ATHENS — Georgia entered its off week wanting to prioritize two things: improvement for younger players and recovery for its veterans.
“We’re really kinda prescribing this week for each player what they can get better at, what they can improve on,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said last week. “Some of that’s conditioning. Some of that’s health. Some of that’s reps. Some of that’s situational football. But we’ve got different guys out of our, however many players in different spots, that they all need different things.”
This group has played to its level of competition at times this season. Pass protection was leaky against Arkansas, and Georgia couldn’t get much movement in the ground game against Auburn.
Yet the Alabama contest showed what the ceiling of this group can be when everything clicks.
Georgia has been fortunate in the health department with this group, as the Bulldogs have started the same five linemen in all seven games. Smart has stressed the importance of developing depth, with those same five starters being the only offensive linemen to play in each of the previous two games.
Defensive line: B+
Similar to the tight end room, this group’s strength is in numbers.
Jordan Hall has played well now that he’s finally healthy. Elijah Griffin has stepped up as well, even if it doesn’t show up on the stat sheet.
Georgia has gotten contributions from some freshmen at this spot, with Anthony Lonon and Valdin Sone both earning snaps.
Linebacker: A-
The recent missed tackles are worrying, but that is a defense-wide issue, not limited to the linebackers.
KJ Bolden’s injury looms large with this group, as he was clearly missed in the loss to Auburn.
Ellis Robinson has been great this season, but Georgia hasn’t gotten consistent play at the other cornerback spot.
The early-season loss of Tyriq Green is notable, as he seemed like the type of freshman poised to carve out a role right away. Georgia hopes to get him back after the off week.
Special teams: C
Peyton Woodring has missed kicks in each of his last two games. Sacovie White-Helton muffed punts against Alabama and Auburn. Only one of Drew Miller’s 19 punts this season has been downed inside the 10 yard line.
Excellent special teams play has been a calling card of Smart’s tenure. While it hasn’t been a full-blown disaster this year, it’s clearly been substandard.
Overall: B+
Looking at the schedule, most would’ve expected Georgia to be 6-1 heading into the off week. In that sense, the Bulldogs have largely done what they’re supposed to this season.
But the home loss to Auburn somewhat diminishes the road win over Alabama.
The schedule gets tougher, with games against ranked opponents Florida, Ole Miss and Missouri coming up after the off week. A 10-2 record probably gets Georgia into the College Football Playoff. But leaving anything to chance with the College Football Playoff committee is always a risk.