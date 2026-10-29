UGA coach Kirby Smart talks with defensive back KJ Bolden during last year's Georgia-Florida game at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. Georgia won 24-20. Bolden is questionable for this year's matchup. (Jason Getz/AJC)

Both teams are coming off a bye week.

Both teams are coming off a bye week.

The first SEC availability report of the week is out.

Among the names to watch for Georgia, safety KJ Bolden is questionable after missing the team’s loss to Auburn on Oct. 17.

Georgia started Ja’Marley Riddle in his place. He had six tackles and a pass deflection.

“Ja’Marley’s improving,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said this week. “He plays more strong safety than anything else. He’s very intelligent. He has good instincts, and he communicates really well. He’s improved with every week. He improves every day in our system, understanding how to do things.”

Smart also discussed defensive back Kyron Jones’ status. Jones hasn’t been listed on the availability report this season, but he didn’t play against Auburn.