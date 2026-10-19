Georgia flips the nation’s No. 1 junior college DL from Tennessee

4-star JUCO defensive lineman Christian Mays enjoys the sights and sounds of his official visit for the Auburn game on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2026, in Athens. (Jeff Sentell/DawgNation)

Before he took an official visit to UGA over the weekend, Christian Mays had been committed to Tennessee since June.

The 4-star’s visit spoke volumes, given his long-standing commitment to the Vols. It was a major win to bring the Northeast Mississippi Junior College trench defender to campus for a game.

He’s ranked as the nation’s No. 1 overall defensive line prospect in the junior college ranks.

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When Mays stepped inside Sanford Stadium on Saturday, it was clear which way his heart was already leaning. He mouthed the G-E-O-R-G-I-A line during one of the team’s pregame fight songs.