Georgia Bulldogs Georgia football moves up in latest AP Top 25 The Bulldogs are No. 3 headed into Saturday matchup with the No. 17 Gators. Share Georgia coach Kirby Smart jogs off of the field after their 27-24 loss to Auburn on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2026, at Sanford Stadium in Athens. UGA was off last weekend. (Jason Getz/AJC)

By Connor Riley 38 minutes ago

Things are about to get more difficult for the Georgia Bulldogs from a schedule standpoint. Georgia enjoyed a much-needed off week last weekend, allowing the Bulldogs to focus on themselves and get healthy. Despite not playing, Georgia was able to move up in the AP Top 25 rankings for Week 9. Thanks to BYU’s upset loss to Central Florida, Georgia is now the No. 3 team. Georgia is also the No. 3 team in the Coaches Poll. Related Story Georgia hopes these six players step up coming out of critical bye week BYU was far from the only top team to be upset last weekend, as five previous Top 15 teams lost.

Georgia was upset its last time out. And while the Bulldogs are favored again this weekend, No. 17 Florida won’t be a gimme. The Gators also had a bye last weekend after beating Texas, now ranked No. 11, on the road its last time out. Even if Georgia beats Florida, the Bulldogs next have to face No. 12 Ole Miss on the road before returning home to take on No. 23 Missouri.

The calendar has not even flipped to November yet, and Georgia and Kentucky are the only SEC teams with just a single loss on their record.

“It’s brutal, it’s a gantlet, it’s already the fastest it’s ever been in terms of every SEC team having a loss,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said before last weekend. “So what does that trajectory look like in four to five weeks? Or six weeks? I don’t even know how many more weeks that is.

“Is it going to be an SEC champion with three (losses)? Is it going to be two? I don’t know. I just know that any given Saturday, somebody can get their butt beat in our league.” Related Story Georgia football report card through the team’s bye week Georgia has won the SEC the last two seasons, going 10-2 in 2024 before following it up with an 11-1 regular season record in 2025. The Bulldogs will need to be at their best coming out of the bye week if Georgia is to replicate that feat.

Georgia’s game against Florida at Mercedes-Benz Stadium is set for a 3:30 p.m. start Saturday on ABC. You can see the full AP Poll top 25 rankings for Week 9 below.