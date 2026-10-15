Homecoming tests HBCU football’s contenders in Week 7

Morehouse takes its winning streak to Howard, Clark Atlanta prepares for homecoming as Week 7 brings another slate of conference tests.

Morehouse takes its winning streak to Howard, Clark Atlanta prepares for homecoming as Week 7 brings another slate of conference tests.

October’s homecoming calendar is full. So is the list of HBCU football teams with something to prove.

Morehouse gave its homecoming crowd a victory in Week 6. Now, Clark Atlanta gets its turn to welcome alumni back to the yard, with Allen visiting this week. CAU will chase a win to accompany the tailgates and culture that will center around Panther Stadium.

Meanwhile, the Maroon Tigers carry consecutive victories into Howard’s homecoming, where they will try to sustain their turnaround at somebody else’s party. Across the broader Week 7 slate, Jackson State welcomes Florida A&M after its first loss, while Benedict gets a chance to challenge Edward Waters’ SIAC lead.