswered fourth-quarter points to defeat Savannah State 22-9 on Saturday, earning its first SIAC victory and improving to 1-3 in conference play while dropping the Tigers to 1-5. Don Hudson’s 17-yard touchdown pass to Myles Smith put the Wildcats ahead, and Micheal Cabellero finished with 87 rushing yards and two touchdowns. Band/culture moments FAMU puts soul in the fifth quarter Florida A&M’s Marching 100 brought Erykah Badu’s “On & On” to the fifth quarter against Jackson State.

Brandy gets an Alabama A&M welcome Alabama A&M’s Marching Maroon and White greeted Brandy with the theme song from “A Different World.” Former ‘J5′ drum major Desi Jenkins returns to the Sonic Boom for JSU’s homecoming Some homecomings come with a signature march. Former Sonic Boom of the South “J5” drum major Desi Jenkins stepped back into formation with Jackson State’s alumni band for homecoming against Florida A&M. Howard turns homecoming into a runway Howard’s homecoming doubled as a runway, with personal style taking its own place in the weekend’s spotlight. Howard brings back a classic cadence

Howard’s Thunder Machine drumline brought back a classic cadence, putting a familiar rhythm behind the celebration. The Marching 100 gives the Kappas their cue The Marching 100 played “Mr. Ice Kream Man,” and Kappa Alpha Psi members knew their cue, hitting the ramp at Jackson State, turning the band’s selection into a smooth moment of their own. Alcorn takes ‘Stateside’ to the band stands Alcorn State’s band put its own stamp on “Stateside,” giving the track an HBCU band treatment. Prairie View’s Alphas step into first place Prairie View A&M’s Eta Gamma chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha took first place, giving the black and gold another reason to celebrate.