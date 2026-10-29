Georgia Bulldogs How to watch Georgia football vs. Florida: TV channel, streaming info The iconic rivalry game will be played in Atlanta for the first time. Share Georgia running back Nate Frazier runs for yards against Florida defensive lineman Kamran James during the first half of their NCAA game at EverBank Stadium, Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. (Jason Getz/AJC)

By Connor Riley 11 minutes ago

Georgia is 5-2 against the spread this season.

What Georgia football coach Kirby Smart said about Florida On facing Florida... “A lot of respect for this team. Coach Sumrall’s done a great job putting a lot of energy into the program, a lot of physicality in the program. They play really hard. When you turn on the tape, you see the physicality they play with on both sides of the ball. Ton of respect for both coordinators. Gone against both of them for multiple years. They’ve got great scheme, got really good players. They’re playing in this tough conference that we’re in. But lot of respect for Buster obviously, was on our staff. Just think he’s one of the best offensive minds in the country. It’s really hard to defend, but I’m so happy for his success and how well he’s done. Close friend and a lot of respect.” On Florida RB Jadan Baugh...

“They’ve got great run scheme, and they’ve got a great back to do it with. When you can run the ball and know your back’s going to make people miss in the open field or break tackles by running through them, over them, around them, it certainly gives you the confidence to give him touches. He’s been incredible. He is in and out of breaks. We’ve shown our guys clips of him since the start of the year to say are you practicing to tackle him, or are you practicing to tackle who you’re playing against. We’re driving the motivation that every day, you’re trying to prepare for the best. He’s certainly done that. That’s a talented young man.”

On Florida playing multiple QBs...