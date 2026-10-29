In 2026, Sanford Stadium hosted Luke Bryan, Jason Aldean, Zach Top and Lauren Alaina for a concert inside Sanford Stadium.
For 2027, Grammy-nominated artist Noah Kahan has been tabbed to take center stage in the iconic Georgia venue.
Kahan announced his “The Last of the Bugs” tour on Thursday. The first stop of the tour is in Athens at Sanford Stadium on April 24.
Kahan was nominated for best new artist at the 2024 Grammy Awards thanks to the success of his album “Stick Season.” Earlier this year, he released his follow-up album “The Great Divide.”
Kahan played at Truist Park earlier this year when he came through Atlanta.
Sanford Stadium will not be the only football venue to host Kahan, as he is also set to perform at the University of Oklahoma and the University of Wisconsin.
The introduction of concerts in Sanford Stadium comes at a time when generating revenue for schools, not just football programs, is as critical as ever.
“We’ll be very, very focused on how we do that in the future, grow areas to grow that, but also we have to be respectful of campus,” Georgia athletic director Josh Brooks said last May. “Because we do an event like this, it puts a lot of pressure on campus, because our stadium is in (the) center of campus, so we always have to be mindful about that, and how that’s going to affect it.”
To register for tickets, follow this link. General tickets go on sale on Nov. 12.