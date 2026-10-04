Georgia Bulldogs AP Top 25 rankings give Georgia its first Top 10 foe in Alabama No. 2 Bulldogs will face No. 6 Crimson Tide, who UGA split with last season. Share Add AJC on Google Georgia quarterback Gunner Stockton (14) runs a keeper play against Alabama defensive lineman Tim Keenan III (96) during the third quarter of the SEC Championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025, in Atlanta. (Hyosub Shin / AJC)

By Connor Riley 14 minutes ago

ATHENS — Georgia will have its first Top 10 game of the season this week, as the Bulldogs travel to Alabama to take on the Crimson Tide. Georgia is ranked No. 2 in the Week 6 AP Top 25 rankings. Alabama comes in at No. 6. Georgia is No. 2 in this week’s Coaches Poll, while the Crimson Tide are No. 7 Both teams won Saturday. Alabama went on the road and dominated No. 17 Mississippi State 56-23. Quarterback Keelon Russell dazzled, throwing for 285 yards and three touchdowns while rushing for another.

Both teams enter Saturday’s game with unbeaten records. That will not be the case at the end of the game.