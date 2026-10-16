Georgia Bulldogs Everything to know about Auburn at Georgia football game The Tigers and Bulldogs meet Saturday in the ‘Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry’ Share Georgia linebacker Chris Cole celebrates a tackle against Alabama at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2026. Georgia won 20-17. Auburn is the next opponent. (Jason Getz/AJC)

By Mike Griffith 1 hour ago

ATHENS — Georgia looks to stay on top this week against a fresh and inspired rival when Auburn comes to town. The No. 1-ranked Bulldogs (6-0, 4-0 SEC) have their fair share of bumps and bruises after a physical 20-17 win over Alabama that will challenge Kirby Smart’s roster management as he looks to get his team to a much-needed bye week. Georgia survived Alabama, coming through again and again in clutch situations as Gunner Stockton was 9-of-10 passing for 104 yards on third downs. Related Story ESPN reports deal for 24-team playoff in 2027 is near “The quarterback played amazing, the best I’ve seen him play and made some really, really tough throws in tight windows,” Tide defensive coordinator Kane Wommack said. “Honestly when you look at it, we need one more play, and there’s 12 opportunities you can look at as a football team, if we make that play it could determine the outcome of the game.”

To Wommack’s point, Georgia fumbled four times and recovered each one, missed a 39-yard field goal and overcame an average starting field positioning on their own 16 yard-line. Related Story Gunner Stockton turns Tide, NFL heads The Bulldogs got their first 100-yard rushing performance of the season in the form of Dwight Phillips Jr. (17 carries, 120 yards), but the 185-pounder admitted to feeling “a little beat up” even as he may need to shoulder the load with Chauncey Bowens expected to be out and Nate Frazier’s rib injury making him tentative for work. Auburn is mostly healthy after its bye week, but the Tigers will be without All-American linebacker Xavier Atkins, who will miss the game for unspecified non-injury reasons. Things to know about Auburn at Georgia When: 3:30 p.m.

Where: Sanford Stadium, Athens

Rankings and records: Georgia (6-0, 4-0 SEC), No. 1 in AP Top 25 Poll, No. 2 in Sagarin computer rankings; Auburn (3-2, 1-2 SEC), No. 33 (of 266) in Sagarin computer rankings. TV/radio: ESPN; Georgia Bulldogs Sports Network radio; Sirius XM 99. Weather: Partly sunny with temperatures from 67 to 72. Series: Georgia leads 66-56-8. Last meeting: Georgia came from behind at Jordan-Hare Stadium last season to beat Auburn, 20-10, thanks to a goal-line stand near the end of the first half. UGA linebackers CJ Allen and Raylen Wilson hit Auburn QB Jackson Arnold as he attempted a sneak from the 1-yard line with the Tigers leading 10-0 and 1:32 on the clock. UGA drove for a field goal to cut the lead to 10-3 at the half and used that momentum to go on and get the win.

Last outings: Georgia beat Alabama in Tuscaloosa, 20-17, in a physical football game that saw quarterback Gunner Stockton step up in clutch moments, and the Bulldogs defense sack Tide quarterback Keelon Russell and force him to fumble on the opening drive. UGA was able to overcome four fumbles, all of which it recovered, and an average starting field position on its own 16-yard line. Auburn did not play last Saturday after losing at Tennessee the previous Saturday (Oct. 3), 24-14. The Tigers outgained the Vols 345 yards to 323, but they were unable to overcome three turnovers and Tennessee’s DeSean Bishop rushing for a career-high 220 yards. Georgia injury report: OLB Amaris Williams (out); S Tyriq Green (out); RB Chauncey Bowens (out); WR Thomas Blackshear (out); WR Isiah Canion (out), FS KJ Bolden (doubtful). Auburn injury report: LB Xavier Atkins (out); OL Tai Buster (out); TE Hunter Herring (out). The line: Georgia is a 19.5-point favorite.