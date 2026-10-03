Donald Trump announces he will attend Georgia-Alabama football game

Donald Trump waves to fans during the first half of the football game between Alabama and Georgia at Bryant-Denny Stadium, Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024, in Tuscaloosa, Al. (Jason Getz/AJC)

Trump attended the Georgia-Alabama game during the 2024 season, which the Crimson Tide won 41-34. Trump also attended the 2018 national championship between these two schools, which Alabama also won.

“I love the people of Alabama … we love Alabama,” Trump said. “We love it so much that I’ll be here again next Saturday to watch a football game between Georgia and Alabama. They say it’s gonna be a good game. I would think so.”

He announced the news Friday while speaking at a rally in Alabama.

President Donald Trump says he will attend Georgia’s game at Alabama on Oct. 10.

Georgia won the most recent matchup between the two schools, with the Bulldogs beating Alabama 28-7 in the 2025 SEC championship.

Earlier this season, Trump attended the Tennessee-Texas game at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tennessee. Trump has routinely attended college football games during his current presidency, including this year’s national championship game between Miami and Indiana.

The Georgia-Alabama game will showcase teams currently ranked in the top 10 of the AP Poll. Georgia is No. 2 and Alabama is No. 7. Both teams are unbeaten heading into this weekend’s slate of games.

Georgia takes on Vanderbilt while the Crimson Tide visit No. 16 Mississippi State. The Georgia-Alabama game is set for a 7:30 p.m. start Oct. 10 on ABC.