Save these dates: HBCU homecoming season is coming

The games will matter, but homecoming is one place where the football calendar becomes a cultural calendar. These weekends bring bands, reunions, parties, campus traditions, fashion and generations of alumni back to the yard.
Here’s a listing of HBCU homecoming dates:
Atlanta and Georgia
- Morris Brown: Oct. 3 (Note: Morris Brown does not have a football program)
- Morehouse/SpelHouse weekend: Oct. 10 vs. Savannah State
- Albany State: Oct. 10 vs. Lane
- Clark Atlanta: Oct. 17 vs. Allen
- Savannah State: Oct. 17 vs. Fort Valley State
- Fort Valley State: Oct. 24 vs. Lane
Selected SWAC/MEAC
- Southern: Oct. 3 vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff
- North Carolina Central: Oct. 10 vs. William & Mary
- Morgan State: Oct. 10 vs. Robert Morris
- Jackson State: Oct. 17 vs. Florida A&M
- Howard: Oct. 17 vs. Morehouse
- Prairie View A&M: Oct. 17 vs. Alcorn State
- Florida A&M: Oct. 24 vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff
- South Carolina State: Oct. 24 vs. Norfolk State