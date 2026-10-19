Georgia flips the nation’s No. 1 junior college DL from Tennessee

When Mays stepped inside Sanford Stadium on Saturday, it was clear which way his heart was already leaning. He mouthed the G-E-O-R-G-I-A line during one of the team’s pregame fight songs.
That was a clear tell he probably wouldn’t be a Vol for much longer. Mays decided Monday morning to decommit from that June pledge and commit to the Georgia football program.
Georgia might have lost a tough one to Auburn, but this decision now means that both of the program’s official visitors for that contest have quickly committed to the Bulldogs.
“I just loved the atmosphere and how I’ve always seen UGA as a child, then growing up,” Mays said. “I’m from Forsyth, Georgia, so I just wanted to be back home. Tennessee has some great people and I love them for everything they’ve done for me.”
“But just being around my family played a big part, and then the coaching staff is amazing. It’s just good to be home, you know.”
With this decision, Mays now becomes the 23rd member of the 2027 class in Athens. He’s now the fourth DL in the class and the second-highest-rated DL recruit for assistant Tray Scott’s room.
He’s also the second JUCO prospect in Georgia’s class this cycle. 4-star CB Alius Mayo, the No. 1 overall junior college prospect, also committed to UGA earlier this month. Those two are the program’s first JUCO signees since 4-star Jermaine Johnson in 2019.