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AP Top 25 rankings give Georgia its first Top 10 foe in Alabama

No. 2 Bulldogs will face No. 6 Crimson Tide, who UGA split with last season.
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Georgia quarterback Gunner Stockton (14) runs a keeper play against Alabama defensive lineman Tim Keenan III (96) during the third quarter of the SEC Championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025, in Atlanta. (Hyosub Shin / AJC)
Georgia quarterback Gunner Stockton (14) runs a keeper play against Alabama defensive lineman Tim Keenan III (96) during the third quarter of the SEC Championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025, in Atlanta. (Hyosub Shin / AJC)
Connor Riley
By
14 minutes ago

ATHENS — Georgia will have its first Top 10 game of the season this week, as the Bulldogs travel to Alabama to take on the Crimson Tide.

Georgia is ranked No. 2 in the Week 6 AP Top 25 rankings. Alabama comes in at No. 6.

Georgia is No. 2 in this week’s Coaches Poll, while the Crimson Tide are No. 7

Both teams won Saturday. Alabama went on the road and dominated No. 17 Mississippi State 56-23. Quarterback Keelon Russell dazzled, throwing for 285 yards and three touchdowns while rushing for another.

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As for Georgia, the Bulldogs beat Vanderbilt 38-14. Like Russell and Alabama, quarterback Gunner Stockton was the best player on the field for UGA, as he threw for 295 yards and three touchdowns.

“Vanderbilt presents a lot of problems defensively, and they brought some guys in unorthodox positions,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. “They had some timely pressure calls. Gunner took advantage of those, and he didn’t make the catastrophic mistake. The close one there on the almost safety/touchdown play, not like he had no way to get out of that. He had nothing he could do, and he still saved us.”

Georgia will be looking for its first win in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, since 2007, which was Nick Saban’s first season with the Crimson Tide.

The Bulldogs split their two games against Kalen DeBoer’s team last season. Georgia lost 24-21 during the regular season before beating Alabama 28-7 in the SEC championship game.

Both teams enter Saturday’s game with unbeaten records. That will not be the case at the end of the game.

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“It’s the next week in the SEC, guys. Guess what? Week after that one, there’s another week,” Smart said. “I mean, they’re all big. There’s not one that’s not big. This one’s big. Wasn’t big to y’all. It’s big to us because I have respect. That team never quits.”

Plenty of eyeballs will be on the Alabama game. ESPN’s “College GameDay” will be on hand for the contest, while President Donald Trump made it known he will attend the game. Trump was at the last Georgia-Alabama game in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, in 2024, which Alabama won 41-34.

Saturday’s game is set for a 7:30 p.m. start on ABC.

You can see the full AP Top 25 rankings for Week 6 below.

AP Top 25

  1. Texas
  2. Georgia
  3. Notre Dame
  4. Miami
  5. Ohio State
  6. Alabama
  7. Indiana
  8. BYU
  9. Ole Miss
  10. LSU
  11. Texas Tech
  12. Utah
  13. Oregon
  14. Missouri
  15. Tennessee
  16. Florida
  17. Mississippi State
  18. Oklahoma State
  19. USC
  20. Iowa
  21. UCLA
  22. Houston
  23. Boise State
  24. SMU
  25. Pittsburgh