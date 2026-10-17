Georgia Bulldogs Georgia makes final decision on status of KJ Bolden for Auburn contest The playmaking safety led the Bulldogs in snaps played against Alabama last Saturday. Share Alabama quarterback Keelon Russell (second from left) is sacked by Georgia defensive back KJ Bolden (left) for nine yards during the fourth quarter of their SEC football game at Bryant-Denny Stadium, Saturday, Oct. 10, 2026, in Tuscaloosa, Al. Georgia won 20-17. (Jason Getz/AJC)

By Connor Riley 16 minutes ago

Georgia will be without one of its best and most important defenders when it takes on Auburn on Saturday. Safety KJ Bolden was officially ruled out for the game against the rival Tigers, per the SEC availability report. Related Story What comes next for UGA’s defense and its standout safety? Georgia football injury report Defensive back Tyriq Green (ankle) — out

Outside linebacker Amaris Williams (knee) — out

Wide receiver Thomas Blackshear (shoulder) — out

Wide receiver Isiah Canion (right leg) — out

Running back Chauncey Bowens (lower leg) — out

Safety KJ Bolden (right leg) — out Bolden has been on the availability report all week, first popping up as questionable on Wednesday. His status was downgraded to doubtful on Thursday.

The Georgia safety led the Bulldogs in snaps played against Alabama this past week. Bolden recorded a key sack on Georgia’s final defensive play in the 20-17 win. “I’d say big-time players make big-time plays in big-time games,” cornerback Demello Jones said of Bolden this week. Following that play, Bolden was seen receiving medical attention on the sideline. He had a white sleeve on his right leg during the game. In the celebrations following the win, Bolden had a brace over his calf. Related Story Everything to know about Auburn at Georgia football game Through Georgia’s first six games, Bolden has 22 tackles, 2.0 tackles for loss, two pass breakups and an interception. He has started every game for the Bulldogs so far.

With Bolden out, Georgia could play Kyron Jones and Rasean Dinkins at safety, which would allow them to keep Khalil Barnes at the star position. All three have played significant snaps for the Bulldogs this season.