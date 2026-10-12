Sports HBCU football delivers another round of scares, Week 6 homecoming celebrations SWAC’s favorites lose ground, Morgan State rises and SIAC programs change their fortunes Share Add AJC on Google Spectators line the streets to watch the Morris Brown College homecoming parade in Atlanta on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2026. (Natrice Miller for The AJC)

AJC By Wilton Jackson – For The Atlanta Journal-Constitution 13 minutes ago

Halloween is just under three weeks away, but HBCU football has already started rattling the windows. October’s first weekend supplied the warning signs. Its second delivered the jump scare, with comfortable leads offering about as much security as an unlocked door in a horror movie. In the SWAC, Alabama State and defending champion Prairie View A&M entered the season as favorites to win their divisions. Two October weekends later, both have dropped consecutive conference games. Grambling State has ended Jackson State’s unbeaten run, while Mississippi Valley State keeps escaping deficits that look like dead ends. Picked last in the East, the Delta Devils have joined Jackson State and Alabama A&M at 2-1 in SWAC play. October apparently did not read the preseason predictions.

The MEAC has its own reasons to reconsider the script. Morgan State’s homecoming escape gave it its first 5-1 start since 2009, while South Carolina State has followed a 5-0 start with two straight losses. Conference play still awaits, but the Bears are building a case that demands attention as the Bulldogs try to regain their footing. Some contenders are making October uncomfortable for everybody else. Defending CIAA champion Johnson C. Smith and Virginia State overwhelmed their latest opponents and remained unbeaten in conference play. Their championship cases keep getting stronger, leaving challengers to figure out how to interrupt that rhythm before the season slips away. The SIAC supplied fresh possibilities and reminders of how quickly fortunes change. Morehouse kept its midseason revival moving before its homecoming crowd, while Albany State delivered a celebration without much suspense. Central State finally ended six straight losses to Tuskegee, adding another complication to the Golden Tigers’ turbulent season. Ahead comes another measuring stick, with Edward Waters carrying an unbeaten conference record into Benedict’s homecoming. Week 7 brings more homecomings and more opportunities to change the conversation. Jackson State welcomes Florida A&M, Alabama A&M hosts Grambling and Clark Atlanta takes its turn against Allen. The bands, tailgates and reunions will give alumni plenty worth coming home for. But, keep an eye on the fans and guests if their teams lose in another exciting weekend of HBCU football in October.

1. Grambling State knocks Jackson State from the unbeaten ranks, shakes up the SWAC

Jackson State arrived unbeaten, but Grambling State erased an early 14-point deficit and won 45-38. Jacobe Robinson accounted for five touchdowns, and D’Shaun Ford’s score with 1:36 left put Grambling ahead for good before the Tigers intercepted JSU on the next possession. One week after surviving Alabama A&M, Jackson State finally found a comeback it could not finish. 2. Mississippi Valley State finds another comeback vs. Texas Southern and place in the SWAC race For the second straight week, Mississippi Valley State erased a double-digit deficit, rallying from 31-14 to beat Texas Southern 38-34. Joshua Brown threw for 366 yards and five touchdowns, including the go-ahead 16-yard run with 42 seconds left. Valley has won two straight and improved to 2-1 in SWAC play. 3. North Carolina A&T uses the final second and overtime to escape New Hampshire

North Carolina A&T forced overtime when Kevin White found Elijah Kennedy for a 19-yard touchdown with one second remaining, then survived a missed extra point to win 30-27. Andrew Holland’s 34-yard field goal decided it in overtime, while White threw for 230 yards and three touchdowns. For a program searching for momentum, the Aggies found it in dramatic fashion. 4. Morgan State turns homecoming drama vs. Robert Morris into 5-1 start Morgan State erased an early 14-0 deficit and survived Robert Morris 28-27 on homecoming. Keith Jenkins Jr. scored the winning touchdown in the closing seconds, and Morgan forced a fumble on the Colonials’ final possession. At 5-1 for the first time since 2009, the Bears continue to look like a legitimate MEAC contender. 5. Florida A&M stuns Alabama State with two strikes, one final block

Florida A&M erased a 27-14 fourth-quarter deficit with 88- and 89-yard touchdown catches from Armand Burris in a 28-27 win over Alabama State. The Rattlers then blocked a 47-yard field-goal attempt as time expired to preserve the victory. Alabama State has now lost two straight SWAC games. 6. Charleston Southern hands South Carolina State another painful reality check South Carolina State has gone from 5-0 to back-to-back losses after falling 49-39 to Charleston Southern. The Bulldogs outgained the Buccaneers 470-305, but four turnovers and 15 penalties for 113 yards proved too costly. A week after The Citadel ended S.C. State’s 13-game winning streak, the Bulldogs enter MEAC play with new questions. 7. Southern answers its homecoming loss by sending Prairie View A&M deeper into trouble

