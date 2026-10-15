Homecoming tests HBCU football’s contenders in Week 7
Morehouse takes its winning streak to Howard, Clark Atlanta prepares for homecoming as Week 7 brings another slate of conference tests.
AJC
By Wilton Jackson – For The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
43 minutes ago
October’s homecoming calendar is full. So is the list of HBCU football teams with something to prove.
Morehouse gave its homecoming crowd a victory in Week 6. Now, Clark Atlanta gets its turn to welcome alumni back to the yard, with Allen visiting this week. CAU will chase a win to accompany the tailgates and culture that will center around Panther Stadium.
Meanwhile, the Maroon Tigers carry consecutive victories into Howard’s homecoming, where they will try to sustain their turnaround at somebody else’s party. Across the broader Week 7 slate, Jackson State welcomes Florida A&M after its first loss, while Benedict gets a chance to challenge Edward Waters’ SIAC lead.
How does Jackson State respond with the SWAC East race tightening? Grambling State ended the Tigers’ unbeaten start with a 45-38 victory, leaving Jackson State facing another consequential division matchup for homecoming. Florida A&M arrives after snapping its four-game losing streak with a 28-27 win at Alabama State. The Rattlers have already shown they can disrupt another team’s homecoming. For JSU, Saturday becomes a test of if its first loss produces a response or opens the door to another blemish.
Can Edward Waters protect its SIAC lead at Benedict’s homecoming? Edward Waters returns from its bye at 5-1 overall and 4-0 in conference play, the SIAC’s only team without a league loss. Benedict also stands at 5-1 after beating Allen 37-24 and enters Saturday at 3-1 in the league. Edward Waters scored 61 points against Kentucky State in its last outing. Now comes a road test against a Benedict team with an opportunity to pull the conference leader back toward the chasing pack.
Can Bowie State break into the CIAA’s leading group? Three consecutive victories have brought Bowie State back to .500 overall and 3-1 in conference play. Virginia Union arrives after a bye at 5-1 overall and 4-0 in the CIAA, having allowed just seven points across its past three CIAA games. With Johnson C. Smith visiting Bowie the following week, Saturday marks a two-game stretch that could move the Bulldogs closer to the championship conversation or reinforce the separation between them and the league’s unbeaten contenders.