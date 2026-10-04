Georgia opens as slight favorite over Alabama among wild SEC betting lines

ATHENS — Kirby Smart said he’d like to say Georgia is “operating on all cylinders” after five games this season and that his team is completely healthy, but the Bulldogs coach ultimately concluded Saturday that “I’m very pleased with where we’re at.”

Georgia (5-0, 3-0 SEC) will be at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, for a 7:30 p.m. game Saturday against an Alabama team (5-0, 3-0) that does appear to be operating on all cylinders but opened as a 1½-point underdog.

As good as the Bulldogs have looked beating up on unranked opponents, the team would be even better with some luck with its portal transfers.