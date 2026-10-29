The first SEC availability report of the week is out.
Among the names to watch for Georgia, safety KJ Bolden is questionable after missing the team’s loss to Auburn on Oct. 17.
Georgia started Ja’Marley Riddle in his place. He had six tackles and a pass deflection.
“Ja’Marley’s improving,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said this week. “He plays more strong safety than anything else. He’s very intelligent. He has good instincts, and he communicates really well. He’s improved with every week. He improves every day in our system, understanding how to do things.”
Smart also discussed defensive back Kyron Jones’ status. Jones hasn’t been listed on the availability report this season, but he didn’t play against Auburn.
“He’s dealing with a tough lower leg extremity that’s bothered him some. It’s really hard to manage for him,” Smart said on the SEC coaches teleconference call Wednesday. “He’s not able to have the volume that he probably needs for practice. He’s got to do things on banked reps. He’s a guy that’s been in our program a long time. He’s a really tough, hard-nosed player that works his tail off every day. He gives everything he’s got. He’s been helping us more on special teams.”
Running back Chauncey Bowens and wide receiver Isiah Canion were listed as questionable.
Defensive back Tyriq Green, wide receiver Thomas Blackshear and outside linebacker Amaris Williams were listed as out.
Smart provided an update on Williams, though the Georgia coach declined to say whether he could return this season.
“Doing great,” Smart said of the Auburn transfer. “He’s working hard. Day to day, he comes out with us and is able to get some parts of a practice, like flex, and does some things with us to stay part of the group. But he’s not in any shape to play or anything right now.”
As for Florida, quarterbacks Aaron Philo and Tramell Jones were listed as questionable. Philo did not play against Texas, as Tramell Jones started in the Florida win Oct. 17.
When Florida coach Jon Sumrall spoke to reporters Monday, he said he would not publicly name a starter before Saturday’s game.
Both teams are coming off a bye week, giving them a chance to get healthy. Running back Nate Frazier was not listed on the availability report, as had been the case before Georgia’s game against Auburn.
Georgia takes on Florida at 3:30 p.m. Saturday on ABC. The SEC will provide an additional availability report Thursday, Friday and 90 minutes before kickoff.
Georgia football injury report
- Safety KJ Bolden -- calf -- questionable
- Running back Chauncey Bowens -- foot -- questionable
- Wide receiver Isiah Canion -- knee -- questionable
- Outside linebacker Amaris Williams -- knee -- out
- Wide receiver Thomas Blackshear -- collarbone -- out
- Defensive back Tyriq Green -- ankle -- out