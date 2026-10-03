Georgia Bulldogs Stage set for battle of unbeatens in Georgia-Alabama SEC showdown Tide coach Kalen DeBoer says ‘sky’s the limit’ for rising Crimson Tide. Share Add AJC on Google Georgia quarterback Gunner Stockton prepares for an offensive play under Georgia center Malachi Toliver during their game against Alabama in the SEC Championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz/AJC)

By Mike Griffith 1 hour ago

ATHENS — The stage is set for Georgia and Alabama to battle for early SEC supremacy, both with unbeaten records heading into next Saturday’s matchup in Tuscaloosa. An undefeated Texas team — idle on Saturday — holds the nation’s No. 1 ranking, but the Tide and the Bulldogs account for the past six SEC championship game wins and 11 of the past 12. Related Story Alabama players sound off on 'rivalry' game with Georgia Next Saturday’s 7:30 p.m. game in Bryant-Denny Stadium will be the 10th meeting between the teams in the past 10 years. Six of those took place in the postseason, including UGA’s 33-18 CFP championship game win after the 2021 season, and the Bulldogs’ 28-7 win in last season’s SEC championship game.

“These are the games you look forward to,” Georgia quarterback Gunner Stockton said, moments after beating Vanderbilt on Saturday. “You know they always have a great home environment, so you know you’re always looking forward to it.” UGA hasn’t won in Tuscaloosa since 2007, when reigning NFL MVP Matthew Stafford directed a 26-23 overtime victory over Nick Saban’s first Alabama team. The No. 2-ranked Bulldogs and No. 7-ranked Tide have successfully navigated their schedules this season to set up the battle of unbeaten teams many projected when the schedules were released last December.

Related Story Alabama QB credits Georgia for stopping 'best offense in the country' nation's best offense Alabama (5-0, 3-0 SEC) took care of business early Saturday, scoring early and often in a 56-23 win over previously unbeaten No. 16 Mississippi State (4-1, 2-1) in a game that kicked off at 11 a.m. local time in Starkville.

Georgia (5-0, 3-0) pulled away from Vanderbilt in Athens in another early game, as Stockton passed for a season-high 295 yards with three TD passes. UGA coach Kirby Smart, 2-7 against Alabama, said the Bulldogs will stay consistent in their approach to game week. “It’s the next week in the SEC, guys. Guess what? The week after that one, there’s another week. They’re all big,” Smart said, noting the significance of an SEC win over Vanderbilt. “I’m enjoying this victory, and then we’ll turn the page tomorrow, and come Sunday we’re going to turn the page on that one,” Smart said. “That’s what we do, and we’re really consistent in our approach to things, and we’ll let y’all deal with the highs and lows.”

Related Story Donald Trump announces he will attend Georgia-Alabama football game There have been plenty of peaks and valleys for both teams over the past 10 years, with Alabama beating Smart — its former defensive coordinator who took the head job at Georgia before the 2016 season — in the CFP championship game following the 2017 season, 26-23 in overtime. The Tide also ended the Bulldogs’ school-record 33-game home win streak last season with a 24-21 win before Georgia avenged the loss with in the SEC title game. “We played Alabama in the SEC championship game. We had a lot of film on them,” UGA linebacker Chris Cole said on Saturday. “Georgia and Alabama, it’s always a great game because it’s two good teams competing. “We’re gonna watch game film and get ready for it.” Related Story TV network, game time announced for Georgia football game at Alabama Cole and the Bulldogs will get an eyeful from the Tide’s impressive win at Mississippi State.