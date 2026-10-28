Georgia Bulldogs Georgia’s No. 1 offensive threat has new view on Florida rivalry Receiver Talyn Taylor envisions success against Gators. Share Georgia wide receiver Talyn Taylor (center) makes a one-handed catch over Oklahoma defensive back Eli Bowen during an NCAA football game at Sanford Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2026, in Athens. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

By Mike Griffith 15 minutes ago

ATHENS — Talyn Taylor didn’t grow up watching the Georgia-Florida game, but the sophomore receiver did see it on TV last season. Taylor’s vantage point will be much different on Saturday, as will his understanding of what it means to be a part of the Bulldogs’ biggest rivalry. Related Story Georgia defense zoned in on Florida OC Buster Faulkner, RB Jadan Baugh October 28, 2026 “Definitely knew a little bit about this rivalry, not a lot,” Taylor said on Tuesday. “But I know a lot about it now, it’s a blessing to be a part of it, and a blessing to be a part of the tradition of playing in it.” Taylor’s emergence after missing eight games last season with a broken collarbone has been a blessing for a Georgia receiving group missing six of its top seven pass catchers from last year.

Georgia coach Kirby Smart was bombarded with questions about UGA’s receiving corps throughout the offseason, with everyone wanting to know, “Who will step up?” Taylor, now wearing jersey No. 1, has been the number one answer to that question with a team-high 19 catches that have produced 283 yards along with three touchdowns, along with one carry for 31 yards. “He’s had more opportunities. No. 1, he’s been healthy, he’d have been doing what he’s doing now last year had he been healthy the whole time,” Smart said of Taylor, who had his breakout game in a 41-13 win over Oklahoma when he had four catches for 110 yards and a touchdown against the Sooners’ lauded defense on Sept. 26.

“He runs good routes, he’s explosive, he takes pride in his blocking, takes pride in his performance … he’s a ball of energy.”

Taylor was resigned to direct that energy toward a flat screen TV while watching the game with other teammates who didn’t make the trip to Jacksonville for Georgia’s narrow 24-20 win over the Gators in 2025.

Related Story Georgia football stock report reflects title potential, but hurdles ahead October 26, 2026 “All the games I was hurt, I was at home watching them with teammates,” Taylor said. “We’re definitely cheering during the game; obviously it sucks that we aren’t there, but we’re a part of this team and we’ve done everything everyone else has done.” Taylor can already see himself making big plays against Florida this Saturday. “I always envision myself making plays before they happen,” Taylor said of his mental preparation. “That’s something that’s normal for me … knowing the plays that we’ve got, knowing the routes that we run, I feel like I can get open all the time.”

Taylor’s confidence likely comes from the challenging practices at UGA, where he has often been matched up with projected 2027 NFL Draft first-round pick and former FWAA Defensive Freshman of the Year Ellis Robinson IV. The 190-pound Taylor has proven he can handle matching up with the sort of heavyweight competition players like Robinson, All-American safety KJ Bolden and veteran defensive back Khalil Barnes provide every day.