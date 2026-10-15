Georgia Bulldogs KJ Bolden injury: What comes next for UGA’s defense and its standout safety? The third-year safety is listed as ‘questionable’ on this week’s availability report. Share Georgia's KJ Bolden returns an interception during the second quarter against Oklahoma on Sept. 26, 2026. Georgia won 41-13. (Jason Getz/AJC)

By Connor Riley 27 minutes ago

It was clear that Saturday’s performance against Alabama was not one of KJ Bolden’s best. His appearance on this week’s availability report gives us a better idea as to why it was not a vintage effort. He popped up as questionable on Wednesday’s report. Related Story Injury Report: Georgia’s KJ Bolden ‘questionable’ to play against Auburn Yes, the third-year safety chipped in with what proved to be a critical third-down sack to push Alabama out of field goal range on what was its final offensive drive. The sack came directly after the controversial pass breakup that most, except for the officials, saw as pass interference. “He was staring down the receiver so I was like, the ball must be going over here,” Bolden told Zach Klein of WSB. “I didn’t like the position Braylon (Conley) was in, our cornerback, so I had to make a quick decision to go over there, try to save the day, just try to get the ball out, even if we get pass interference, as long as they don’t catch the touchdown — I was, like, we just got to get the ball down.

“I feel like I got there close, it could go any way, so I was looking around, there’s a lot of refs on the field, none of the refs threw a flag, then it’s not P.I.” There was a play earlier in the game where Bolden was also not flagged for what looked like a face-mask penalty. Just before halftime, Bolden was unable to bring down Alabama running back Daniel Hill on what proved to be a first-down completion. On the final play of the half, Alabama running back EJ Crowell was able to beat Bolden to the corner, and thus end zone, for a touchdown. Would a fully healthy Bolden have been able to make that play?

During the game, Bolden had a sleeve on his right leg. The Georgia safety did not have a sleeve on during the team’s previous game against Vanderbilt.

In his interview with Klein, Bolden once again had a sleeve on that same leg. In a post shared on his Instagram story, Bolden had some sort of brace on his calf. Following his big sack, ESPN cameras briefly cut away to Bolden on the sideline, receiving assistance from the training staff. Bolden is one of Georgia’s best players. In the event he is downgraded to out this weekend, it creates a massive hole in Georgia’s secondary. No one played more snaps on the defensive side of the ball than Bolden in the 20-17 win over Alabama.

At the safety spot opposite Bolden, Georgia has rotated between Kyron Jones and Rasean Dinkins. Perhaps the cleanest solution would be sliding Dinkins over to the spot occupied by Bolden and moving Jones into a larger role in the Georgia secondary. Related Story Is Georgia man enough? Mark Richt weighs in on locker room speeches. When Bolden was ejected from the win over Florida last season because of a targeting penalty, it was Zion Branch who came off the bench for Georgia. He’s still with the team and could be tasked again to help the Bulldogs. There is also Eastern Carolina transfer Ja’Marley Riddle as an option. Although Khalil Barnes has been a major addition out of the transfer portal, Riddle has had a slower start to his Georgia career. Much of that can be attributed to an injury he suffered at the end of his ECU career, which then limited him this spring for Georgia. Freshman Blake Stewart is a name to file away. He came down with an interception in Georgia’s win over Western Kentucky. But he’s already a major special teams contributor, as evidenced by his critical punt return fumble recovery just after Bolden exited the game. As for Georgia’s other promising freshman option, Tyriq Green is still out and will miss this week’s game against Auburn. He suffered an ankle injury in the win over Western Kentucky and has not played since. The hope for the Bulldogs is that he can return for their game against Florida on Oct. 31.