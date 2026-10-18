Georgia Bulldogs Kirby Smart clarifies Gunner Stockton’s apparent injury in Auburn game The quarterback had a rocky performance in UGA’s loss. Share Georgia head coach Kirby Smart urges quarterback Gunner Stockton (left) back in the game to serve as holder for a field goal attempt during the second quarter against Auburn on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2026, at Sanford Stadium in Athens. (Jason Getz/AJC)

By Connor Riley 22 minutes ago

ATHENS — Gunner Stockton had an uncharacteristic Saturday. The Georgia quarterback threw two interceptions for the first time as the Bulldogs’ starter and had a costly late fumble that set up Auburn’s game-winning field goal. The three turnovers led to a shocking 27-24 upset of the No. 1 team in the country. Related Story Auburn shocks No. 1 Georgia in Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry Could an injury have caused the rocky performance? Stockton was hit on a rushing attempt on the game’s opening play. He was forced to exit the field by the officials. He was checked out on the sideline by the Georgia training staff. When asked after the game, Georgia coach Kirby Smart shared that Stockton was dealing with a stinger in his shoulder.

“He had a stinger in his shoulder, which numbs your shoulder,” Smart said. “But that happens a lot in football, and you come back from that. But they were checking him for a concussion and things. They checked him out and brought him back in and said he was cleared.” There was a moment on a second-quarter field goal attempt where Stockton briefly left the field before rushing back to serve as the team’s holder. The field goal attempt by Peyton Woodring was blocked. Smart and Stockton were both asked afterward if a potential injury had any impact on his play. Both the coach and the quarterback made it clear the answer was no. With Stockton out, Ryan Puglisi entered the game for Georgia. He completed all three of his pass attempts for 55 yards. Most of that came on a 41-yard pass to Craig Dandridge.

Stockton returned on Georgia’s opening drive, which ended with a Dwight Phillips Jr. touchdown run.

On Georgia’s next drive, the Bulldogs scored a touchdown on a 24-yard pass to Lawson Luckie. For the day, Stockton completed 22 of his 34 pass attempts for 272 yards. He threw two touchdowns and added another 26 yards on nine carries. His final carry, though, resulted in a critical fumble. Stockton owned the mistakes, saying his ball security just has to be better. “I just got to protect the ball,” Stockton said. “You know, at the end of the day, you’ve got to, ball security, it’s everybody’s livelihood. So I just got to protect the ball.” Related Story Georgia makes final decision on status of KJ Bolden for Auburn contest While Stockton returned to play, Georgia was without safety KJ Bolden. The junior safety was in a walking boot on his right leg.

In his place was Ja’Marley Riddle. The East Carolina University transfer finished with six tackles and a pass deflection. But he also collided with Georgia cornerback Ellis Robinson IV on Auburn’s first touchdown. He then had a missed tackle on a fourth-down attempt that led to another Auburn touchdown. “I thought Ja’Marley stepped up and made some plays. He communicated well,” Smart said. “He got tired in the game. We tried to play Ja’Marley and Zion (Branch) some. KJ has been really good for us back there. He’s a little bit of an eraser, but that doesn’t matter. At the end of the day, we’ve got to go play with the guys we’ve got.” Multiple times in his postgame news conference, Smart lamented not having his usual stable of players. While Georgia was slugging it out with Alabama last week, Auburn had an off week. Georgia saw Nate Frazier return to action. He finished with 19 yards for nine carries. Phillips led Georgia in rushing with 68 yards and a touchdown, but it’s clear Georgia missed the physical presence usually brought by Frazier.