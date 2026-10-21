Georgia Bulldogs The son of country music star Luke Bryan lands a Georgia football offer Bo Bryan is a class of 2027 QB prospect. Share Battle Ground Academy 3-star QB prospect Bo Bryan soaks up the atmosphere inside Sanford Stadium before the Alabama-Georgia game on Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025, in Athens, Ga. (Jeff Sentell/DawgNation)

By Jeff Sentell 46 minutes ago

Bo Bryan now has a chance to go play where his father played. Sort of. His father is country music superstar Luke Bryan, who played Sanford Stadium earlier this year with fellow country star Jason Aldean. Those two country music stars do not hide the fact that they are also big fans of the Georgia Bulldogs. The plot thickens a little more here, since the Tennessee native is a 2027 recruit. The 3-star prospect is also a high school teammate of recent 4-star UGA commit Koehn Dial for the 2028 class. His coach at Battle Ground Academy near Nashville is Bobby Bentley, who has coached at numerous stops at the college and high school levels. He even spent time on the South Carolina staff with Georgia offensive coordinator Mike Bobo.

When Bobo offered Bryan this week, it was a big deal given those connections. While Georgia is his biggest offer by far, the 247Sports Composite and Rivals Industry Rankings rank him No. 141 and No. 162, respectively, in this year’s senior class. He’s the nation’s No. 2,049 overall prospect for 2027 on the 247Sports Composite. Rivals ranks him No. 2,552 overall.

Bryan has also reported offers from Austin Peay, Eastern Kentucky, East Tennessee, North Alabama, Tennessee Tech and UT-Martin. The 6-foot-1, 200-pound senior has had a prolific senior year. He’s thrown for 2,006 yards, 30 touchdowns and just three interceptions while completing 73% of his attempts.

That includes four games this season in which he has thrown for five or more touchdowns, including a seven-TD game earlier this fall. “It’s been a coach’s dream, first of all. He’s just a great person. He’s very, very thankful for every bit of coaching that he gets,” Bentley said. “Besides being a coach’s dream, he’s worked seven days a week when he knew it was his job. We’ve been up here at this school seven days a week since January. He was a good player before, but he’s a great player now and it’s because of all his hard work. “He’s made himself faster. Made himself stronger. He’s now able to read defenses better. He’s watched video. He’s playing faster. He’s really a coach’s dream.” Bryan also suffered an injury in his last game. According to an Instagram post from his mother, Caroline Bryan, he has a broken collarbone. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Caroline Bryan (@linabryan3)

That said, his senior season is not lost. There’s a window for a quick recovery and a possible return by the time Tennessee’s state playoffs open on Nov. 6. Battle Ground Academy 3-star QB prospect Bo Bryan soaks up the atmosphere inside Sanford Stadium before the Georgia-Alabama game on Saturday, September 27, 2025, in Athens, Georgia. (Jeff Sentell/ DawgNation) Bo Bryan: Going deeper on the latest UGA offer The Bulldogs already have a QB commit in this year’s class: 4-star Colton Nussmeier. He’s the son of NFL offensive coordinator Doug Nussmeier. His older brother, Garrett, also started for multiple seasons at LSU and now serves as a reserve QB for the Kansas City Chiefs. Bryan could add depth to the QB room. The Bulldogs could lose multiple scholarship quarterbacks after this season because of either graduation, moving on from football, or the transfer portal.

The evaluation at Georgia will include some real skills, not just strong intangibles. “He understands the passing game. He understands the levels of it. He understands his protections,” Bentley said. “He calls all of our protections at the line of scrimmage. He gets us out of bad protections and gets us into good protections. He studies it. “He wants to know the ‘why,’ and it’s been a pleasure to coach him. Ever since I met him, the first weekend I was here going over to his house, I’ve built a great relationship with him. He comes from a great family as well. It has been just a pleasure for me to get to know the kid.” Bentley said coaching Bryan hasn’t been any different from perhaps coaching the son of the most famous man in town. Or the mayor. That’s a compliment to both Bo and Luke Bryan.