Georgia Bulldogs How to watch Georgia football vs. Auburn: TV channel, streaming info Bulldogs are a heavy favorite in the Deep South’s oldest rivalry. Share Georgia quarterback Gunner Stockton prepares to get off a pass during the second half in an NCAA football game at Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2026, in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Georgia won 20-17. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

By Connor Riley 17 minutes ago

Kickoff time The game starts at 3:37 p.m. Saturday. Odds, point spread, over/under Georgia is a 20.5-point favorite against Auburn, according to VegasInsider. The over/under for the game is 49.5. Georgia is 5-1 against the spread this season. What Georgia football coach Kirby Smart said about Auburn On facing Auburn:

“The South’s oldest rivalry. It’s an awesome rivalry. It’s one that was special to me growing up close to Auburn, and actually lived closer to there than any SEC school. I’ve known a lot of coaches there. It seems like with the two places I’ve worked most of my life, that’s been a permanent rival. That’s certainly been a very traditional rivalry, both places I worked and have so much respect for them. Coach (Alex) Golesh is doing a great job coming in taking over the program, installing his belief, his offense, those things. They have a lot of talent. They have good football players. It’s any given Saturday in this conference, as we see every week. It’ll be an extremely physical game coming off an off week. We’re coming off a really tough physical game. It’ll be really important that the mindset and approach to the game is right because they want to make it physical the way they play. They’re a really tough physical team on both sides of the ball. Coach (DJ) Durkin, their defensive coordinator, has been one of the best in the conference over all the years he’s been in the conference. We’ve got a lot of links, a lot of respect for him and our guys have gotta get ready to go play.”

On Golesh’s offensive traits: “Physical. People want to make it about passing, and they do have a lot of good passes, and they have tempo and they get a lot of plays. But they’re physical. They’re physical at the point of attack. When you watch the games I watched yesterday on them, you immediately see those pillars of his program, being able to throw the ball vertical down the field and being physical at the point of attack, and they’ve got a guy who can do that with their quarterback.” On Durkin’s defenses: “Speed, athleticism. They can fly to the ball. They play really hard. They attack the ball. They blitz. They come after you. They’re aggressive. You can see his personality coming out in the players and the way they play.” Georgia football weather for Week 7 The high for Saturday’s game is 69 degrees, according to accuweather.com.