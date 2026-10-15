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Homecoming tests HBCU football’s contenders in Week 7

Morehouse takes its winning streak to Howard, Clark Atlanta prepares for homecoming as Week 7 brings another slate of conference tests.
Spelman and Morehouse colleges share a homecoming experience on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026. Morehouse gave its homecoming crowd a victory in Week 6. (Brooke Leigh Howard/AJC)
Spelman and Morehouse colleges share a homecoming experience on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026. Morehouse gave its homecoming crowd a victory in Week 6. (Brooke Leigh Howard/AJC)
AJC
By Wilton Jackson – For The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
43 minutes ago

October’s homecoming calendar is full. So is the list of HBCU football teams with something to prove.

Morehouse gave its homecoming crowd a victory in Week 6. Now, Clark Atlanta gets its turn to welcome alumni back to the yard, with Allen visiting this week. CAU will chase a win to accompany the tailgates and culture that will center around Panther Stadium.

Meanwhile, the Maroon Tigers carry consecutive victories into Howard’s homecoming, where they will try to sustain their turnaround at somebody else’s party. Across the broader Week 7 slate, Jackson State welcomes Florida A&M after its first loss, while Benedict gets a chance to challenge Edward Waters’ SIAC lead.

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Three Week 7 storylines worth following:

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Games to watch in Week 7

Note: Kickoff times below are in EDT. Cross-conference HBCU games appear once.

Georgia Division II HBCUs

Saturday, Oct. 17

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Week 7 byes

Oct. 17 homecomings

HBCU Week 7 Top 10 Poll — Division II

  1. Edward Waters
  2. Virginia State
  3. Johnson C. Smith
  4. Virginia Union
  5. Benedict
  6. Kentucky State
  7. Central State
  8. Bowie State
  9. Albany State
  10. Fayetteville State

HBCU Week 7 Top 10 Poll — Division I

  1. Morgan State
  2. Jackson State
  3. Alabama A&M
  4. Grambling State
  5. South Carolina State
  6. Alcorn State
  7. Arkansas-Pine Bluff
  8. Bethune Cookman
  9. Florida A&M
  10. Mississippi Valley State
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