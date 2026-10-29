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KJ Bolden, both Gators QBs listed as questionable for Georgia-Florida game

Both teams are coming off a bye week.
UGA coach Kirby Smart talks with defensive back KJ Bolden during last year's Georgia-Florida game at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. Georgia won 24-20. Bolden is questionable for this year's matchup. (Jason Getz/AJC)
UGA coach Kirby Smart talks with defensive back KJ Bolden during last year's Georgia-Florida game at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. Georgia won 24-20. Bolden is questionable for this year's matchup. (Jason Getz/AJC)
Connor Riley
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The first SEC availability report of the week is out.

Among the names to watch for Georgia, safety KJ Bolden is questionable after missing the team’s loss to Auburn on Oct. 17.

Georgia started Ja’Marley Riddle in his place. He had six tackles and a pass deflection.

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“Ja’Marley’s improving,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said this week. “He plays more strong safety than anything else. He’s very intelligent. He has good instincts, and he communicates really well. He’s improved with every week. He improves every day in our system, understanding how to do things.”

Smart also discussed defensive back Kyron Jones’ status. Jones hasn’t been listed on the availability report this season, but he didn’t play against Auburn.

“He’s dealing with a tough lower leg extremity that’s bothered him some. It’s really hard to manage for him,” Smart said on the SEC coaches teleconference call Wednesday. “He’s not able to have the volume that he probably needs for practice. He’s got to do things on banked reps. He’s a guy that’s been in our program a long time. He’s a really tough, hard-nosed player that works his tail off every day. He gives everything he’s got. He’s been helping us more on special teams.”

Running back Chauncey Bowens and wide receiver Isiah Canion were listed as questionable.

“Doing great,” Smart said of the Auburn transfer. “He’s working hard. Day to day, he comes out with us and is able to get some parts of a practice, like flex, and does some things with us to stay part of the group. But he’s not in any shape to play or anything right now.”

Both teams are coming off a bye week, giving them a chance to get healthy. Running back Nate Frazier was not listed on the availability report, as had been the case before Georgia’s game against Auburn.

Georgia takes on Florida at 3:30 p.m. Saturday on ABC. The SEC will provide an additional availability report Thursday, Friday and 90 minutes before kickoff.

Georgia football injury report

  • Safety KJ Bolden -- calf -- questionable
  • Running back Chauncey Bowens -- foot -- questionable
  • Wide receiver Isiah Canion -- knee -- questionable
  • Outside linebacker Amaris Williams -- knee -- out
  • Wide receiver Thomas Blackshear -- collarbone -- out
  • Defensive back Tyriq Green -- ankle -- out