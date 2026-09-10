Sports

Save these dates: HBCU homecoming season is coming

Members of the Morehouse College Sociological Association wave to spectators as they drive down Joseph E. Lowery Boulevard during the Morehouse Homecoming Parade. (From left) Melanie Harris, first attendant, Gimel Rogers, queen, and Qivon Annan, second attendant enjoy the college's homecoming. (Jason Getz/AJC FILE)
Members of the Morehouse College Sociological Association wave to spectators as they drive down Joseph E. Lowery Boulevard during the Morehouse Homecoming Parade. (From left) Melanie Harris, first attendant, Gimel Rogers, queen, and Qivon Annan, second attendant enjoy the college's homecoming. (Jason Getz/AJC FILE)
By Wilton Jackson – For The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
19 minutes ago

The games will matter, but homecoming is one place where the football calendar becomes a cultural calendar. These weekends bring bands, reunions, parties, campus traditions, fashion and generations of alumni back to the yard.

Here’s a listing of HBCU homecoming dates:

Atlanta and Georgia

Selected SWAC/MEAC

More HBCU Homecoming Dates

Sept. 19

Sept. 26

Oct. 3

Oct. 10

October 17

October 24

October 31

November 7

November 21