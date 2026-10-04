AP Top 25 rankings give Georgia its first Top 10 foe in Alabama

Georgia is No. 2 in this week’s Coaches Poll, while the Crimson Tide are No. 7
Both teams won Saturday. Alabama went on the road and dominated No. 17 Mississippi State 56-23. Quarterback Keelon Russell dazzled, throwing for 285 yards and three touchdowns while rushing for another.
“Vanderbilt presents a lot of problems defensively, and they brought some guys in unorthodox positions,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. “They had some timely pressure calls. Gunner took advantage of those, and he didn’t make the catastrophic mistake. The close one there on the almost safety/touchdown play, not like he had no way to get out of that. He had nothing he could do, and he still saved us.”
Georgia will be looking for its first win in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, since 2007, which was Nick Saban’s first season with the Crimson Tide.
“It’s the next week in the SEC, guys. Guess what? Week after that one, there’s another week,” Smart said. “I mean, they’re all big. There’s not one that’s not big. This one’s big. Wasn’t big to y’all. It’s big to us because I have respect. That team never quits.”
Plenty of eyeballs will be on the Alabama game. ESPN’s “College GameDay” will be on hand for the contest, while President Donald Trump made it known he will attend the game. Trump was at the last Georgia-Alabama game in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, in 2024, which Alabama won 41-34.
Saturday’s game is set for a 7:30 p.m. start on ABC.
You can see the full AP Top 25 rankings for Week 6 below.