Southern bounced back from a 41-10 homecoming loss to Arkansas-Pine Bluff with a 28-14 road win over defending SWAC champion Prairie View A&M. Trey Holly rushed for 121 yards, and Herman Brister III sealed the game with a 47-yard pick-six. Prairie View has now dropped two straight conference games after starting SWAC play 2-0. 8. Alabama A&M turns Bethune-Cookman’s SWAC momentum into a 38-point avalanche Alabama A&M responded to its loss against Jackson State by scoring the final 38 points in a 55-17 rout of Bethune-Cookman. The Bulldogs piled up 504 yards, including 335 on the ground, while forcing four turnovers. Bethune-Cookman entered with momentum after beating Alabama State, but A&M quickly reasserted itself in the SWAC East race. 9. Johnson C. Smith leaves Shaw little room to question the CIAA standard

Johnson C. Smith turned a potential CIAA test into a 49-6 rout of Shaw. The Golden Bulls gained 518 yards, averaged 9.1 yards per play and never punted while holding Shaw to 212 yards. At 5-1 and unbeaten in conference play, the defending CIAA champion remains one of the league’s clear teams to beat. 10. Albany State turns Lane into a homecoming beatdown Albany State overwhelmed Lane 51-0 on homecoming, outgaining the Dragons 388-89 and holding them to minus-18 rushing yards. The Golden Rams scored twice on defense and never punted. Albany State moved to 3-1 in SIAC play with one of Week 6’s most complete performances. 11. Virginia State overwhelms Livingstone, keeps pressure on CIAA Virginia State piled up 632 yards and scored 42 second-half points in a 59-7 rout of Livingstone. The Trojans held Livingstone to 172 yards and did not allow an offensive touchdown. At 6-1 overall and 5-0 in CIAA play, Virginia State continues to strengthen its championship case.

12. Central State adds to Tuskegee’s turbulent week with long-awaited win Tuskegee’s first game since firing coach Aaron James ended with a 27-19 loss to Central State. Jackson Wasik threw for 319 yards and four touchdowns as the Marauders snapped a six-game losing streak in the series. Tuskegee fell to 2-4 at the end of a week already defined by major change. 13. Morehouse defeats Savannah State, gives its homecoming crowd another reason to celebrate Morehouse capped its homecoming weekend with a 34-23 victory against Savannah State, giving the Maroon Tigers consecutive wins after last week’s rivalry victory against Tuskegee. The win moved Morehouse to 3-4 and continued a midseason turnaround after a 1-4 start. On a weekend built around alumni, tradition and culture, the Maroon Tigers made sure the celebration at B.T. Harvey Stadium included a win.

Band/culture moments Southern’s Funk Factory Southern’s Funk Factory percussion section took its turn in the football weekend spotlight. The drummers showcased the rhythmic backbone of a band culture that commands its own following Jackson State’s Sonic Boom of the South Jackson State’s Sonic Boom of the South gave Keyshia Cole’s “Love” the marching band treatment during its field show against Grambling State. Morgan State Morgan State brought its band, student organizations and vendors together for Friday’s Morgan Marketplace during homecoming weekend. The gathering gave campus businesses and student life a place in the celebration alongside football. Alabama A&M band

Alabama A&M’s Marching Maroon and White joined Kirk Franklin in sending the Bulldogs a homecoming greeting. The gospel star added his voice to a celebration already grounded in music and school pride. Alcorn State University homecoming experience Alcorn State’s homecoming celebrated the bonds that bring the Braves community back to campus. Texas Southern’s Ocean of Soul playing “Big Pimpin” Alpha Kappa Alpha at Virginia State’s homecoming Members of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. brought sisterhood and celebration to Virginia State’s homecoming. Their gathering highlighted the Black Greek traditions that help turn a football weekend into a return to community.

Alcorn State’s Golden Girls Alcorn State’s Golden Girls made their entrance into the stadium during homecoming, bringing dance into the weekend’s procession of school pride. Alpha Phi Alpha’s SpelHouse stroll to “Wipe Me Down” Eddy Caine led the stroll to the Alpha Phi Alpha version of “Wipe Me Down” at SpelHouse homecoming. Grambling State performs Musiq Soulchild Grambling State’s World Famed marching band paired Musiq Soulchild’s “Love” and “Beautiful” in an R&B blend. Alabama State performs “U Know What’s Up”| Alabama State’s Mighty Marching Hornets revisited Donell Jones’ “U Know What’s Up” during homecoming. SpelHouse celebrates through the rain