Georgia Bulldogs Georgia football report card through the team’s bye week Despite injuries, the Bulldogs have excelled at most positions. Share Georgia quarterback Gunner Stockton (center back) prepares for a snap behind center Drew Bobo against Auburn on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2026, at Sanford Stadium in Athens. Stockton turned the ball over three times in the Bulldogs' 27-24 loss. (Jason Getz/AJC)

By Connor Riley 10 minutes ago

ATHENS — Georgia entered its off week wanting to prioritize two things: improvement for younger players and recovery for its veterans. “We’re really kinda prescribing this week for each player what they can get better at, what they can improve on,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said last week. “Some of that’s conditioning. Some of that’s health. Some of that’s reps. Some of that’s situational football. But we’ve got different guys out of our, however many players in different spots, that they all need different things.” Related Story Georgia hopes these six players step up coming out of critical bye week Georgia enters the off week with a 6-1 record and sits as the No. 5 team in the country. The Bulldogs still largely control their fate in achieving their seasonlong goals.

So before moving ahead to the most critical stretch of the season, let’s look back at how the Bulldogs performed at every position over the first seven games of the season. Quarterback: B+ Had Stockton not turned the ball over three times against Auburn, this would easily be an A. He’s clearly an improved player from a season ago, as Stockton shined on the road at Alabama. The turnovers, though, simply cannot happen. There will be a lot of eyes on Stockton, who dealt with a shoulder injury against Auburn, when Georgia returns to the field Saturday against Florida. Related Story Georgia impressed by backup QB Ryan Puglisi’s relief appearance Running back: A- Injuries have been a major talking point for this group, as Nate Frazier and Chauncey Bowens have both missed multiple games.

Yet Dwight Phillips’ emergence has given the Georgia rushing attack some major juice. His 348 rushing yards this season have already exceed his first two seasons combined.

This room clearly has talent. But it badly needs to get healthy during the closing stretch of the schedule. Wide receiver: A This was the most questioned position group entering the season. So far, this group has proved reliable. Talyn Taylor and Craig Dandridge have come up with big plays consistently in SEC play. London Humphreys has touchdowns in Georgia’s last two games. If Georgia can get Isiah Canion or Thomas Blackshear healthy, this wide receiver room could have everything it needs to help Stockton.

Tight end: B+ The highs with this group have been really high. The depth is there, as five tight ends have scored touchdowns this season.

The emergence of the wide receivers has eaten into some of the production with this group. Against Auburn, the Georgia tight ends had only four receptions for 45 yards. It will be interesting to see if Georgia continues to spread the snaps around in this group or if two players begin to command the majority of snaps. Related Story The son of country music star Luke Bryan lands a Georgia football offer Offensive line: B This group has played to its level of competition at times this season. Pass protection was leaky against Arkansas, and Georgia couldn’t get much movement in the ground game against Auburn. Yet the Alabama contest showed what the ceiling of this group can be when everything clicks.

Georgia has been fortunate in the health department with this group, as the Bulldogs have started the same five linemen in all seven games. Smart has stressed the importance of developing depth, with those same five starters being the only offensive linemen to play in each of the previous two games.

Defensive line: B+ Similar to the tight end room, this group’s strength is in numbers. Jordan Hall has played well now that he’s finally healthy. Elijah Griffin has stepped up as well, even if it doesn’t show up on the stat sheet. Georgia has gotten contributions from some freshmen at this spot, with Anthony Lonon and Valdin Sone both earning snaps. Linebacker: A- The recent missed tackles are worrying, but that is a defense-wide issue, not limited to the linebackers. Chris Cole has emerged as this team’s best player, while Raylen Wilson has been a force at inside linebacker. Georgia is asking a lot of Quintavius Johnson at outside linebacker, as injuries have made freshmen Khamari Brooks and PJ Dean play earlier than expected.

Related Story Georgia flips the nation’s No. 1 junior college DL from Tennessee Secondary: B KJ Bolden’s injury looms large with this group, as he was clearly missed in the loss to Auburn. Ellis Robinson has been great this season, but Georgia hasn’t gotten consistent play at the other cornerback spot. The early-season loss of Tyriq Green is notable, as he seemed like the type of freshman poised to carve out a role right away. Georgia hopes to get him back after the off week. Special teams: C Peyton Woodring has missed kicks in each of his last two games. Sacovie White-Helton muffed punts against Alabama and Auburn. Only one of Drew Miller’s 19 punts this season has been downed inside the 10 yard line. Excellent special teams play has been a calling card of Smart’s tenure. While it hasn’t been a full-blown disaster this year, it’s clearly been substandard.