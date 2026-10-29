Noah Kahan performs “Bridge Over Troubled Water” for an in memoriam presentation during the 78th Emmy Awards on Monday, Sept. 14, 2026, at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. Kahan has been tabbed to take center stage at Sanford Stadium. (Chris Pizzello/AP)

Stadium will host first stop of concert tour on April 24.

Stadium will host first stop of concert tour on April 24.

In 2026, Sanford Stadium hosted Luke Bryan, Jason Aldean, Zach Top and Lauren Alaina for a concert inside Sanford Stadium.

For 2027, Grammy-nominated artist Noah Kahan has been tabbed to take center stage in the iconic Georgia venue.

Kahan announced his “The Last of the Bugs” tour on Thursday. The first stop of the tour is in Athens at Sanford Stadium on April 24.

Kahan was nominated for best new artist at the 2024 Grammy Awards thanks to the success of his album “Stick Season.” Earlier this year, he released his follow-up album “The Great Divide.”

Kahan played at Truist Park earlier this year when he came through Atlanta.