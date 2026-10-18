Sports Injured or not, Gunner Stockton knows how he must respond for Georgia Two interceptions, fumble prove key in upset loss to Auburn. Share Georgia quarterback Gunner Stockton (14) fumbles the ball on a carry during the fourth quarter against Auburn in their SEC football game at Sanford Stadium, Saturday, Oct. 17, 2026, in Athens, Ga. Auburn would recover the fumble for a turnover. Georgia lost to Auburn 27-24. (Jason Getz/AJC)

By Connor Riley 59 minutes ago

ATHENS — We saw the best and worst of Gunner Stockton on display Saturday. With a run game neutered by a stout Auburn front, the game was on his shoulders. Georgia entered the fourth quarter trailing 24-14. Related Story Michael Cunningham: No excuses for No. 1 Georgia in ugly loss to unranked Auburn He tied it for Georgia, thanks to leading a 94-yard drive where he accounted for all 94 yards. But as Gunner giveth, he also took away Georgia’s chance to win the game. He threw two interceptions, both on Auburn’s side of the field. It was the first time he’s done that for the Bulldogs. Then, with Georgia a first down away from a game-winning field-goal attempt, Stockton fumbled the ball. Auburn recovered and took advantage of a short field to boot the game-winning field goal for a 27-24 upset.

“I just got to protect the ball,” Stockton said after the game. “You know, at the end of the day, you’ve got to, ball security, it’s everybody’s livelihood. So I just got to protect the ball.” Related Story Everything Kirby Smart said after Georgia’s loss to Auburn Stockton has been mostly excellent this season for Georgia. That’s what made the regression Saturday all the more disappointing. The Georgia quarterback shouldn’t shoulder the whole blame for the loss. Coach Kirby Smart was more dismayed with some inexcusable penalties than Stockton’s three turnovers.

“I don’t think you can really control turnovers,” Smart said. “Gunner’s gonna have that sometimes. But the undisciplined penalties is probably the most disappointing thing.”

Stockton threw for 272 yards on 34 pass attempts. He added another 26 rushing yards on nine carries. He had a touchdown pass to Lawson Luckie in the first quarter and another to London Humphreys in the fourth. Most wondered during the game if Stockton was himself. He left the game after taking a hit on the first play for Georgia. After the game, Smart clarified that Stockton was being checked out for a stinger in his shoulder, not a concussion. Neither coach nor quarterback believed afterward the hit had any impact on Stockton’s performance. With Stockton turning it over, many wondered whether Ryan Puglisi should’ve returned to the game. He completed all three of his pass attempts while trainers cleared Stockton on the sideline.

But those on the Georgia sideline still know Stockton is the guy to lead them. Both Saturday and moving forward. “The worst thing you can do is become gun-shy,” Luckie said of Stockton. “We wanted him to know that even after the first one, just do you. We trust you more than anyone. Like, that dude is going to lead us out to war no matter what. No matter what, we’re behind him. We love that kid, and he’s probably feeling it right now, but we love him. We’ve got to be there for him.” Stockton and the entire Georgia team will get a week to gather themselves. The off week gives Georgia a chance for some of its weapons around Stockton to get healthy. Frazier had just 19 yards on nine carries, while wide receivers Isiah Canion and Thomas Blackshear were out again. Tight end Jaden Reddell had a brace on his knee and did not have a catch on Saturday.